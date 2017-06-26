Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Communities

Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’ 

by Tod Perry

June 26, 2017 at 14:35
Grover Norquist via Twitter.

When people complain about paying taxes, quite often they do so without considering the important institutions the money goes to fund. And they rarely ever mention what would happen if these public services lost their funding. Sunday, Grover Norquist, a prominent conservative economic standard-bearer and president of Americans for Tax Reform, got an earful on Twitter after tweeting about his daughter’s conversion to conservatism 

Soon after, the people of Twitter ganged up on Norquist for not using the situation to teach his child how the tax would be used. 

After one Twitter user said he’d fork over $100 to buy the girl a decent guitar, Norquist admitted that he did have a discussion about the positive aspects of government with his daughter. But, he’s still skeptical about how his tax dollars are allocated. 

Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting 'How Republicans Are Born' 
