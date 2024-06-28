How three inmates unbelievably escaped one of the most guarded prisons in the US

The books of criminal history registered a bizarre yet thrilling chapter on June 12, 1962, when three men did the unthinkable by escaping the Alcatraz Prison without getting caught. The perpetrators in question were identified as Frank Morris and the Anglin brothers, John and Clarence. The trio went on to become a part of one of the most daring prison breaks, reported BBC.

Image Source: An aerial view of Alcatraz on May 30, 2023, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

The desolate island of Alcatraz, nicknamed "the Rock," housed some of the most dangerous criminals like Al Capone, George “Machine Gun” Kelly, and Robert Stroud. Located in San Franciso Bay, the maximum security prison started operations in the 1930s and was active till 1963. The island had a strong reputation for its impenetrable nature which was mostly owed to the difficult geographical conditions like stiff cliffs, followed by cold swift currents surrounding the isolated land.

#OnThisDay 1963, Alcatraz prison closed. The prison, often referred to simply as "The Rock," had become synonymous with the ultimate form of punishment, reserved for the most dangerous & intractable prisoners in the U.S, including famed figures like Al Capone and Robert Stroud. pic.twitter.com/wZLyc32jFY — History On This Day (@OnThisDayHisto) March 21, 2024

The prison received its sharpest perpetrator - Frank Lee Morris - in January 1960. Morris' life was one of crime and conviction as he had a troubled early childhood and had gone through various correctional facilities. He was convicted of his first criminal offense at 13, and since then saw himself committing crimes ranging from narcotics possession to armed robbery.

On June 11, 1962, Frank Morris, John Anglin and Clarence Anglin became the only prisoners to escape from the federal prison on Alcatraz Island.



In 1979, the FBI concluded, based on circumstantial evidence, that the men drowned in the frigid waters of San Francisco Bay. pic.twitter.com/ZnAFf05ghe — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) June 12, 2024

Morris had his history of jail escapes, so as soon as he entered the most secure prisons in the US, he began plotting his exit from there. He joined hands with the Anglin brothers and Allen West, who had known each other from previous prison stints. The quartet of criminals soon started meeting every night to chalk out their escape.

The plan was detailed and needed time. It was cautiously stitched for several months. The first part of the plan saw them chisel the salt-damaged concrete around their air vents using metal spoons and a homemade drill from a vacuum cleaner motor. Morris used to play his accordion during that hour to mask the noise of the chiseling and drilling. They even used fake paper mache vent grills to conceal the holes in the wall. For the next part of the plan, they crawled through the hole to reach the top level of the cellblock, which they used as a secret workshop. It was where they constructed a 6x14-foot rubber raft and life vests from over 50 stolen raincoats.

Image Source: Here is one of the cells in Cell Block B in Alcatraz Prison in San Francisco Bay from which three prisoners escaped on 6/12. An officer is showing the inside of the removable section of the exit cover. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)

The prison guards were always on duty and did periodic night-time checks. To deceive them, the masterminds constructed paper mache versions of their heads using soap, toothpaste, and toilet paper. To make it look more realistic, they used real hair from the prison barbershop floor. On the night of June 11, 1962, they left their dummies in their beds and crawled out through the holes in their cell walls. However, West, unable to escape in time, was caught by the jail authorities. The other three climbed to the cell house roof, ran across it in sight of a guard tower, and got down a drainpipe.

Image Source: Here is one of the cells in Cell Block B in Alcatraz Prison in San Francisco Bay from which three prisoners escaped on 6/12. The photo shows the cell and dummy head used. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)

Their escape was far from over as in their last leg of planning, they had to cross the prison yard, scale two 12-foot barbed wire fences, and scramble down to the island's northeastern shore discreetly. With freedom in sight, they soon inflated their makeshift boat and disappeared into the night. A few days after their escape, the Coast Guard found one of the prisoners' paddles. After that, a packet of the Anglins' personal effects was found sealed in a rubber. After a week, the remnants of the raft were also discovered. However, the three fugitives were never seen again.

On June 11, 1962, three Alcatraz inmates left homemade dummy heads in their beds to fool the guards before launching a daring escape from the infamous island prison, never to be seen again.



Though the prison officially claimed that the three men drowned and that no inmate ever… pic.twitter.com/Y2O3ms5beJ — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) March 20, 2024

There have been debates about their possible whereabouts with many believing that they are now deceased. The FBI worked on this case for almost 17 years and officially closed its investigation on December 31, 1979. The law enforcement agency handed the responsibility to the U.S. Marshals Service, which continues to investigate in the unlikely event the trio is still alive, per the official website of the FBI.