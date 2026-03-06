News

Society

Science

Health

Culture

Subscribe

High school teacher reads some of the most hilariously unhelpful emails he gets from ‘concerned’ parents

Why do you call it the Cold War when there was no snow?

By

Mark Wales

By  Mark Wales
Add to Google News
teacher, parents, emails, TikTok, history, parent input, community, education, students
A teacher reading parents' emailsPhoto credit: Canva

High school teacher Colton Major shared three parent emails on his TikTok page. What started as a whimsical vent about a teacher’s daily grind quickly turned into a viral phenomenon. People reshared the video and expressed their own opinions about these “concerned parents.”

Major offers his audience a fun opportunity to see what slides into an unfiltered email inbox. It’s just one example of what educators face when building relationships with students and offering an education that’s more than grades.

@c_major_44

Nothing prepares you for the wild emails you get as a teacher… not college, not student teaching, NOTHING 😂📨 Just me, my coffee, and a message that could’ve been a meeting… or a therapy session. #TeacherTok #fyp #TeacherProblems #EduHumor #SchoolStruggles ♬ Nocturne (Chopin) calm piano solo – もつ

Email 1: The violent curriculum in history

The first email expressed concern about the violence discussed in historical wars. Attempting to give their son a more PG-13 upbringing, the parent suggested Major adjust the curriculum to create a softer experience. Major read from the first email:

I do not understand why you feel it is necessary to discuss World War II in such graphic detail as ‘countries fighting.’ Could you please focus on more positive historical moments? Perhaps baking traditions in the 1940s or fashion trends instead of conflict?

In a 2022 national survey of over 3,000 K–12 social studies teachers, 16% reported that they had received multiple criticisms from parents and community members. The concerns generally addressed how and what children are taught about sensitive topics in history.

history, Cold War, Soviet Union, parent emails, education
Cold War Museum in Plungė, Lithuania.
Photo credit: foundin_a_attic/ Wikimedia Commons

Email 2: Cold War has no snow

In the second email, a parent finds the teaching style rather confusing. When learning about the Cold War, a term used to describe the prolonged political tension between the United States and the Soviet Union, there wasn’t even any snow. Apparently, the parent felt that explaining a war that wasn’t an actual war, nor based on freezing temperatures, made for a poorly named conflict. Major reads the email from the parent:

This feels misleading. If there was no ice or freezing temperatures, why call it cold? This seems like false advertising and confusing for students. Please clarify whether thermometers were involved. And if not, please consider renaming it to avoid misinformation.

Some interesting facts about the Cold War: Several proxy wars occurred in places like Afghanistan and Angola, with each superpower supplying weapons and influence. The political battle for global supremacy left the world under constant threat of nuclear Armageddon. The conflict finally ended when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Cold War, History, curriculum, school, concerned parents, emails
A man is frustrated by his computer.
Photo credit: Canva

Email 3: Consumerism

In the third email, a parent expressed concern about educating their child on spending and consumerism. Major shared what the parent felt was economic indoctrination:

We simply buy things because we need them and sometimes because Target had a sale. I worry you are encouraging my child to think critically about economic systems. Please stick to topics like birds or the branches of government, but not too deeply.

With the challenges facing modern families, finding ways to avoid overconsumption has become a top priority. A 2024 article in Phys.org reported social pushback from younger generations adopting “no buy” periods. There is a growing effort to avoid consumer culture while embracing sustainable and responsible practices.

parent-teacher conference, opinions, social pushback, history teacher
A parent-teacher conference.
Photo credit: Canva

People offer their opinions

You can only imagine the thousands of people ready to weigh in with their own opinions. Here are a few of them:

“The ‘No child left behind’ students are now the parents…”

“Dear history teacher, why are you teaching history”

“Part of learning about ‘The Cold War’ is learning why it’s called ‘The Cold War’. Also Russia has snow, so technically there was snow involved”

“These people have jobs, they can vote and they obviously procreated…”

“This is beginning to seem like an epidemic.”

“It’s crazy that the core of all of these emails is a parent not wanting their child to learn about the world.”

Major’s funny video sheds light on the complicated relationship between parents and teachers. Schools have always been the front line for debates about history, values, and the world. When education conversations turn combative, it’s nice to see the more human side of a teacher doing their best to serve their students.

Add to Google News

Tags

advertisement

More for You

  • Doctors stunned after ​groggy woman wakes up from surgery and asks why they forgot her Brazilian butt lift
    (L) A confused doctor looks at paperwork; (R) A patient getting a butt liftPhoto credit: Canva
    ,

    Doctors stunned after ​groggy woman wakes up from surgery and asks why they forgot her Brazilian butt lift

    After undergoing a routine tonsillectomy, a patient was genuinely upset that her medical team skipped a popular cosmetic procedure.

    Adam Albright Hanna

    GOOD Staff

    Medical procedures are usually a source of anxiety, but for many people, the most memorable part happens when the surgery is over. Recovery from anesthesia is famously disorienting, often leading to reactions that are as confusing as they are hilarious. A TikTok user named Ashley, known as @usernamecoxo0, is currently the center of a viral conversation after a video of her post-surgery recovery was posted on January 23, 2026.

    Ashley had just undergone tonsil surgery. However, as the anesthesia began to wear off, she did not wake up concerned about her throat. Instead, she began crying profusely. In the video, someone off-camera asks what is wrong. Ashley laments that she is upset because the doctors did not give her a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a cosmetic surgery used to add volume to the buttocks.

    When the person filming explains that she was there for a tonsillectomy, Ashley continues to cry. “Why didn’t I get a BBL? I was right here. I wanted a BBL,” she says. The person behind the camera struggles to keep from laughing while consoling her with a gentle, “I know, honey, it’s okay.” Ashley later captioned the video by saying she “told everyone they forgot to give me a BBL.”

    @usernamecoxo0

    told everyone they forgot to give me a bbl #tonsilectomy #anesthesia

    ♬ original sound – usernamecoxo0

    Why the Brain Acts This Way

    This kind of behavior might seem bizarre, but there is a clear medical explanation for it. According to a 2008 study published in ScienceDirect, anesthesia can lead to what is known as postoperative cognitive dysfunction (POCD) in some adults. This condition temporarily affects memory and cognition. As the medication gradually leaves the system, the brain can take quite a while to catch up to reality, making it difficult for patients to understand where they are or what has actually happened to them.

    @chesnut.md

    Brain fog after surgery? Word-finding issues? It’s not “normal.” And it’s not always fully reversible. It’s postoperative cognitive dysfunction (POCD). POCD is very common (especially when neurocognition is viewed as a spectrum) – even in elective cosmetic surgery… yet almost no one is talking about it. ? I care deeply about your brain! POCD is a neuroinflammatory condition at its core. It is triggered by anesthetic agents themselves (certain ones more commonly), surgical stress, and even to some degree your body’s total inflammatory burden (which can in turn affect neuroinflammation). So I focused on what my non-negotiables were from a safety, neurocognitive, recovery, and of course results standpoint. I then rebuilt my entire anesthesia infrastructure and fortified my recovery protocol with a focus minimizing POCD risk: ❌No general anesthesia. ❌No opioids. ❌No benzodiazepines. All of these have been linked to increased neuroinflammation and long-term CNS ? disruption = POCD. During my optimized recovery protocol, I treat both the systemic and specific neuroinflammation – minimizing POCD risk and enhancing the overall recovery from both a timing and a results standpoint! That optimized recovery protocol includes: Photobiomodulation + NAD+ to support mitochondrial health and neuroplasticity (via brain derived neurotropic factor, BDNF, more on this later) ?️IV antioxidants + Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to temper acute inflammation and target oxidation via elimination of reactive oxygen species (ROS) – these accelerate neuronal recovery ?Ketones to decrease neuroinflammation and enhance the stress resilience of neurons in the brain ? (listen to my upcoming podcast with @dominic.dagostino.kt for a deep discussion here) After all… This is an elective cosmetic procedure. You should come out of it looking incredible – while feeling (and thinking) incredible too! This is the Next Level, welcome to it ?? Part 2 coming soon… #POCD #anesthesia #drchesnut #nextlevelrecovery #brainhealth #cosmeticsurgery

    ♬ Manifestation – Perfect, so dystopian

    A Shared Experience in the Comments

    Ashley is far from alone in her post-op confusion. Her video triggered a wave of similar stories from people who woke up with very different expectations. One user, @AC, shared that as a C-section mother, she found herself “wondering why they didn’t do a tummy tuck too. They’re literally already right there!”

    Another user, @Keepingupwithmatt&vi, recalled a moment that nearly caused a rift in her marriage while she was under the influence of recovery meds. “I told my husband the taco man made the best tacos, and I wanted to live with him in the taco truck,” she wrote, adding that her hunger after fasting for surgery likely played a role in her choice of words.

    Gif of little dog holding guitar with caption



    Sometimes, the confusion goes even deeper than food or cosmetic surgery. In a similar story, a mother named Belle Blake woke up from a procedure and was completely shocked to learn that she was a parent. Her husband captured her reaction as she realized she had “four babies.” She was particularly surprised to find out that she had an eight-year-old son and a daughter named Daphne. While riding home, she repeatedly told her husband she felt like she had “won the lottery” after discovering she had a family that loved her.

    For more videos, you can follow @usernamecoxo0 on TikTok.

    This article originally appeared earlier this year.

    Keep Reading →
  • It’s easy making green: Muppets continue to make a profit 50 years into their run
    The artists and crew behind the ‘The Muppet Show,’ including Muppet creator Jim Henson, third from right in the front row, gather for the camera.Photo credit: Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images
    , ,

    It’s easy making green: Muppets continue to make a profit 50 years into their run

    From classroom to late night: how the Muppets dodged typecasting.

    Jared Bahir Browsh

    A variety show that’s still revered for its absurdist, slapstick humor debuted 50 years ago. It starred an irreverent band of characters made of foam and fleece.

    Long after “The Muppet Show”‘s original 120-episode run ended in 1981, the legend and legacy of Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and other creations concocted by puppeteer and TV producer Jim Henson have kept on growing. Thanks to the Muppets’ film franchise and the wonders of YouTube, the wacky gang is still delighting, and expanding, its fan base.

    As a scholar of popular culture, I believe that the Muppets’ reign, which began in the 1950s, has helped shape global culture, including educational television. Along the way, the puppets and the people who bring them to life have earned billions in revenue.

    Kermit’s origin story

    Muppets, a portmanteau of marionette and puppet, first appeared on TV in the Washington, D.C., region in 1955, when Henson created a short sketch show called “Sam and Friends” with his future wife, Jane Nebel.

    Their motley cast of puppets, including a lizardlike character named Kermit, sang parody songs and performed comedy sketches.

    Henson’s creations were soon popping up in segments on other TV shows, including “Today” and late-night programs. Rowlf the Dog appeared in Canadian dog food commercials before joining “The Jimmy Dean Show” as the host’s sidekick.

    After that show ended, Rowlf and Dean performed on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” where Kermit had occasionally appeared since 1961.

    From ‘Sesame Street’ to ‘SNL’

    As Rowlf and Kermit made the rounds on variety shows, journalist Joan Ganz Cooney and psychologist Lloyd Morrisett were creating a new educational program. They invited Henson to provide a Muppet ensemble for the show.

    Henson waived his performance fee to maintain rights over the characters who became the most famous residents of “Sesame Street.” The likes of Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and Big Bird were joined by Kermit who, by the time the show premiered in 1969, was identified as a frog.

    When “Sesame Street” became a hit, Henson worried that his Muppets would be typecast as children’s entertainment. Another groundbreaking show, aimed at young adults, offered him a chance to avoid that.

    “Saturday Night Live’s” debut on NBC in 1975 – when the show was called “Saturday Night” – included a segment called “The Land of Gorch,” in which Henson’s grotesque creatures drank, smoked and cracked crass jokes.

    “The Land of Gorch” segments ended after “Saturday Night Live’s” first season.

    Miss Piggy gets her closeup

    “The Muppet Show” was years in the making. ABC eventually aired two TV specials in 1974 and 1975 that were meant to be pilots for a U.S.-produced “Muppet Show.”

    After no American network picked up his quirky series, Henson partnered with British entertainment entrepreneur Lew Grade to produce a series for ATV, a British network, that featured Kermit and other Muppets. The new ensemble included Fozzie Bear, Animal and Miss Piggy – Muppets originally performed by frequent Henson collaborator Frank Oz.

    The Muppet Show” parodied variety shows on which Henson had appeared. Connections he’d made along the way paid off: Many celebrities he met on those shows’ sets would guest star on “The Muppet Show,” including everyone from Rita Moreno and Lena Horne to Joan Baez and Johnny Cash.

    “The Muppet Show,” which was staged and shot at a studio near London, debuted on Sept. 5, 1976, in the U.K, before airing in syndication in the United States on stations like New York’s WCBS.

    The Muppets hit the big screen

    “The Muppet Show” was a hit, amassing a global audience of over 200 million. It won many awards, including a Primetime Emmy for outstanding comedy-variety or music series – for which it beat “Saturday Night Live” – in 1978.

    While his TV show was on the air, Henson worked on the franchise’s first film, “The Muppet Movie.” The road film, released in 1979, was another hit: It earned more than US$76 million at the box office.

    “The Muppet Movie” garnered two Academy Award nominations for its music, including best song for “Rainbow Connection.” It won a Grammy for best album for children.

    The next two films, “The Great Muppet Caper,” which premiered in 1981, and “The Muppets Take Manhattan,” released in 1984, also garnered Oscar nominations for their music.

    ‘Fraggle Rock’ and the Disney deal

    The cast of “The Muppet Show” and the three films took a break from Hollywood while Henson focused on “Fraggle Rock,” a TV show for kids that aired from 1983-1987 on HBO.

    Like Henson’s other productions, “Fraggle Rock” featured absurdist humor – but its puppets aren’t considered part of the standard Muppets gang. This co-production between Henson, Canadian Broadcast Corporation and British producers was aimed at international markets.

    The quickly conglomerating media industry led Henson to consider corporate partnerships to assist with his goal of further expanding the Muppet media universe.

    In August 1989, he negotiated a deal with Michael Eisner of Disney who announced at Disney-MGM Studios an agreement in principle to acquire The Muppets, with Henson maintaining ownership of the “Sesame Street” characters.

    The announcement also included plans to open Muppet-themed attractions at Disney parks.

    But less than a year later, on May 16, 1990, Henson died from a rare and serious bacterial infection. He was 53.

    Of Muppets and mergers

    Henson’s death led to the Disney deal’s collapse. But the company did license The Muppets to Disney, which co-produced “The Muppet Christmas Carol” in 1992 and “Muppet Treasure Island” in 1996 with Jim Henson Productions, which was then run by Jim’s son, Brian Henson.

    In 2000, the Henson family sold the Muppet properties to German media company EM.TV & Merchandising AG for $680 million. That company ran into financial trouble soon after, then sold the Sesame Street characters to Sesame Workshop for $180 million in late 2000. The Jim Henson Company bought back the remaining Muppet properties for $84 million in 2003.

    In 2004, Disney finally acquired The Muppets and most of the media library associated with the characters.

    Disney continued to produce Muppet content, including “The Muppet’s Wizard of Oz” in 2005. Its biggest success came with the 2011 film “The Muppets,” which earned over $165 million at the box office and won the Oscar for best original song “Man or Muppet.”

    Muppets Most Wanted,” released in 2014, earned another $80 million worldwide, bringing total global box office receipts to over $458 million across eight theatrical Muppets movies.

    The ‘Muppet Show’ goes on

    The Muppets continue to expand their fandom across generations and genres by performing at live concerts and appearing in several series and films.

    Through these many hits and occasional bombs, and the Jim Henson Company’s personnel changes, the Muppets have adapted to changes in technology and tastes, making it possible for them to remain relevant to new generations.

    That cast of characters made of felt and foam continue to entertain fans of all ages. Although many people remain nostalgic over “The Muppet Show,” two prior efforts to reboot the show proved short-lived.

    But when Disney airs its “The Muppet Show” anniversary special on Feb. 4, 2026, maybe more people will get hooked as Disney looks to reboot the series.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

    Keep Reading →
  • Adults share 11 startlingly funny things that random kids have said to them
    People share the crazy stuff they've been told by random kids. Photo credit: Canva, Serhii Yevdokymov (left, cropped) / Sorapop Udomsri (right, cropped)

    Adults share 11 startlingly funny things that random kids have said to them

    “You look like someone who eats the icing first.”

    Ryan Reed

    We all seem to know at least one kid with zero filter. There’s something hilarious about that naive innocence—the youth often seem to be living in different worlds where the social rules are, let’s say, more flexible. And on that note, what’s the most startlingly funny thing a random child has ever said to you? That’s the central premise of a recent Reddit thread, where grown adults looked back at the most “unexpectedly” amusing exchanges they’ve had with kids.

    The OP kicked things off with a classic, recalling how they were blindsided by a bizarre one-liner while standing in line at the bakery. “A little kid (maybe 5) suddenly turned around, looked me dead in the eyes, and said, very seriously, ‘You look like someone who eats the icing first.’ I have no idea what that means. Is it an insult? A personality assessment? A prophecy?”

    “His mom apologized and said he has been ‘evaluating people’ lately, which somehow raised even more questions,” they continued. “Evaluating them for what? Cake-related crimes? Hidden frosting habits? I spent the rest of the day wondering what vibe I radiate that made a tiny human decide I am the kind of person who attacks the icing before the cake. And the worst part is that he is right. I do exactly that. Anyway it made my whole day. Kids are tiny unfiltered comedians.”

    It’s hard to top that one, but here are 10 more contenders from the Reddit thread.

    Some weird and cringe-inducing kid lines focused on appearance

    Inevitably, in many of the responses, the kids focused on people’s appearance.

    “So I work as a piano teacher, and one day this little boy came into his lesson and paused for a bit, and then said…'[A]re you a mom or a kid? Mind you, I’m not married and I have no children And obviously, these were the only two options: mom or kid. So I responded that I was a ‘really, really big kid.’ And he paused for another minute, and he was like, “Does anyone else here know that you are a kid?’ And I said, ‘Some people, but not everyone. Can I trust you with this information?’ And he did the whole ‘lips are sealed throw away the key’ motion. It was perfect. And when the lesson ended, he said, ‘Don’t worry, I won’t tell my mom, so you can keep being my piano teacher.’

    “I was walking into the library and a mom and very young daughter were coming out. The daughter comes to a rapid halt and points at me, ‘Whoa! That looks like my daddy!’ Poor Mom looked absolutely mortified…”

    “I wore a leather jacket that had fringe on it to a family dinner. Kids were playing outside, and when I got out of my car, one of the kids said to me, ‘I didn’t know you were a cowgirl.’ Of course I replied, ‘You didn’t?’ Then they all went back to playing.”

    “I was riding the elevator with a very pregnant mom and son about 4 yrs old. He looked at my big belly and asked if I was going to have a baby too. I said, ‘No, I’m just fat.’ He smiled knowingly and said, ‘Well, maybe next year.’”

    “I jogged past this father his very young little daughter around the high school track. I saw her look at me, and I said ‘hi.’ She turned to her Dad and said ‘What a strange man.’ I was like 30 at the time and in the [best] shape of my life. Feeling the best looking i’ve ever been before then or since. Yet to this day I wonder ‘Why did she say that?’ Lol”

    Other strange interactions with random kids

    “Not directly to me, but I was in the restroom at Target years ago, and I heard a kid complaining about the smell. His mom said to close his nose and he wouldn’t smell it, and he said he still could, through his eyes. She asked how, and he said, dripping with disdain and impatience at her ignorance, ‘Because they’re magic eyes.’”

    “That my breath smelled like ham. It was funny but am still to this day insulted.”

    “Photographing baseball kids’ portraits, I tell the one kid to slightly drop his chin … he looks at me in a confused way: ‘I can’t. It’s just there.’”

    “My bff had her 6 mth old in the grocery cart and her 4 yo was walking next to the buggy. Poor stocker kid made the mistake of trying to be funny…did not end up that way. Stocker saw the baby chewing on the handle due to teething. Stocker guy asked my friend is she ever fed the baby because he looked hungry. The 4yo got very indignant at the question, put his hands on his hips, and replied, ‘Yes, she does feed him! She feeds him her boobie, and it tastes bad too!!!”

    “One time in a restaurant I said to my kid something along the lines of ‘master of pickles’ while talking about a huge pickle on my plate, and he yelled out into the room, ‘THIS IS MASTER BACON.’ He didn’t know how to pronounce things clearly yet, and it didn’t sound quite right.”

    What parents can say to rude children

    Clearly most of these comments are puzzling, at worst. But some of them do cross the line into being offensive, and if you’re the parent of the kid in question, what’s the best tactic in shutting down rudeness? Dr. Becky Kennedy, a clinical psychologist popular on social media and founder of Good Inside, shared three simple responses to help keep such behavior at bay. “[W]e know if we give rudeness back to our kid, they are just going to give more rudeness back to us,” she said. “That is so ineffective, and we have to be the adult.”

    Keep Reading →

advertisement

teacher, parents, emails, TikTok, history, parent input, community, education, students
Humor

High school teacher reads some of the most hilariously unhelpful emails he gets from ‘concerned’ parents

Francesca Hogi, flirting, TedTalk, attraction, chemistry, humans, psychology, superpowers
Well-being

Love educator shares how awkward flirting can be turned into a romantic superpower

discipline, psychology, cluttered, intelligence, Chase Hughes, Diary of a CEO, podcast, habits, willpower
Well-being

Retired U.S. Navy chief explains how to end discipline anxiety with wholesome ‘butler’ trick

human connection, message in a bottle, nostalgia, ocean, unexpected reunion
Culture

He threw a message in a bottle into the ocean as a teen. It washed up 49 years later with a response.

eyebrows, communication, conversation tips, psychology, evolution
Health

Experts say you can ‘talk’ to someone using your eyebrows regardless of language or culture

Sign Up for the Daily Good!

Advertisement

Explore More Humor Stories

See All
anesthesia recovery, funny hospital videos, BBL, tonsil surgery, TikTok viral, postoperative cognitive dysfunction, medical recovery, ScienceDirect, patient stories, healthcare humor
Humor

Doctors stunned after ​groggy woman wakes up from surgery and asks why they forgot her Brazilian butt lift

Adam Albright Hanna & GOOD Staff
Television, Disney, Sesame Street, Movies, Puppetry, Puppets, TV history, British TV, Saturday Night Live
Culture

It’s easy making green: Muppets continue to make a profit 50 years into their run

Jared Bahir Browsh
kids, funny kids, awkward kids, conversations with kids, funny kid quotes
Humor

Adults share 11 startlingly funny things that random kids have said to them

Ryan Reed
mandoline slicer, injury, nightmare stories, cooking tips, chefs
Humor

Chefs reveal the most feared common kitchen tool that even scares the pros

Erik Barnes