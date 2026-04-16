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Why Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’ endures

A restored masterpiece still provokes awe and debate.

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Good Partner

By  Good Partner
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Michelangelo’s 16th-century fresco ‘The Last Judgment.’
Photo credit: Sistine Chapel collection via Wikimedia CommonsMichelangelo’s 16th-century fresco ‘The Last Judgment.’
Virginia Raguin

Virginia Raguin

Michelangelo’s fresco of “The Last Judgment,” covering the wall behind the altar of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, is being restored. The work, which started on Feb. 1, 2026, is expected to continue for three months.

The Sistine Chapel is one of the great masterpieces of Renaissance art. As the setting where the College of Cardinals of the Catholic Church meets to elect a new pope, it was decorated by the most prestigious painters of the day. In 1480, Pope Sixtus IV commissioned Domenico Ghirlandaio, Sandro Botticelli, Pietro Perugino and Cosimo Rosselli to paint the walls. On the south are six scenes of the “Life of Moses,” and across on the north are six scenes of the “Life of Christ.”

In 1508, Pope Julius II commissioned Michelangelo to paint the ceiling. The theme is the Book of Genesis, the first book of the Bible. The images show God creating the world through the story of Noah, who was directed by God to shelter humans and animals on an ark during the great flood. The ceiling’s most famous scene may be “God Creating Adam,” where Adam reaches out his arm to the outstretched arm of God the Father, but their fingers fail to meet.

At the sides, the artist juxtaposed the male Hebrew prophets and the female Greek and Roman sybils who were inspired by the gods to foretell the future. It was completed in 1512; then in 1536, Michelangelo was asked to create a painting for the wall behind the altar. For this immense work of 590 square feet (about square meters), filled with 391 figures, he labored until 1541. He was then nearly 67 years old.

As an art historian, I have been aware how, from the beginning, Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgment” sparked controversy for its bold and heroic portrayal of the male nude.

Many layers of meaning

Michelangelo liked to consider himself primarily a sculptor, expressing himself in variations of the nude male body. Most famous may be the Old Testament figure of David about to slay Goliath, originally made for the Cathedral of Florence.

The artist’s ceiling for the Sistine Chapel had included 20 nude males as supporting figures above the prophets and sibyls. Originally, Michelangelo’s Christ of “The Last Judgment” was entirely nude. A later painter was hired to provide drapery over the loins of Christ and other figures.

“The Last Judgment” scene also contains multiple references to pagan gods and mythology. The image of Christ is inspired by early Christian images showing Christ beardless and youthful, similar to the pagan god of light, Apollo.

A section of a fresco shows a naked man bound by a coiling snake, and donkey's ears, surrounded by beastlike figures.
Group of the damned with Minos, judge of the underworld. Sistine Chapel Collection, Michelangelo via Wikimedia Commons

At the bottom of the composition is the figure of Charon, a personage from Greek mythology who rowed souls over the river Styx to enter the pagan underworld. Minos, the judge of the underworld, is on the extreme right.

Giorgio Vasari, a fellow artist and historian who knew Michelangelo personally, later recounted the criticism by a senior Vatican official, Biagio da Cesena. The official stated that it was disgraceful that nude figures were exposed so shamefully and that the painting seemed more fit for public baths and taverns.

Michelangelo’s response was to place the face of Biagio on Minos, the judge of the underworld, and give him donkey’s ears, symbolizing stupidity.

A painted scene shows a bearded man holding a knife in one hand and a flayed skin with a human face in the other, while another figure sits just behind him.
A detail of a scene connected to the Apostle Bartholomew in ‘The Last Judgment.’ Sistine Chapel Collection via Wikimedia

Michelangelo included a reference to his own life in a detail connected to the Apostle Bartholomew, who is located to the lower right of Christ. The apostle was believed to have met his martyrdom by being flayed alive. In his right hand, he holds a knife and, in his left, his flayed skin whose face is a distorted portrait of the artist.

Michelangelo thus placed himself among the blessed in heaven, but also made it into a joke.

Thought-provoking imagery

The Last Judgment is a common theme in Christian art. Michelangelo, however, pushes beyond simple illustration to include pagan myths as well as to challenge traditional depiction of a calm, bearded judge. He uses dramatic imagery to provoke deeper thought: After all, how does anyone on Earth know what the saints do in heaven?

In these decisions, Michelangelo displayed his sense of self-confidence to introduce new ideas and his goal to engage the viewer in new ways.

A digital reproduction of the painting will be displayed on a screen for visitors to the Sistine Chapel during this period of restoration. Behind the screen, technicians from the Vatican Museums’ Restoration Laboratory will work to restore the masterpiece.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • 25 hilarious signs proving some messages just can’t be taken seriously
    Photo credit: Reddit | u/beachvbguyA funny bathroom sign.
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    25 hilarious signs proving some messages just can’t be taken seriously

    From sharp edges to dog-friendly policies, these funny signs show how humor and confusion collide in public places.

    GOOD Staff

    Adam Albright-Hanna

    Signs are meant to inform, warn, or direct, but sometimes, they unintentionally entertain. Whether due to poor wording, clever humor, or just plain absurdity, some signs end up being comedic gold.

    Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.

    Here are 25 of the funniest signs that prove not all signage is created equal.

    1. Some people might need this reminder

    “Not knowing who Taylor Swift is doesn’t make you interesting.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign Reddit | u/Key_Shoe5850

    2. A dog-friendly policy we can all support

    “Dogs welcome. People tolerated.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/phoenix-fatale

    3. Coffee fixes everything

    “Given enough coffee, I could rule the world.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/AprilBoon

    4. Watch your step—sort of

    “Caution: This sign has sharp edges. Also, the bridge is out ahead.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Winnin_Dylan

    5. Priorities: Keep the cat inside!

    “Please close the door behind you. DO NOT LET THE CAT OUT! No matter what it tells you!”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/GigaPrime14900

    6. Cats really are the masterminds

    “If a cat asks for a cheeseburger, give it one. You don’t want to know what happens if you don’t.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Zion_Annabella

    7. Nice try

    “Always read the fine print.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Winnin_Dylan_

    8. Football confidence at its peak

    “World champions… of a sport only we play.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Khaleeasi24

    9. The toughest decision you’ll make all day

    “Hmmm.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Material-Practice-58

    10. Not the CPR instructions we were expecting

    “If someone collapses, administer CPR. If CPR doesn’t work, try turning it off and back on again.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Lovecutiepie77

    11. Honesty is the best policy

    “Lying is bad. Except when you tell someone they look good in those pants.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/BaronVonBroccoli

    12. Job requirements have changed

    “Now hiring: Must be able to lift 50 lbs, work weekends, and fight off at least two raccoons a day.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/PurpleRuby_

    13. Someone really needed spellcheck

    “Public Notice: The libary is close today.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Internetboy5434

    14. Looking for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    “Caution: Sewer entrance. Heroes in a half-shell may be present.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Poke-girl56

    15. In case of emergency… or not

    “In case of fire, please use stairs. (Sign is next to an escalator).”

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    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Swimming-Pool143

    16. Why do we need to know this?

    “Fun fact: The average person will walk past a murderer 36 times in their lifetime.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/PrettySuccubus

    17. Stating the obvious

    “Warning: Water is wet.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/celestial-chic

    18. This store was ahead of its time

    “Employees must wash hands before returning to work. We’ve been saying this since 1992!”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/beachvbguy

    19. The Force is strong with this one

    “Please use the Force to open the door.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/beachvbguy

    20. Elevator or trampoline?

    “To activate the elevator, please jump three times.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/PurpleRuby

    21. Beware of the nighttime hunters

    “Warning: This area is protected by highly trained owls.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/ScarlettPrincess

    22. Karen’s personal space

    “DO NOT TOUCH. This wall belongs to Karen.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/Limp_Duck_9082

    23. Not exactly good life advice

    “Or get away from that road as soon as possible.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/celestial-chic

    24. A new spin on fast food slogans

    “Make fast food great again.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit | u/AprilBoon

    25. A truly ineffective calming method

    “Would be great if it did work, though.”

    funny signs, viral humor, Reddit funnysigns, funny warning signs, humorous signage
    Funny sign. Photo credit: Reddit

    Want more? Check out these YouTube videos for additional funny signs:

    This article originally appeared six ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →

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