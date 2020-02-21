Hero strikes panic into the hearts of phone scammers after he reveals their identities and location
Jim Browning is a YouTuber from the UK who has an amazing ability to catch scammers in the act.
In this video, he responds to a scam email claiming he bought a laptop by breaking into the scammer's computer. In the process he uncovers where the scammers work, their banking information, and even their personal identities.
"I got an 'invoice' email telling me that I had paid for a $3800 laptop," Browning writes on his YouTube page. "No links... just a phone number. It's a real shame that these scammers emailed me because I was able to find out exactly who they were and where the were."