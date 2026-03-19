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A bride collapsed during her own rehearsal dinner toast. The detective who burst in explained everything.

She planned a prank for the rehearsal dinner and cast herself as the victim. The groom had no idea.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By  Adam Albright-Hanna
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wedding, murder mystery, Fairmont Banff, viral video, creative weddings
Bride gives a speech at her rehearsal dinnerPhoto credit: Canva

Alexandra Lahde had been a couple of things on the night of her rehearsal dinner: a bride, a hostess, and, briefly, a corpse.

The 28-year-old barista from Canada had spent months planning the evening at Fairmont Banff Springs, one of the most storied hotels in the country. The decor was themed around old Hollywood glamour and detective fiction, with a vintage typewriter welcome sign, magnifying glass name tags, and moody florals and candles throughout the room. If any of her 30 guests noticed the clues, they kept quiet about it. When Alexandra clinked her wine glass to give a toast, nobody suspected a thing.

“I just wanted to take a second and thank you all so much for coming here,” she began. Then she started to cough. She tried to continue. She coughed again, clutched the counter beside her, and said, “Oh my God” before dropping to the floor. Two guests who had been in on it from the start called out, “She’s dead. She’s DEAD!” Her husband Ian rushed toward her. Before anyone else could react, a man in a detective costume burst through the doors, flashing a badge. “Nobody move! My name is Bert Hammel. I’m from a bad police department. I’ve been told there’s a murder,” he announced, before looking down at Alexandra’s motionless body. “I can’t feel a pulse. The bride has been poisoned.”

A dining table at a wedding reception with champagne bottles and flowers.
Table arrangement at a rehearsal dinner. Photo credit: Canva

The evening was underway. The actor, Eric from the improv company THEY Improv, had been hired by Alexandra with help from her wedding planner Melissa Alison Events. The murder plot was tied to the Fairmont Banff itself, which has its own legendary ghost bride story. Selected guests had been pulled into a separate room before dinner, briefed on the plot, and given character roles to play. After the faux detective questioned them in front of the group, guests split into teams to solve the mystery.

Alexandra told People magazine that she had only learned the full script about 15 minutes before her guests arrived, which suited her perfectly. “I find I work best when I have little to no plan, so I went into it pretty blind,” she said, “only having practiced my expression and fall in the bathroom a few times before!”

The video, captured by videographer Alesia Hardy (@alesiafilms) of Alesia Films, has since gone massively viral. Viewers were particularly impressed by one logistical detail: the detective appeared within seconds of Alexandra hitting the floor, giving the groom and guests no time to spiral into genuine panic. “The fact that the detective was virtually immediate to signal that she was okay and it was a game is the PERFECT way to pull this off,” one commenter wrote.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

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    Woman at airport quietly pays for dad who couldn’t afford toddler’s $700 ticket

    Debbie Bolton didn’t introduce herself or ask for thanks, she just handed over her card.

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    He had done the math when he booked the flight. His daughter was under two, which meant she could sit on his lap for free. By the time they got to the check-in counter at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, she was two, which meant she couldn’t.

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    A couple sat in an Olympian’s seat and asked her to swap. She has a name for exactly what they were doing.

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