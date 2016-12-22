  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Georgia Woman Fights For Her Right To Breastfeed In Public
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Let's Go Back And Look At The Other Words Trump’s Misspelled In His Tweets
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Donald Trump’s Plan To Maintain A Private Security Force Is Unprecedented And Very Problematic
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    How Complaining Wires Your Brain for Negativity
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    ‘Flying While Fat’: An Animated Video Showing What Overweight People Encounter While Traveling
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Science Finds Men And Women Quite Literally See The World Differently
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Acclaimed Pianist Performs Live As An Arctic Shelf Collapses In Front Of Him
    by Alicia Kennedy
  9. 9 9
    20 Tweets That Show You What Life’s Like as a Lesbian
    by Tod Perry
Innovation

Why Universal Income Caught One Facebook Cofounder’s Eye

by James Poulos

December 22, 2016 at 17:15
Copy Link

[

 

What if everyone got a check from the government? Yep, everyone — rich, poor, young, old, bigots, mimes, the works. That’s the possibly mindblowing idea taking shape in some policy circles  as a plan for so-called “universal basic income.” 

 

There are a couple variants out there: some think it’d be an improvement on the relative sprawl and inefficiency of the current crazy quilt of entitlement and benefits programs, some focus more on what could be the intended consequences. 

 

What would the consequences really be? Good question — although UBI has been given a few limited stabs in decades past, it’s never been given a full-blown, up-to-date research analysis, much less taken out for a proper test drive. 

 

That’s why some of America’s younger and richer members of the cultural leadership class are getting more serious about doing the homework on UBI. “The Economic Security Project (ESP) — a loose coalition of technologists, investors, and activists — announced on Dec. 8 it’s committing $10 million over the next two years ‘to explore how a “basic income” could…ensure economic opportunity for all’ in the US,” as Michael Coren noted at Quartz. 

 

Among the ESP posse is Chris Hughes, late of The New Republic and one of Facebook’s still influential co-founders. “We have more questions than answers,” he told Quartz. “But we do know we can unite around the fact that financial security should be a human right and cash is an underutilized tool.” 

 

Whether or not you think he’s right, it looks like we’ll probably know more in the relatively near future about whether cash for everyone would lift all boats or function more like monetary inflation, leaving everyone with more, but leaving more worth less than it used to be.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Design

This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over

“What’s wrong with the picture above isn’t the routing of the pipeline” by James Poulos
Innovation

Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons

“The research is really clear that individuals are 43 percent less likely to re-offend when they engage in meaningful education programs when they are in prison” by James Poulos
Culture

Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away

“You go from a common citizen to the most powerful person on the planet. And that is not a joke” by James Poulos
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
Why Universal Income Caught One Facebook Cofounder’s Eye
Recent
Could You Survive the Home Alone Traps? about 3 hours ago Someone Invented An Awesome Browser Extension To Fact Check Trump On Twitter about 3 hours ago Surfing Under The Northern Lights Is As Beautiful As It Sounds about 3 hours ago The Time Pro Wrestling Shockingly Fooled Trump about 4 hours ago Why Universal Income Caught One Facebook Cofounder’s Eye about 4 hours ago Don’t Panic Over These Common Memory Problems about 4 hours ago Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case about 5 hours ago This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over about 5 hours ago Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons about 5 hours ago Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away about 5 hours ago Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed about 6 hours ago Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player about 7 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers