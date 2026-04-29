8 ways to squeeze more miles from every tank, according to America’s fleet pros

Kelly Soderlund for Samsara

The trucking industry has turned fuel efficiency into a science. Here’s what everyday drivers can borrow from their playbook.

Diesel hit $5.03 per gallon for U.S. commercial fleets in early 2026 — and fuel already eats up roughly 21–24% of what motor carriers spend just to operate. That financial pressure turned fuel management into one of the most carefully engineered problems in the trucking industry. Fleet operators have cameras, sensors, and software all pointed at one question: How do you stop wasting fuel?

The answers they’ve landed on aren’t mysterious or trucking-specific. Most of them apply just as well to a Honda Civic as to an 18-wheeler. Samsara shares eight things the pros do that you can start doing today.

1. Stop idling. Seriously.

This one sounds obvious until you add up how often you actually do it. Sitting in a drive-through, waiting for someone outside a building, letting the car “warm up” before a winter drive — it all adds up. Commercial trucks burn close to a gallon of fuel per hour while idling, and the widely held belief that idling is easier on an engine than restarting is flat-out wrong. Restarting costs less.

Fleet companies track idling per driver and flag anything that looks excessive. At home, the rule of thumb is simple: If you’re stopped for more than a minute and going nowhere, shut it off.

2. Drive like you’re trying to protect a full cup of coffee on the dashboard.

The way you use your right foot is probably the single biggest variable in your fuel economy. Hard acceleration, speeding, and aggressive braking can reduce fuel efficiency by as much as 40%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That’s nearly half your gas budget.

Commercial fleets coach their drivers specifically on smooth throttle inputs: gradual acceleration, cruise control on highways, and coasting into stops instead of braking late and hard. The physics don’t care what size vehicle you’re driving.

3. Pay attention to your own numbers.

One discovery from the fleet world: When you show drivers their own efficiency scores, they improve without being told to. Companies that introduced driver performance dashboards and friendly competition between drivers saw measurable gains — one fleet tracked a jump from 6 MPG to 7.5 MPG after making individual scores visible.

Most cars already give you this data. If yours has a fuel economy display, watch it. If you want to go further, note your mileage at each fill-up and calculate your MPG manually. Setting a personal monthly target and trying to beat it month over month is genuinely effective, mostly because awareness changes behavior.

4. Think like a dispatcher when you plan your errands.

The cheapest gallon of fuel is the one you never have to buy. Commercial dispatchers obsess over route efficiency because unnecessary miles are pure cost with no upside. That logic applies in your driveway, too.

Before you run errands, spend 90 seconds thinking about the most logical order — fewest backtracks, least highway-to-city switching, combining stops you’d otherwise make on separate days. Apps like Google Maps and Waze handle the turn-by-turn, but the trip consolidation decision is yours to make before you leave.

5. Find cheaper gas before you’re running on empty.

Fuel prices can vary by 30 cents or more per gallon within just a few miles. Fleet operators now route drivers toward lower-cost fuel stops using real-time price data. You can do the exact same thing with GasBuddy, Waze’s gas prices layer, or the gas station search in Google Maps, which pulls in nearby prices.

The habit that makes this work: Check prices before your tank is low, not after. Desperation-fueling — stopping at whatever’s convenient when the warning light is on — is reliably the most expensive way to fill up.

6. Watch for fraud at the pump.

This is less about efficiency and more about not losing money you didn’t know you were losing. Fuel theft and card skimming at gas stations are more common than most drivers realize, and fraudulent charges from a compromised card often go unnoticed for weeks. Fleet companies use real-time transaction alerts to flag unusual purchases immediately.

For personal use, a few practical habits help: Use tap-to-pay instead of swiping when the terminal allows it (skimming devices can’t read contactless transactions), check your bank and credit card statements weekly, and consider a card with real-time transaction notifications turned on.

7. Your tire pressure is costing you money right now.

Here’s a number that tends to surprise people: For every 1 PSI drop in tire pressure, your vehicle loses roughly 0.4% of its fuel efficiency. Tires lose pressure slowly and steadily — a few PSI over a few months is completely normal and easy to miss. By the time you notice a tire looks low, it’s been costing you at the pump for weeks.

Fleet maintenance teams tie tire pressure checks directly to fuel economy because the correlation is consistent and measurable. For personal vehicles, checking tire pressure once a month takes about five minutes. While you’re at it, a clogged air filter, old engine oil, or worn spark plugs all carry similar slow-drain effects on efficiency that a routine tune-up addresses.

8. Track your MPG over time — and notice when it changes.

Fleets benchmark fuel performance across their vehicles and flag outliers: a truck getting meaningfully fewer miles per gallon than similar trucks is likely developing a mechanical problem before it becomes a breakdown. The fuel data is an early warning signal.

Your car works the same way. If you track your MPG over several fill-ups and see a notable drop without a change in how or where you’re driving, something is usually going on mechanically. Catching it at the “slightly worse MPG” stage is almost always cheaper than catching it at the “broken down on the highway” stage.

Fuel cost analysis and fleet efficiency data referenced in this article are drawn from Samsara’s research on commercial fleet fuel management.

This story was produced by Samsara and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.