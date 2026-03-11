News

Overpackers love this simple ‘5-4-3-2-1’ packing rule that makes travel way easier

When it comes to travel, packing efficiently is a skill acquired through experience. Lifestyle and content creator Alison Lumbatis shares a helpful 5-4-3-2-1 method designed to take the stress out of packing for both seasoned travelers and first-timers. Trying to pack light while still remembering everything you need can feel a little daunting. A simple…

By

Mark Wales

Mark Wales

An obvious overpack for travel.Photo credit: Canva

When it comes to travel, packing efficiently is a skill acquired through experience. Lifestyle and content creator Alison Lumbatis shares a helpful 5-4-3-2-1 method designed to take the stress out of packing for both seasoned travelers and first-timers.

Trying to pack light while still remembering everything you need can feel a little daunting. A simple trick is knowing exactly what’s necessary, making your bag lighter and more practical.

@alisonlumbatis

Calling all overpackers—this one’s for you! ✈️🧳 The 5-4-3-2-1 packing method is one of my favorites because it’s totally customizable. Prefer dresses? Swap a top and bottom for a dress. Love skirts? Sub them in for pants! These pieces should last you 1-2 weeks, depending on your access to laundry. 🔗’s to everything in bio! #outfitformulas #packinglight #styleconfidence #wardrobemadeeasy #travelcapsule #dailyoutfits #closetconfidence #vacationstyle #fashionover40 #smartstyle ♬ original sound – Alison Lumbatis

Putting The ‘5-4-3-2-1 Packing Method’ Into Action

In her trending TikTok post, Lumbatis shares a packing system she claims to be “as easy as it sounds.” Here are the basics of the 5-4-3-2-1 packing method:

  • 5 TOPS
  • 4 BOTTOMS
  • 3 SHOES
  • 2 LAYERS
  • 1 MISCELLANEOUS

Lumbatis explains, “So all you got to do is pick out 5 tops, 4 coordinating bottoms, 3 pairs of shoes, 2 layering pieces, and 1 of anything else. Like a dress, pajamas, a hat, a belt, or any other accessories that you might need. And then of course pack as many undergarments and toiletries as you need.”

The strategy isn’t just about simplifying and maximizing the number of items you bring on a trip. It’s also about function. “The key is to pick versatile pieces that can mix and match so you can pair them up for whatever activities you have planned for your trip.”

minimalism, versatile pieces, functionality, packing
Packing the necessary items
Photo credit Canva

Taking Pictures Can Help Plan Ahead

Another helpful step is taking photos of your outfits to remember how everything fits together. Lumbatis offers, “You can even take pictures of the outfits with you wearing them or flat lays of the pieces and keep them on your phone or in your Notes App — So you can refer back to it on your trip.”

Is the 5-4-3-2-1 packing method effective? These were some of the thoughts in the comments from readers hopeful to put the plan into action:

“Great tip for me. Hate packing and never wear all the clothes I bring.”

“Heading to Japan and I was just going to my closet to put it together. I overpack so this is sooo helpful.”

“I’m dreading how to not over pack for such a variety of occasions, heat, and limited washing facilities. Ugh.”

“I struggle with under packing so this is super helpful!”

travel, adventure, alleviate stress, preparation
Soaking up the adventure.
Photo credit Canva

The Science Behind Good Preparation

Traveling is a great way to alleviate the stress and burdens of our daily lives. A 2025 study in Springer Nature Link showed travel helped people improve their long-term resilience by creating positive emotions while ecouraging self reflection. National Geographic found the benefits of travel begin even before the trip begins.

However, preparation can have a powerful effect on the simple stresses a person might acquire during traveling. A 2025 study revealed that planning reduced anxiety and helped people prepare for delays or unexpected changes. Research in 2025 reported by AP News found that even making a simple checklist reduced anxiety and helped make for smoother trips.

Lumbatis claims, “If you struggle with overpacking and want to create a great capsule wardrobe packing list, you’ve got to try this method.”

People hope that traveling will relieve stress more than generate it. The 5-4-3-2-1 packing method offers a clear and simple way to pack just what you need. Careful preparation helps prevent last-minute chaos and produces a more enjoyable trip. Hopefully, this method can help you spend less time worrying and more time soaking in the adventure.

Watch this YouTube video on incredible vacation destinations to inspire your next trip:

