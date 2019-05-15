  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    This man shuts down the most popular anti-abortion stance with one simple question. 
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Married woman's savage response to cheating husband's texts is exactly why you should just never cheat.
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    Woman shares the disturbing texts from her abusive ex-husband.
    by April Lavalle
  5. 5 5
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Republicans tried to stir up outrage by calling Rashida Tlaib anti-Semitic. It's backfiring spectacularly.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Female gamer gets perfect revenge on sexist troll by telling his mommy on him. 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Mom sends scathing letter to principal who sent daughter home for inappropriate outfit.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage.’

by Justin Gardner

May 15, 2019 at 13:45
Copy Link
Image by Jerry Kimbrell from Pixabay

Martin Schneider asked himself a simple question: Why is it only women who see sexism everywhere?

As a guy, Martin didn’t understand how sexism can affect somebody’s productivity… until he experienced it for himself.

Here, Martin lays out the problem. Actually, Nicole’s problem.

via Imgur

It wasn’t a huge deal, but still… you want your employees to be efficient.

via Imgur

Spoiler alert: Martin didn’t even realize that the client thought he was Nicole.

via Imgur

Imagine somebody being a complete dick to you AND wasting your time? Ugh.

And so the test began!

via Imgur

The results were jaw-dropping…

via Imgur

Needless to say, Martin did NOT like being Nicole…

And therein lies the “invisible advantage”

Guys, this isn’t to say your job isn’t tough or that people treat YOU differently. This is just one guy doing a test at his company.

Still, one has to think that if the difference is THIS pronounced after working with numerous clients over the course of two weeks, something has to be up.

 

 

Share image via Imgur.

This article was originally published by our partners at Wimp.

 

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Man asks if he's in the wrong for feeding his vegan niece milk and cookies, internet digs in.

Food for thought! by Irene Fagan Merrow
Culture

#DearMeTenYearsAgo has everyone sharing priceless and hilarious advice with their younger selves.

What would 2019 you tell 2009 you?    by Tod Perry
Communities

Ben Shapiro storms off set after being crushed by a fellow conservative.

The BBC interview is going viral after the right-wing pundit was humbled on air. by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage.’
Recent
This guy switched places with a female coworker and discovered his ‘invisible advantage.’ about 16 hours ago AOC brilliantly exposed how lobbyists are openly manipulating lawmakers. 1 day ago Republicans tried to stir up outrage by calling Rashida Tlaib anti-Semitic. It's backfiring spectacularly. 3 days ago Black lawmakers are already pitching a ‘dream ticket’ for Joe Biden. 3 days ago This map compares each state’s math and science proficiency to other countries.  3 days ago Last year, Trump stole a golf ball from a man’s son to ‘win’ a championship on his own course. 4 days ago Trump invited the Boston Red Sox to the White House. Only white players showed up. 5 days ago Man asks if he's in the wrong for feeding his vegan niece milk and cookies, internet digs in. 6 days ago #DearMeTenYearsAgo has everyone sharing priceless and hilarious advice with their younger selves. 6 days ago Ben Shapiro storms off set after being crushed by a fellow conservative. 6 days ago Married woman's savage response to cheating husband's texts is exactly why you should just never cheat. 6 days ago Mom sends scathing letter to principal who sent daughter home for inappropriate outfit. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers