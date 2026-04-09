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If a song moves you, does it matter who made it?

The AI music revolution is here. Maybe that’s a good thing?

By

Mark Wales

By  Mark Wales
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artificial intelligence, music, art, human rights, future technology, music charts
Photo credit: CanvaMusic Pop Star or AI creation?

Artificial Intelligence is pushing boundaries of creativity that were once unimaginable. Perhaps you’ve seen some outrageous AI memes. Maybe there’s a new movie trailer that isn’t actually real, but a bizarre AI creation you’ve scrolled across. And now with music, we’re entering uncharted territory—and it raises questions we can’t ignore.

AI is generating music in a way that lets humans create remarkable songs without needing technical knowledge or the years of practice required to become proficient. With a music-creating AI app, some prompts on mood, genre, and lyrical themes make anyone a musical artist.

Is this real or another AI creation?

Believe it or not, Enily Blue (Video Above) is 100% NOT human and a complete AI fabrication. Created by songwriter Thong Viet, “Through My Soul” debuted at #44 on the Emerging Artists chart. Billboard also reported it debuted at #15 on Rock Digital Song Sales with 1,000 downloads sold.

But what does the typical audience think of AI music? What happens if they believe it’s a real artist? What happens when they find out it’s not?

Here are some of the comments from the Enily Blue YouTube video, which has reached over 10 million views in only six months.

“Kind of music that make you close the eyes and just feel the music”

“Found this song by sheer accident wow just beautiful wow”

“Absolutely crazy how good AI is becoming — such a great blues song”

“Great vibe .i cant stop listening to this”

“What a voice!!!!”

“One of the best songs made by AI , i love it”

“Now this is what you call music and she got a good voice.”

Reading through some of the comments, it’s hard not to believe many people don’t know this is AI. However, those who did seemed to love the music anyway.

Edie Dalton’s song “Another Day Old” is a manufactured AI artist. This video has 1.5 million views and over 34,000 likes.

What does AI tell us about why we listen to music?

Why are so many of us drawn to music? A simple dopamine release, emotional arousal, and a feeling of connection to something bigger than ourselves can all drive people toward its rhythmic architecture.

A 2024 study in Nature Reviews Psychology confirmed that every culture responds emotionally to the rhythm and melody that music weaves together. We are hardwired to musical feeling itself, not necessarily the artist creating it.

A 2024 study in Scientific Reports found that novelty and creative surprises shape whether we enjoy music. This tension created between what’s familiar and what feels new is something AI can mimic well.

Does it matter to listeners whether the artist behind the music is actually a human or just something digital? Experts believe the way we connect to music makes for a more complicated answer.

AI artist Breaking Rust has 24 million views on YouTube with the song, “Livin’ on Borrowed Time.”

Translational research scientist Dr. Lauren Jessell believes music has never just been about quality or the artist. “I’m not surprised that AI generated songs are drawing a lot of attention and popularity right now; music reflects our culture and AI is very much a part of our culture now.”

Seema Sharma, a traumatologist and therapist, has written several papers on Consciousness of Music. She told GOOD, “AI Music or not, we listen to music because it is a form of connection as old as time. It allows us to feel and tap into a non-verbal form of connection.” Sharma continues, “Songs are impactful due to the way we resonate with it. It is all about the meaning we make of it. If there wasn’t an emotional connection to the song, we would not find it memorable.”

Traditional artist concerns and rights

The conflict with AI may not be about making music people love. The battle surrounds the fact that the artists whose style, voices, and art that shaped the music are being copied and fabricated. A 2024 peer-reviewed study at Cornell University surveyed over 400 artists on ownership, disclosure practices, compensation, and labor concerns. The majority believed creators should have rights.

Sony, Universal, and Warner sued music apps Suno and UDIO for training their music models on copyrighted recordings without permission or compensation. Branching into individual settlements, Universal licensed an AI music partnership with UDIO. According to The Verge, Sony and Universal are in a deadlock with Suno. There are vastly different opinions on whether AI-generated songs should be freely shared outside of the app.

GHhostwriter – “Heart on my sleeve” featuring Drake ft. The Weeknd (Remastered AI Song) has over 1 million views.

It’s hard to simply label AI-generated music as good or bad. Signs of successful human-made music such as popularity and recognition by charts and experts are being awarded to AI songs. Listeners continue to respond to the melody and emotions created in the very framework of a song, regardless of who (or what) created it.

AI can make music that feels personal, strikes perfect chords, and forms spectacular melodies. Without being outright told it’s AI, most people couldn’t tell the difference. As artists raise urgent questions about consent and ownership, this moment drives us toward a cultural reckoning. Is creativity solely defined by who makes a piece of art? Or the art itself? Or does it rely solely on whether or not it moves us in the first place? AI may be challenging us to rethink what we’ve always believed art to be in the first place.

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    Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.

    Here are 25 of the funniest signs that prove not all signage is created equal.

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  • Indie coffee shops are meant to counter corporate behemoths like Starbucks – so why do they all look the same?
    Photo credit: stomy/iStock via Getty ImagesMany coffee shops today seem to be aesthetically divorced from time and place.
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    Indie coffee shops are meant to counter corporate behemoths like Starbucks – so why do they all look the same?

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    Baristas led the pack: Two-thirds of the participants’ favorite local coffee shops had staff with tattoos or piercings. Over half had baristas with beards. Well over half of the respondents noted that their favorite shop had chalkboards, reclaimed wood features, local art, milk foam designs on beverages, local event posters and exposed brick. A large share of the shops had vintage furniture, community message boards and free books available to patrons to read. One-third of the images had indoor plants, trees or greenery.

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    As one participant conceded: “Honestly, these aesthetics are very transferable now … they were random guesses and they could have been in any of the cities mentioned.”

    In other words, independent coffee shops in North America have become so similar aesthetically that their location cannot be picked from a lineup. The purportedly unique and local feel of coffee shops has instead been homogenized into a singular, palatable, North American aesthetic.

    Ironically, these shops have narrowed their aesthetics like a de facto brand franchise – exactly like the chain stores that their patrons ostensibly reject.

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    Computers and capital

    So why is this happening?

    New Yorker cultural critic Kyle Chayka has attributed aesthetic homogenization to popular social media platforms like Instagram. He calls it the “tyranny of the algorithm”: Social media algorithms promote the visuals that users are most likely to engage with. This, in turn, causes the same types of visuals to be liked and shared, since users encounter them more often. Because the algorithm sees they’re popular, it continues to promote them, in a self-reinforcing cycle. In turn, coffee shop owners also see these online images and try to replicate them in their own establishments.

    Artificial intelligence will likely accelerate the digital homogenization of visual culture, since AI models are trained on massive datasets that feature widely circulated images. Whether it’s popular fashion, architecture or interior design, idiosyncrasies are collapsing into a generic, hegemonic aesthetic – what scholars Roland Meyer and Jacob Birken call “platform realism.”

    Finance plays a role as well. With the average cost of starting a new coffee shop between US$80,000 and $300,000, and with only a small share of coffee shops expected to stay open beyond five years, banks are keen to reduce their risk. Many of them will therefore ask aspiring coffee shop owners to opt for cheaper interior design choices that appeal to the broadest customer base.

    The consumer also plays a role

    But patrons of hip coffee shops may also be to blame.

    Decades before the rise of social media, AI and financial risk management, scholars such as Sharon Zukin revealed how young urban professionals paradoxically embrace the homogenization of their environment in their quest for authenticity.

    Those exposed brick walls? Zukin already described how Manhattan real estate brokers had marketed them to gentrifying SoHo yuppies in the early 1980s.

    Like their predecessors, today’s hipsters, creative professionals and knowledge workers are essentially cultural and aesthetic consumers. Many of them crave visuals – from fashion to architecture – that are different enough to feel cool and authentic, yet safe enough to match their lifestyle and their social status. They want a tasty latte as much as a palatable interior to drink it in.

    Businesses and developers are eager to appeal to these upwardly mobile consumers. At the same time, they want to reach the biggest number of customers. So they tend to create repeatable, homogenized environments in what Zukin describes as a “symbolic economy.”

    In coffee shops, patrons want more than a good espresso. They want to immerse themselves in a “scene” that matches their lifestyle and aspirations. And the exposed brick and the vintage furniture do just that – even if they’ve been copy-and-pasted in cities, small and large, across the nation.

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    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • Today’s obsession with authenticity isn’t new – being true to yourself has troubled philosophers for centuries
    Photo credit: Qi Yang/Moment via Getty ImagesStressing over authenticity isn’t unique to the social media age.
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    Today’s obsession with authenticity isn’t new – being true to yourself has troubled philosophers for centuries

    Why being yourself is an old debate.

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    Today’s youth cherish “authenticity,” but is it a virtue? According to a report from Ernst & Young, more than 9 in 10 Gen Z respondents indicated that being authentic and true to yourself is extremely or very important. In fact, most of them claimed authenticity is more important than any other personal value.

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    Yet, even if it has somehow become a common goal, it is unclear how many of us can truly define the “authenticity” that we say we are pursuing. I think it’s also worth asking whether sincerity and authenticity are perennial human virtues or just obsessions of this technological age.

    As a scholar in the history of political thought and American political development, I think two philosophers can help us understand this problem and how to deal with it: Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Martin Heidegger.

    Sincerity: A counter to modernity

    Rousseau, the 18th-century philosopher from Geneva, arrived in the wake of earlier Enlightenment philosophers, such as HobbesLocke and Montesquieu.

    These thinkers laid many of the foundations for how people understand liberal democracy today, especially the emphasis on individual natural rights – to paraphrase Thomas Jefferson’s later formulation, all human beings are “endowed” with these rights at birth or by nature. In particular, Hobbes popularized the idea of generating a commonwealth in order to escape the uncertainty in a state of nature where self-preservation is fundamental. Locke also emphasized the right to property, while Montesquieu saw the importance of international commerce, among other aspects, including the separation of powers.

    But Rousseau became famous for his criticisms of the individualistic civil society born out of their thought. In the modern commercial republic, the fixation turned to luxury rather than duty. “Ancient politicians spoke incessantly about morals and virtue,” he wrote; “those of our time talk only of business and money.”

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    A portrait of Rousseau by Maurice Quentin de La Tour. Musée Antoine-Lécuyer/Wikimedia Commons

    For Rousseau, modern society was a conformist “herd” where everyone hides behind a “veil” of politeness. People wear masks to hide their selfishness, deceiving others in order to satisfy their own desires.

    In this way, he argued, human beings are actually enslaved to each other: While each person pursues self-interest, success requires getting others to see some “profit” in helping each other. The rich need the “services” of the poor just as the poor need the “help” of the rich. Anyone who refuses to yield to this entire enterprise “will die in poverty and oblivion.”

    Sincerity is the path to self-realization in Rousseau’s political philosophy, according to political science professor Arthur MelzerAs Melzer states, “We want, as fully as possible, to become what we are, to realize ourselves, to become as alive and actualized as possible, to really live.” For him, Rousseau considered sincerity to be what puts us on “the path” to true human excellence. It’s the “countercultural virtue” needed to oppose the hypocrisy found in modern society.

    Authenticity: Uncovering the self

    While Rousseau extolled sincerity, 20th-century German philosopher Martin Heidegger significantly influenced today’s understanding of a related idea: authenticity.

    In his magnum opus, “Being and Time,” Heidegger considered how the self gets lost in the public world. In everyday life, individuals think and exist in terms of the other people they encounter – a way of being he called the “they-self.” He stated, “Everyone is the other, and no one is himself.”

    Heidegger believed that people are inauthentic when they’re driven into “uninhibited hustle” within the world, tranquilizing themselves from anxiety about the true meaning of human life and its eventual end.

    In his later work, Heidegger argued that everything and everyone in contemporary life had become technological, treated as raw material for “exploitation.” For example, in the technological age, the Rhine River is not a “river” but merely “something at our command,” a supplier of “water power.”

    A stone relief etching of the face of a man with a mustache.
    A memorial to Heidegger at the Heidegger House in Messkirch, Germany. Andreas Praefcke/Wikimedia CommonsCC BY

    “Everywhere everything is ordered to stand by, to be immediately at hand,” he claimed, “indeed to stand there just so that it may be on call for a further ordering.” This extends even to human beings themselves, now referred to as “human resources.”

    By contrast, the authentic human being is called to choose and be the self, rather than being for the sake of others. They don’t flee death, and in discovering the world in this way, it feels like clearing away “concealments and obscurities.”

    Still, Heidegger did not explicitly say that authenticity is human excellence or the “highest good.” As political philosophy professor Mark Blitz articulates, Heidegger’s authenticity is the “true understanding of what human beings actually are.” From this perspective, authentic human beings are able to confront and grasp the responsibility they have for their own existence.

    Bound by justice

    Despite the current obsession with sincerity and authenticity, I believe it’s important to put these concepts in perspective: They might be added to a list of classical virtues, including courage, moderation, justice and prudence, rather than completely replacing them.

    There may be nothing intrinsically dangerous about pursuing authenticity. In many cases, it’s clear that people ought to be left to be who they want to be. But there are still a few obvious limits.

    At the very least, authenticity must be bound by justice. What if someone being their “authentic self” harms the environment or others? Some people are “sincere” or “authentic” while committing all kinds of harmful actions.

    While each of us may pursue authenticity, we should also remember that just and peaceful relations require the celebration of both difference and mutual respect.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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