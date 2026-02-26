Oxygenating hydrogel and a tiny battery may heal chronic wounds and transform recovery

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside created a new gel that oxygenates and regenerates damaged tissue. By attaching a tiny battery about the size of a hearing aid, the gel becomes an electrochemical device capable of healing previously unhealable wounds. This breakthrough oxygenating hydrogel could reshape tissue restoration and address challenges across multiple conditions.

Some injuries develop complications and never fully heal. Without sufficient oxygen reaching the deeper layers of the skin, these wounds remain inflamed and never receive the medication needed to heal. A medical provider treats a wound.

Photo credit: Canva

Researchers create oxygenating hydrogel

People suffering from chronic wounds—injuries that haven’t healed for over a month—face the risk of potential amputation. In the absence of oxygen, bacteria continue to flourish and the deepest layers of tissue worsen instead of rebuilding—a condition known as hypoxia.

The 2026 UC Riverside study described a soft, flexible gel containing a nontoxic, antibacterial liquid and water. When an electric current travels through the hydrogel, the water molecules split, releasing a steady trickle of healing oxygen. By placing the gel-and-battery system into an absorbent patch, the hydrogel can be replaced as needed.

Iman Noshadi, an associate professor at UC Riverside who led the research team, described the problem this way:

“There are four stages to healing chronic wounds: inflammation, vascularization where tissue starts making blood vessels, remodeling, and regeneration or healing. In any of these stages, lack of a stable, consistent oxygen supply is a big problem.” Hypoxia is a medical term that means low oxygen levels in the body’s tissues.

Photo credit: Canva

A steady flow of healing oxygen

A 2024 study published in Oxford Academic revealed that hypoxia is a natural part of the healing process. In the early stages, it helps wounds form and promotes cell migration. However, chronic hypoxia in long-term wounds harms immune function and limits tissue regeneration.

There are significant benefits to using the oxygenating hydrogel. First, the gel adapts to a wound’s specific shape. By seeping into small gaps, it reaches areas where oxygen levels drop and infection risk is highest. Second, it delivers a continuous flow of oxygen that can last up to a month. Because tissue regrowth can take weeks, brief oxygen spikes don’t solve hypoxia. With controlled oxygen release, cells that were once unstable can begin to regrow. The chemical element oxygen.

Photo credit: Canva

Oxygenating hydrogel has future applications

One of the major challenges in organ-growing research has been oxygen supply.

A 2025 study by researchers at Stanford University revealed that a lack of internal blood vessels limits oxygen delivery to growing cells. As a result, engineered tissues have restricted growth and never reach full maturity. Another 2025 study by a team at the University of Tokyo attempted to mimic the placenta to enhance liver growth, again aiming to counter the challenges posed by hypoxic conditions.

Noshadi believes the gel could be a “bridge to creating and sustaining larger organs for people in need of them.”

Whether scientists are trying to heal chronic wounds or grow fully functional organs, the challenge often comes down to oxygen. Innovations like oxygenating hydrogel aim to solve this problem. By delivering oxygen exactly where it’s needed, the technology could become a turning point—transforming stalled healing and organ engineering into life-changing medical breakthroughs.