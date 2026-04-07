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Professional speaker offers 5 polite yet effective ways to prevent people from interrupting you

Get your point across with poise and confidence.

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Erik Barnes

By  Erik Barnes
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interruption, public speaking tips, conversation, people skills, frustration
Photo credit: CanvaGet a word in and stay in control of the conversation.

Whether it’s at work or at the dinner table, no one likes being interrupted. It’s an awkward situation in which you’re left to either let it pass to keep the peace or stand your ground at the risk of seeming aggressive. It can feel like a no-win scenario. However, a communication expert offers five methods that could help.

Vinh Giang is a public speaking coach who knows what it’s like to be interrupted and has found some great ways to help you maintain the floor and the flow of conversation. Better yet, these methods give you confidence and control without making you seem like a jerk.

1. Set clear boundaries

The best way to stop interruptions is to prevent them ahead of time. Simply starting with, “Hey, let’s be mindful and allow everyone to complete their thought before weighing in,” can be enough. By setting ground rules at the start of a meeting, or even during a friendly conversation, everyone is reminded of basic manners.

Even if this doesn’t prevent interruptions, it can still help. These established boundaries give everyone the ability to say, “Excuse me, I’m not finished,” without looking like a bully.

2. Learn and use “bridging phrases”

Some folks get interrupted by accident because those around them mistake a pause for a sip of a drink or a breath for the end of a thought. Giang says a good way to work around this is to use “bridging phrases.”

Bridging phrases are quick sayings that indicate there’s more to come after a pause. Some examples include:

  • “Let me add to that…”
  • “Before I finish…”
  • “Continuing on…”
  • “In addition…”
  • “And another thing…”

Those are just a few examples, and there are many more to choose from. Using them can buy you time to collect your thoughts or take a sip of water while keeping everyone’s attention. It also helps to pause mid-gesture to signal nonverbally that you intend to continue.

@askvinh

If you want to stop being interrupted when you pause, the key is to be “mid-gesture” when you pause. Most people when they talk, they look and sound “done”. So when people interrupt you, it’s not because they’re being mean, they actually think you finished your sentence and that they can start talking. So the key to fixing this is to be gesturing mid-sentence or when you pause so you signal to people that you’re still going! ♬ original sound – Vinh Giang – Vinh Giang

3. Make your presence known

Giang says many people are easy to interrupt because they don’t assert themselves physically or vocally in a conversation. Speaking softly, meekly, or mumbling can make it difficult for others to maintain attention. Speaking upright, clearly, and with open hand gestures, on the other hand, makes your presence known and harder to interrupt.

If you have trouble speaking confidently, there are classes, videos, and articles that can help you improve your public speaking.

4. Acknowledge the interruption and keep the floor

If the previous preventative measures don’t work and you’re interrupted, you can still keep your speaking time. Giang and other professionals say it’s best to acknowledge the interruption. If you let it go, you risk ceding the floor and might not get it back.

It doesn’t have to be aggressive. It can be enough to say, “I would like to finish my thought, and then I’d love to hear your opinion. Is that okay?” This acknowledges the interruption while letting the other person know their opinion is still valued. Everyone can move forward.

5. If the interrupter’s point is valid, integrate their thoughts into your own

While interruptions may be rude, there are times when a good point is made. It’s a case of “good point, bad timing.” In these situations, that interruption can actually strengthen your ideas.

When this happens, Giang recommends taking the interrupter’s point and incorporating it into your response when you regain the floor. Say something like, “I hear that, and it’s a big part of the rest of my point…” or “I’m confident the rest of my thought will address that question.” This allows you to acknowledge the interruption without disrupting your flow.

Hopefully, these tips can help you feel heard and reduce interruptions while keeping the peace.

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