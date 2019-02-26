  • Trending
Mystery man buys a fortune of Girl Scout cookies so the girls could escape the cold. 

by Tod Perry

February 26, 2019 at 14:15
Copy Link
via Steven Tom / Flickr

The Girl Scouts’ annual cookie sale is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world.  It’s also the toughest time of year to go on a diet. Every time you head to the grocery store there’s a group of hard-working girls at the entrance selling the tastiest treat on Earth: the tagalong Girl Scout cookie.

Friday, February 23 was a particularly chilly night in Greenville, South Carolina, but the girls of Troop 1574 were still out there doing their duty. Their dedication impressed an unidentified man so much, he purchased seven packs of cookies and gave a $40 tip.

A few minutes later, he came back and said, “Pack up all of your cookies, I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of the cold.”

Kayla Dillard, who manages cookies sales for Troop 1574, posted a photo of the man on Facebook. The photo has been shared nearly 10,000 times and has over 25,000 likes.

The mystery man has yet to be identified, but he won’t soon be forgotten by Troop 1574.

“What an amazing soul. It was about 34 degrees outside that night and we were there for about two hours already before he came,” Dillard told CNN. “We all were shocked. The girls were very excited and thankful.”

