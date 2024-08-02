Mystery behind laser-perfect Al Naslaa split still makes archaeologists scratch their heads

Situated in the Tayma oasis in Saudi Arabia is an infamous archaeological site brimming with historical wonders. Here, travelers gather to witness one of the most bizarre geological formations in the world: the Al Naslaa Rock Formation. The rocks, with their perfect split, have prompted curious historians and archaeologists alike to unearth their backstory, but no one has been able to find a solid answer yet, reports IFL Science.

Al Naslaa Rock; a landform 50km south of Tayma oasis in Saudi Arabia. It is split down middle into two parts, both balanced on small pedestals.



Rock is about 6m high and 9m wide, and is covered on its south-east face with numerous Ancient Petroglyphs (4000 years old). This rock… pic.twitter.com/0b3fERzTlx — Archaeo - Histories (@archeohistories) September 20, 2023

Al Naslaa is a giant boulder formation that’s about 20 feet tall and 25 feet wide, according to The Archaeologists. In a wondrous sight, two colossal rocks stand atop what appears like two stony pedestals. The rock twins are separated by a cut that is neater than the edge of sliced bread, making it look like it was made by a mystical stonecutter’s precise cutting tool. Adding even more intrigue to it, the rocks are covered in rock art. Petroglyphs showing men on horses, ibexes, and humans are etched onto the gigantic sandstone rocks. These petroglyphs date the rocks back to thousands of years ago.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Raziuddin Farooqui

Yet the most attractive feature of this sculpture remains its “perfect middle split.” Several theories have been spun to explain the smooth slice dividing the two rocks. For example, one YouTube video hints that the rock sits on a fault line and the split was first created as the ground beneath the rocks shifted, causing it to split in half at a weak point. As whirlpools of winds swept and crept into this slit, carrying hoards of grains, it may have smoothened the surface over the years. The video also suggests that these rocks are examples of early-time "high technology" and the ancient civilizations could have been more scientifically advanced.

The mystery behind Saudi Arabia’s Al Naslaa rock😳 Split down in the middle and balanced by small pedestals, this 6-metre high rock has many theories behind it. What is yours?



📍Saudi Arabia



🇸🇦 #discoverSaudiArabia with @zackdfilms#geology #science #saudiarabia #rock pic.twitter.com/Vb1phF7amS — Geology Scienceᅠᅠᅠ (@GeologyyScience) October 8, 2022

On the other hand, some scientists believe that the Al Naslaa split is a natural formation. Speaking to MailOnline, geologist Cherry Lewis said, “It could have formed due to a process called ‘freeze-thaw’ weathering, which occurs when water gets into a small crack in the rock. As temperatures drop, the water freezes and expands which causes the crack to widen and lengthen. As the ice melts, water makes its way deeper and deeper into the crack.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Eli Pluma

Lewis added that, when repeated over many years, the process could have created this smooth-appearing crack. “This process, coupled with wind erosion, which, in a desert environment, is like sandblasting – could also explain why the boulder is standing on its own like that." But could it have been a human endeavor, to scrupulously chisel the rock into two? An ancient civilization could probably have carved it and then decorated it with petroglyphs.

Other bizarre theories claim that the split was done by aliens who used advanced lasers to cut the boulder into halves. For instance, media house Acerca del Mundo wrote on his Facebook page, "Some believe that this is the creation of the ancient gods or aliens. Considering that the formation looks as if it had been cut by a well-aimed laser, some believe that an alien descended into the Tayma Oasis and shattered the rock with advanced technology not available to humans."

While the perfect split remains a mystery, there could be a possible explanation for the pedestals supporting the elephantine rocks. IFL Science explains that pedestals like these are quite common in desert landscapes where they’re sometimes called “mushroom rocks,” owing to their shapes. Also called “pedestal rocks,” these special rocks are usually formed by erosion, weathering, or glacial actions. As for Al Naslaa, it continues to fascinate scientists.