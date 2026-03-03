He threw a message in a bottle into the ocean as a teen. It washed up 49 years later with a response.

In May 1976, a ninth-grader named Peter R. Thompson sealed a short note inside a glass Pepsi bottle, handed it to the Coast Guard, and watched it get dropped into the Atlantic Ocean. The note asked whoever found it to write back with the date, location, and how they’d come across it. He was 14. He was doing it for an oceanography class at Pentucket Regional Junior High School in West Newbury, Massachusetts. He then, by his own admission, mostly forgot about it.

The bottle drifted for 49 years.

Earlier this year, brothers Clint and Evan Buffington had nearly canceled a trip to a remote out-island in the Bahamas after both came down with an illness. They went anyway. As Clint told WCVB, they were walking the beach on a beautiful sunny morning when his walkie-talkie crackled to life. His brother’s voice came through: “You’re not going to believe what I just found.” View this post on Instagram

It was the bottle. Inside, the note was sand-covered and browned with age but still fully legible, more than 1,000 miles from where it had started.

As reported by Boston.com, Clint Buffington is no casual beachcomber. He found his first message in a bottle in 2007 and has since found over 120 of them, documenting each one on his Message in a Bottle Hunter blog. He knew immediately this one was special. In a Facebook post that began circulating widely, he wrote about what the note meant not just as an artifact, but as a window into the mind of a kid from the 1970s with a science assignment and a big imagination: “Just think what it meant to the 14-year-old kid who sent it in the 70s! The dreams of where it would travel, where it might wind up, who might find it.” @clint_buffington Here’s the 1976 message in a bottle my brother found a few weeks ago! Y’all wanted to know what it says, so here you go 🙂 Now, to some, this may sound like a pretty “straightforward” message… No romance, no pirate treasure map. But just think what it meant to the 14 year old kid from West Newbury Massachusetts who sent it in the 70s! The dreams of where it would travel, where it might wind up, who might find it… Well, after who knows how many trips around the North Atlantic, drifting past whales and cargo ships, shimmering under the northern lights…it wound up on a very sparsely inhabited out-island of the Bahamas and rested in the sun as world leaders and wars came and went, music and clothing styles rose and fell. Somewhere in there, my brother (who found it) and I were born, grew up, went to school, got married, had kids…. And all that time, this message was waiting to be found. There’s way more going on with this message than you could ever imagine just by reading it! So, here’s hoping we connect with Peter R. Thompson of West Newbury, MA — And that wherever he is today, he still has that 14-year-old dreamer inside him, full of curiosity! #messageinabottle #westnewbury #massachusetts #beachcombing #beachcomber #beachcombingtreasure #treasurehunting #fun #happy #goodvibes #newengland #lostandfound #exciting ♬ original sound – Message in a Bottle Hunter

He went on to describe the bottle’s imagined journey across the North Atlantic, drifting past whales and cargo ships, sitting on a Bahamian shoreline while decades of history rolled by, while he and his brother were born, grew up, got married, had kids. “And all that time,” he wrote, “this message was waiting to be found.”

Clint posted a TikTok asking for help tracking down Thompson. It crossed one million views. Boston journalist Emily Maher, a reporter at WCVB, got there first. She found Thompson, now living in Leominster, Massachusetts, and put him on the phone with the brothers. “I have found someone that you’ve been looking for,” she told Clint. “I’m going to hand the phone over to Mr. Peter Thompson.”

Thompson’s reaction, as he told WCVB, was simple and genuine: “It’s amazing. It’s almost 50 years later. It’s a big surprise.” He said he doesn’t remember writing the exact note, but he does remember the oceanography class. The Buffington brothers are planning to return the note to him in person. @clint_buffington Wow, you guys! Guess what? WE FOUND PETE THOMPSON!! The author of this 1976 message in a bottle!! My sweet brother, Evan, and I are still reeling from the outpouring of support and help we got through TikTok and @WCVB Channel 5 Boston News as we searched for Pete, who was about 14 when he sent the bottled note 49 years ago. Well, thanks to YOU all, we DID find him!!! I mean, really, we are just two goofy brothers, now dads in our 40s (where did the time go!) who have a weird hobby (finding messages in bottles) and we’ve never gone viral on TikTok, so we are a little overwhelmed and a lot grateful! Evan was FLOORED when we very luckily happened to be together this past week, and in the midst of this wild search for Pete, all of a sudden we received a phone call from WCVB’s Emily Maher who had Pete ON THE PHONE WITH US!!! We had a great little chat, all of us totally in shock, and we all STILL are! Pete still lives in the area and was deeply surprised to hear about his message in a bottle—at last check he was still combing through memories of his science / Oceanography class for recollections of making this message in a bottle. It’s amazing what one little scrap of paper in a bottle can do—the memories it can rekindle, the friendships it can spark. It’s so strange to think that this bottle was sent 6 years before Evan was born, and 8 years before I was. Every day of our lives, every little triumph or loss—graduations, meeting and losing friends, getting our drivers licenses, family vacations when we were tiny…every single breath we’ve ever breathed, and this message in a bottle was out there the whole time, just waiting… Sharing this with Pete is a great joy, and sharing it with all of you—who really seem to understand why we love this crazy hobby so much—has also been a total thrill. We have so many more unopened messages in bottles to investigate, and we will need your help! Each one is a portal into someone else’s life, into their world, and who knows where the next one will take us?! We really hope you stick around for the ride. So, from Evan, from me: Thank you, thank you, thank you. We could not have done this without you! As Evan says in this video, “It takes a village”!! Here’s hoping we can return Pete’s message to him! #messageinabottle #westnewbury #massachusetts #boston #newengland #bahamas #fun #happy #goodvibes #goodnews #beachcombing #beachcombingfinds #oceanography #grateful #gratitude ♬ original sound – Message in a Bottle Hunter

Clint’s framing of what makes these discoveries meaningful applies as much here as anywhere: “I always think the most important thing about these messages is not how old they are or how far they’ve traveled. It’s the people on the other side.”

Peter Thompson spent 49 years not thinking much about a bottle he threw into the ocean as a kid. Then two brothers nearly sick enough to stay home decided to go to the beach anyway, and suddenly the question he asked in 1976 finally had an answer. @clint_buffington Ahoy, New England!! My goonball brother EVAN found this 1976 message in a Pepsi bottle on a sparsely inhabited Bahamas island last month, 49 years after it was sent by a Peter R. Thompson who lived in West Newbury, MA at the time! He was a 9th grader at Pentucket Regional Junior High School. Yes, there are many Peter Thompsons on social media but we can’t seem to find the right one! Does anyone out there know the right Peter? And @pepsi – if you are looking to rack up some good karma, here’s a chance: Get out your megaphone! Let’s find Peter R. Thompson and COMPLETELY BLOW HIS MIND!! #messageinabottle #pepsi #westnewbury #massachussets #newengland #lostandfound #beachcombing #beachcomber #beachcombingaddict #beachcombingfinds #beachtreasure #trashtotreasure #found #exciting #fun #mystery #happy #goodvibes #goodnews #solvethis #whoareyou #bahamas #treasurehunter ♬ original sound – Message in a Bottle Hunter

This article originally appeared last year.