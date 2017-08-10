Recently on GOOD
-
Affirmative Action Has Been Under Fire For 40 Years. Here's Why Diversity Always Wins Regression is a losing strategy. We can't be a prosperous democracy and leave the growing talent pool on the sidelines.
Donald Trump’s Childhood Home Is Listed On Airbnb, And It Offers One Very Graphic Detail About His Life A sign on the wall offers more information than many of us would like.
Amazon's Alexa Can Now Provide The Soundtrack To Your Sex Life … If You Ask If people don’t draw the line here, there is no line anymore.
Star College Quarterback Claims ‘School And Football Don’t Go Together’ Studies show he’s right.
The Little League World Series Will Provide Glasses So Fans Can Watch The Solar Eclipse Spectators will get to see more than just great baseball at this tournament.
Recent
Did You Catch This Mets Pitcher On ‘Game Of Thrones’? Early 2000s Tabloid Gossip Gets The Museum Treatment These Gentler Speed Bumps Rely On An Optical Illusion To Keep The Roads Safe Sen. Richard Blumenthal Stands Up To Trump’s Twitter ‘Bullying’ Over His Military Service Dad Creates New Way To Work Out With His Kids Move Over, ‘Princess’ — Leia Organa, Ph.D., Is Here Trump TV Debuts ‘The Real News,’ And It Looks A Lot Like State Propaganda Immigrants Don’t Drag Down The Economy — They Make Us All Richer Chicago Plans To Defend Its Sanctuary City Status With A Fat Lawsuit Airbnb Is Banning The Accounts Of People Using The Service To Attend An Alt-Right Rally Random Act Of Sport: Small Horse Invades Cycling Race, Keeps Pace Just Fine A Pro Skateboarder Who’s Shredding A Path For Women In The Sport
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.