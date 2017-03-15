Recently on GOOD
Oregon Man Wants Congress’ Health Benefits Cut If Trumpcare Passes Trumpcare cuts health subsidies for the poor to give a huge tax cut for the rich
Here Are The Long Odds Of Winning Warren Buffett’s $1MM Perfect Bracket Challenge Calling the likelihood a ‘long shot’ is overselling it
11 Times Artists Called Out Trump’s Bigotry In The Most Beautiful Way “Art doesn’t tell you what to think—it tells you to think” Art cuts to the truth faster and more forcefully than words
No One Understands Why Nordstrom’s Carries Clear-Knee Mom Jeans Mom jeans from space?
How A Reporter’s Simple Tweet About Cereal Turned Into A Hotly Debated Social Media Firestorm Don't underestimate the passion people have for their favorite cereals
This Grounded Girl Documented Her Dramatic ‘Escape’ From The Bedroom When She Got Locked In The production values are surprisingly high for a self-made video
People want their employer to a) treat people well b) support community and c) have integrity in their product https://t.co/iFofbhoxaG
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.