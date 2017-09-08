Recently on GOOD
-
-
Mother Takes Revealing Selfie to Show Her Post-Pregnancy Body “This is what 24 hours postpartum looks like.”
-
MIT’s Super-Fast Camera Can Capture Light as it Travels It has a resolution rate of one frame per trillionth of a second.
-
Student Driver Gets the Ride of Her Life “...and then you accelerate and cut him off.”
-
German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction Andreas Hykade uses animation to explore the sad reality of addiction.
-
A Record Number Of Out Gay Athletes Are Playing College Football This Year “They all said, 'we’ve got your back.' They told me how proud they were of me.”
Recent
Facebook Falls Under Fire For Exaggerating The Number Of People The Platform Can Reach ARFID: A New (And Underdiagnosed) Eating Disorder Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back Trump Wants To Be Like Bill Clinton. This Is Why He’ll Fail Former NFL Lineman John Urschel Was A Full-Time Student At MIT While Playing For The Ravens Post-DACA: How Congress Can Replace Obama's Program And Make It Even Better Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement One State Wants To Give New Parents More Money And More Time Off Than Any Other Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding Why Texans Dove Into Harvey’s Toxic Floodwaters To Rescue Bats Barehanded Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.