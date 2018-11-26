  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    This may be the first holiday commercial of the year, but you probably won’t see one more touching.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children.
    by Tod Perry
Culture

A guy started trolling his 'friend' for saying stupid stuff on Facebook, but who is really the jerk here?

by Aimee Lutkin

November 26, 2018
Copy Link

Imgur user BeefGir posted a series of Facebook posts in which a man named Robert mercilessly trolls his “friend” Brendan for saying stupid stuff. The gallery on Imgur is titled, “When you become a smart trolls personal enemy,” which makes it seem like Robert and the Imgur user are probably the same person. 

Brendan seems like the Facebook friend from hell who anyone with more than two brain cells has probably muted. He’s a racist with terrible views on pop culture and questionable math skills.

So here are some of Brendan’s most asinine posts and his friend’s trollish responses.

1. Shots fired.

via Imgur

2. Things get scientific.

via Imgur

3. Then political.

via Imgur

4. Brendan’s numbering system is introduced.

via Imgur

5. And Robert will not let it go.

via Imgur

6. Will. Not.

via Imgur

7. Brendan hates Monty Python!

via Imgur

8. And he loves Donald Trump.

via Imgur

9. Now Robert’s bringing his agenda to other people’s timelines.

via Imgur

10. Still struggling with numbers. And movie titles.

via Imgur

11. And objects.

via Imgur

12. They can’t get straight who is straight.

via Imgur

13. Oh my god, shut up, Rob!

via Imgur

14. This is basically wishing someone would die.

via Imgur

15. Robert...you're the terrorist in this situation.

via Imgur

Who do you think is worse? The mega-racist idiot, or the pathetically determined asshole? 

 

This article was orginally published by our partners at someecards.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances.

Everyone deserves a second chance. by Tod Perry
Communities

A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone.

Funny enough, the Bible says nothing about transgenderd people. by Tod Perry
Communities

A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising. 

“Girls play basketball too and it's not any more important for boys than girls,” she wrote.   by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A guy started trolling his 'friend' for saying stupid stuff on Facebook, but who is really the jerk here?
Recent
Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  about 12 hours ago Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric. about 21 hours ago A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.  about 23 hours ago A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears. 1 day ago Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding. 4 days ago After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances. 4 days ago A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone. 4 days ago A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising.  4 days ago Seven-year-old girl shows off her new prosthetic leg for the first time and her friends' reaction is wonderful. 4 days ago Fired NFL cheerleader reveals the bizarre and sexist rules she had to follow. 5 days ago The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children. 5 days ago Bigot at supermarket says gay people end up in hell, gets savagely owned by a 7-year-old. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers