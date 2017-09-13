  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    George Clooney Explained To The Press Why He Has Every Right To Voice His Political Opinions
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    How Does the Education in Your State Compare to the Rest of the World?
    by Mike Albo
  3. 3 3
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  4. 4 4
    How 18 Different Countries Photoshopped One Woman to Fit Their Idea of ‘Beautiful’
    by Craig Carilli
  5. 5 5
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    This Map Reveals The True Value Of $100 In Each State
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    What’s the Difference Between Depression and Just Being Sad? This Video Clarifies
    by Mike Albo
  9. 9 9
    Every September 11, I Remember This Surprising Story About Steve Buscemi
    by Jed Oelbaum
Design

Wristband Helps Prevent Child Abduction

by Mike Albo

September 13, 2017 at 20:30
Copy Link
Image via mybuddytag.com

At this past weekend’s North American International Toy Fair in New York, not every participant was a toymaker. In the back of the huge space was a booth for BuddyTag—a smart wristband that helps parents monitor children within 120 feet. BuddyTag was invented by Willie Wu after he lost his daughter at Six Flags. “His child did everything right—waiting in one place with an employee of the park,” said Wu’s sister, who was stationed at the booth. The kid was found in an hour, “but it was the worst hour of his life.” It also sparked an idea.

Wu’s device is for parents who are within the vicinity of their child but want the security of extra protection. “It gives them the freedom to play in playgrounds and amusement parks, near your eyesight,” Ms. Wu said. It also has a Panic Button on the wristband that kids can press to alert their parents that they’re in danger, as well as the ability to email. This allows parents to view when and where their child was last tracked by the app—for example, if he’s on a field trip or with a babysitter. 

The wristband came out two years ago. “It was capable before then, but bulky. This design is low battery, low power, Bluetooth, and waterproof,” Ms. Wu explained. The device can be set to send an alert when your child wanders out of your proximity. The range varies from about 80 to 120 feet in an open area (playground or shopping mall, for example) or about 40 feet in an indoor area. Available with a silicone or Velcro wristband, the BuddyTag costs about $35. 

The device can be programmed to work with new versions of iPhone and Android phones as well as some iPad and iPod Touch models.

Want to share this article on Facebook? Just copy and paste this link:

good-mag.co/GoodIdea

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 16, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Money

Hiring Transgender Employees Isn’t Just The Right Thing To Do — Now It’s Good For The Bottom Line

Will California’s trans-friendly certification make workplaces more tolerant? by Rebekah Sager
Sports

This Is How The iPhone 8's AR Features Could Immediately Change The Way We Watch Sports

The new technology could merge the benefits of TV and live viewing for fans.  by Penn Collins
Education

These Activists Were Fed Up With The Education System, So They Came Up With Their Own 

“We’re the last to be thought of and the first to have our funding cut.” by Ashley Letts
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Wristband Helps Prevent Child Abduction
Recent
Facebook Falls Under Fire For Exaggerating The Number Of People The Platform Can Reach 6 days ago ARFID: A New (And Underdiagnosed) Eating Disorder 6 days ago Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back 6 days ago Trump Wants To Be Like Bill Clinton. This Is Why He’ll Fail 6 days ago Former NFL Lineman John Urschel Was A Full-Time Student At MIT While Playing For The Ravens  6 days ago Post-DACA: How Congress Can Replace Obama's Program And Make It Even Better 6 days ago Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement 6 days ago One State Wants To Give New Parents More Money And More Time Off Than Any Other 6 days ago Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding 6 days ago Why Texans Dove Into Harvey’s Toxic Floodwaters To Rescue Bats Barehanded 7 days ago Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops 7 days ago Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers