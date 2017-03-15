  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Brave Computer Scientists Peered Into The Brains Of Internet Trolls
    by Cristian Danescu-Niculescu-Mizil, Justin Cheng, Michael Bernstein
  2. 2 2
    Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    ‘It’s Because You’re Fat’ — And Other Lies My Doctors Told Me
    by Martina Donkers
  6. 6 6
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

12 Million People Are Going To See Their Credit Scores Rise Without Having To Do A Thing

by Penn Collins

March 15, 2017 at 12:35
Copy Link

While the concept and purpose of a credit score are easy enough to grasp, the process of actually determining your score is something that’s completely unknown and foreign to most people. Thankfully, the three major credit reporting companies—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—are held to standards, however opaque, and a new change in reporting is going to result in raised credit scores for millions of Americans.

If you’ve got a tax lien or civil judgment against you on your credit report, you’re likely to see a bump in your score around July 1. The reason? If those two items don’t contain all of the following: name, address, social security number, and date of birth, the strike will be removed from your report. It’s thought that many, if not most, such instances don’t contain all the data, so many people will see the items removed and a subsequent rise in their score. 

While this is good news for consumers, banks take issue with the new change, since the administrative errors will result in making potential borrowers look more creditworthy than they may actually be. There’s no master list of those benefiting from the change, so the only way to know if you’re in for an improved score is to take stock of the items on your credit report to see if it includes a tax lien or civil judgment that may be lacking the required data. 

For 12 million Americans there will be, and they’ll be pleasantly surprised come midsummer, and the impact could extend beyond the financial world: 

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

This Is What Taking Your City Back Looks Like

“If not us, then who? If not now, then when?” by Kate Ryan
Communities

Former North Carolina Governor Can’t Find A Job Because Of His Anti-Transgender Law

“It’s almost as if I broke a law” by Tod Perry
Design

Nimuno Loops Take Lego Building To The Next Level

You’ll ask yourself: ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
People want their employer to a) treat people well b) support community and c) have integrity in their product https://t.co/iFofbhoxaG
12 Million People Are Going To See Their Credit Scores Rise Without Having To Do A Thing
Recent
Oregon Man Wants Congress’ Health Benefits Cut If Trumpcare Passes 26 minutes ago Here Are The Long Odds Of Winning Warren Buffett’s $1MM Perfect Bracket Challenge 26 minutes ago 11 Times Artists Called Out Trump’s Bigotry In The Most Beautiful Way 26 minutes ago No One Understands Why Nordstrom’s Carries Clear-Knee Mom Jeans 36 minutes ago How A Reporter’s Simple Tweet About Cereal Turned Into A Hotly Debated Social Media Firestorm about 1 hour ago 12 Million People Are Going To See Their Credit Scores Rise Without Having To Do A Thing about 2 hours ago This Grounded Girl Documented Her Dramatic ‘Escape’ From The Bedroom When She Got Locked In about 2 hours ago This Is What Taking Your City Back Looks Like about 2 hours ago Former North Carolina Governor Can’t Find A Job Because Of His Anti-Transgender Law about 3 hours ago Nimuno Loops Take Lego Building To The Next Level about 4 hours ago Joe Biden Just Revealed What His Favorite Biden-Obama Bromance Meme Is about 4 hours ago This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017  about 5 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers