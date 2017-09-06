Recently on GOOD
-
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops The outspoken player says he was mistreated for "simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."
-
Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny This speech pattern isn’t completely British or completely American.
-
15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand Even the perfect marriage (if that exists) would have its everyday frustrations.
-
Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever Russian artist creates eerie illustrations of the future of our planet.
-
Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral Teens can be so rude.
-
NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City “I want those things out of our city.”
Recent
Sarah Cooper Turned Her Experience In The Tech World Into Hilarious Corporate Satire Female Entrepreneurs Invent Male Coworker To Overcome Sexism In The E-Commerce World Watch: No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now When Kindness Is In The Curriculum Wetlands Prevented $625 Million In Damage During Hurricane Sandy. Why Are We Paving Over Them? Sen. Kamala Harris Co-Sponsors Bernie Sanders’ Single-Payer Health Care Bill New ‘On-Demand Doghouses’ Give Urban Pet Owners Peace Of Mind — For A Small Fee Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Is ‘Getting Closer’ To Accepting Openly Gay Players Twitter Reacts To Trump Supporters Who Mistakenly Blamed Obama For Hurricane Katrina China’s Education Start-Ups Target American Educators, Threatening To Worsen U.S. Teacher Shortage Women’s Golf Is In Trouble Joel Osteen Can’t Get His Story Straight On Why He Didn’t Offer His Megachurch As A Shelter
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.