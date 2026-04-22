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Gen Z was asked if $75,000 a year counts as poor. Their answers say a lot about America right now.

“$75k is a fantasy amount of money to me. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to make that much.”

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By  Adam Albright-Hanna
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Gen Z, cost of living, wages, economy, housing
Photo credit: CanvaA woman comforts her friend.

Someone on social media posed a simple question to Gen Z: do you consider $75,000 a year to be poor? The answers that came back weren’t simple at all and, taken together, they’re a pretty honest portrait of what it costs to exist in America right now.

The question came from u/NoHousing11 on r/GenZ, along with a screenshot of an X post that had already made the rounds. In it, an MSNBC commentator suggested that young people fresh out of college, earning $75k or $80k, would naturally be drawn to policies like student loan forgiveness and free healthcare. Another commenter fired back at the framing: “Imagine being so rich that $75k is what you think poor people earn.” Then the kicker: “$75k is a fantasy amount of money to me. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to make that much money a year.”

That response alone split the thread.

Do you consider a salary of $75,000 to be poor?
byu/NoHousing11 inGenZ

Some Gen Zers pushed back pointing out that $75k in NYC with a roommate and no car is actually workable if you’re disciplined about it. “There are people making $20 or even less living in Manhattan,” one commenter noted. The city, for all its expense, at least gives you options for getting by without a car, which in a lot of American suburbs isn’t remotely possible. Another commenter made the sharper point: people who claim to live paycheck to paycheck on $100k in NYC are usually doing it because they’re trying to keep up with wealthier friends enjoying dinners out, Broadway shows, and cabs everywhere.

But others had a different read entirely. In some high cost-of-living areas, a single person earning less than $80k is already classified as low income by local standards. “If you live in an HCOL area and have to pay every single one of your bills,” one commenter wrote, “then yes, you might be considered struggling.”

The geographic reality of American wages is the whole story here. “Depends on the area. NYC? Yes. Nebraska? No.” That two-sentence comment got a lot of upvotes because it’s basically correct, and also kind of depressing that it needs to be said at all. The number that represents a comfortable life in one zip code represents genuine hardship in another, and the policies, conversations, and assumptions that get built around a single national salary figure tend to miss that entirely.

What the thread really exposed wasn’t a generation with distorted expectations. It was a country where “how much is enough” doesn’t have a single answer anymore.

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    Photo credit: CanvaThere's a way to stay motivated while continuing to enjoy your hobby.
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    Illustrator says the best way to stay motivated when learning a new hobby is to spend money

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    @artist.mackenzie

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    Signing up for professional boxing training forces you to get off the couch and grab your gloves. In return, you’ll learn more about boxing, get quality exercise, and have fun incorporated into your schedule. Also, investing in quality gloves will similarly motivate you to be intentional about your training.

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    Pricier classes and equipment might actually save money on hobbies

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    So, while figuring out where to invest your money, consider making your hobby a priority. It not only keeps you motivated, but can provide a positive impact on your body, mind, and long-term finances, too.

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    @private.hire.mike

    Uber’s new pricing system is quietly cutting driver pay while fares go up. We’re working harder, earning less, and no one’s talking about it. Here’s the truth every driver needs to know. ?? ? Drop your experience in the comments – let’s make our voices heard. Follow @PrivateHireMike for real updates, not fluff. ? #UberDriverUK #PrivateHireDriver #GigEconomy #UberLondon #UberTruth #DriverPay #DynamicPricing #UberScam #PHVDriver #UKUberDrivers #RideShareUK #UberExec #LondonDriver #DriverStruggles #MakeUberFair #UberTips #UberLifeUK #GigWorker #RealTalkWithMike #PrivateHireMike

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    This is just one of several issues that has led Uber drivers to take the company to court. After all, many frequent Uber passengers assume that higher fares mean drivers earn more, not less—especially when those same drivers take a financial hit for rider discounts or promotions they aren’t responsible for offering.

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