  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A parent asks a mom to donate her breast milk to their hungry toddler. It gets weirder.
    by Irene Fagan Merrow
  2. 2 2
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Aunt stirs up controversy after posting photo of herself breastfeeding sister’s baby.
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  5. 5 5
    Woman’s viral thread perfectly breaks down how grieving feels over time.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6. 6 6
    After eating a slug on a dare, this teen became paralyzed for life.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Here’s a military trick that can help you fall asleep in 2 minutes.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

A guy tried to explain science to a female astrophysicist. Astronomical mistake.

by Pamela Ross

April 16, 2019 at 8:35
Copy Link
via Shutterstock

Is there anything a man isn’t willing to mansplain to an unsuspecting woman? Men have tried to explain comedy, literature, and my own body to me. Thanks, dudes, but I’ve got all those subjects covered.

One mansplainer learned the hard way that these days, women can do anything — even astrophysics. Katie Mack is an astrophysicist/cosmologist and freelance science writer. She knows what she’s talking — or rather, tweeting — about. Apparently, someone didn’t read her bio.

The doomed mansplainer enters.

via Twitter

Katie volleys it back and emerges victorious!

Rest in peace, “Gary P Jackson #Conservative.” We hardly knew ye, and that’s probably a good thing.

Share image via Astro Katie / Twitter.

 

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Democratic star Stacy Abrams was recently $200,000 in debt and wants to end the stigma others face over financial insecurity.

“Being poor, being in debt, having fewer resources than others does not make you less.” by Heidi Lux
Communities

A Democratic freshman just exposed Betsy DeVos' literacy hypocrisy to her face. And it was beautiful. 

DeVos’ wants massive cuts to programs that teach children to read. by Tod Perry
Communities

Elizabeth Warren’s revolutionary new tax plan would make huge corporations finally pay their fair share.

You pay your taxes. Shouldn’t they? by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A guy tried to explain science to a female astrophysicist. Astronomical mistake.
Recent
A guy tried to explain science to a female astrophysicist. Astronomical mistake. about 3 hours ago Republican who attacked Ilhan Omar said he was ‘too busy’ to speak with 9/11 survivor. about 19 hours ago A confused Trump wanted to know why George Washington didn’t name Mount Vernon after himself. about 22 hours ago A 'barefoot runner' complained about acorns in the neighborhood. It did not go over well.  4 days ago After eating a slug on a dare, this teen became paralyzed for life. 4 days ago Aunt stirs up controversy after posting photo of herself breastfeeding sister’s baby. 4 days ago Democratic star Stacy Abrams was recently $200,000 in debt and wants to end the stigma others face over financial insecurity. 5 days ago A Democratic freshman just exposed Betsy DeVos' literacy hypocrisy to her face. And it was beautiful.  5 days ago Elizabeth Warren’s revolutionary new tax plan would make huge corporations finally pay their fair share. 5 days ago Why do police tap your tail light when you're pulled over? 5 days ago Here’s a military trick that can help you fall asleep in 2 minutes. 5 days ago Stunned John Kerry reacts to perhaps the dumbest series of questions ever asked by a GOP representative.  6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers