GOOD

6 statement-making shirts you can buy to show your support for Hong Kong protestors

Leo Shvedsky
12.26.19

Words like "freedom" and "democracy" get thrown around so much that it's easy to forgot how much they really mean. Anyone following the ongoing protests inside Hong Kong is seeing firsthand what real bravery looks like in the face of fear. Yes, there is some nuance in the overall debate about China'a role in governing Hong Kong. But there can be no debating the freedom, dignity and human rights every person on this planet is entitled to.

If you believe in freedom of expression, and if you care about the ongoing struggles in Hong Kong, then it's important to make your voice heard. After all, even in the United States there has been an embarrassing willingness on the part of some organizations like the National Basketball Association to stifle freedom of speech when it comes to fans sharing their support for those brave souls making their voices heard thousands of miles away from the safety of a NBA arena.

Here are 6 of our favorite Hong Kong protest shirts. None of them are offensive or inappropriate but every single one makes a simple statement about supporting the real people and voices at stake in Hong Kong. We've also thrown in a link to a compelling documentary on the crisis that you can watch for free. Please chime in the comments with suggestions on other ways people can get involved. Make your voice heard! That's what democracy is all about.

A subtle and tasteful shirt representing the Hong Kong official flower


Via Amazon

Hong Kong Flag | Bauhinia Orchid Flower HK China Poster Art Kowloon Asia T-Shirt, $12.95; at Amazon


Liberate Hong Kong | Revolution of our Times T-Shirt


Liberate Hong Kong Revolution of our Times Support HK Shirt T-Shirt, $19.99; on Amazon


Umbrella Revolution T-Shirt



Free Hong Kong - Umbrella Revolution Protest T-Shirt, $19.99; available in 8 different colors on Amazon


Stand With Hong Kong


Stand With Hong Kong Flag Shirts Pro Democracy Shirt Gifts T-Shirt, $18.99; on Amazon


Free Hong Kong | Democracy Now


Free Hong Kong Democracy Now HK independence Flag T-Shirt, $19.99; on Amazon


Free Hong Kong | Resist Fist


Free Hong Kong - Resist Fist With Hong Kong Flag T-Shirt, $15.99; on Amazon


Rebellion: On the Frontlines of Hong Kong's Uprising

And finally, it's not just about wearing stylish and persuasive clothing that conveys our belief in freedom. We must be able to articulate our understanding behind the principles and news events shaping events on the ground in Hong Kong. That's why we highly recommend this short documentary (51 minutes) from Sophie McNeill. It's free to view if you are an Amazon Prime member.


Rebellion: On the Frontlines of Hong Kong's Uprising, $3.99 or free with Amazon Prime membership; on Amazon


GOOD Media Group may receive a percentage of revenue from items purchased that are mentioned in this article

hong kong amazon affiliate

Goldman Sachs refuses to fund new oil drilling in the arctic, and will invest in sustainability instead

According to the Guardian, since the Paris climate agreement was signed in 2016, $700 billion (yes, with a b) in financing had been provided to fossil fuel companies by the world's largest banks. JP Morgan Chase alone provided $75 billion to expand fracking operations and Arctic oil and gas exploration. It's not great, considering the United Nations' Emissions Gap report says we have to cut emissions by 55% by 2030.

Between 2016 and 2018 Goldman Sachs invested $59 billion in fossil fuels, the industry's 12th biggest banker. Now, things are changing, and it's not just the climate. Goldman Sachs recently updated their energy policy for the 21st century, announcing they will no longer provide financing for new Arctic oil drilling or exploration for oil in the Arctic, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. They will also stop investing in coal-fired power projects or new thermal coal mines anywhere in the globe. The policy doesn't cover fracking.

Keep Reading Show less
climate chane oil arctic oil drilling goldman sachs

Over 700 historians have signed a letter calling for Trump's impeachment

via Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

History will be made on Wednesday when the Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

If so, Trump will go down as the third president in U.S. history to be voted guilty of "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors" as set out in the Constitution.

The articles claim that Trump abused power and obstructed Congress.

Keep Reading Show less
presidential history impeachment donald trump ken burns historians want trump impeached
Politics

Nike is coming out with a 'modest' swimwear line which even includes a swim hijab

Many Muslim women wear modest attire, yet their needs aren't always catered to when it comes to the world of athletics. The lack of swimwear options is such a problem that "a lot of Muslim girls never learn how to swim," Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad told the New Yorker. Now, Nike has launched a new modest swimwear line specifically with the needs of those women in mind.

The Nike Victory Swim Collection comes from listening to athletes from diverse communities. They found a lack of options for female athletes, specifically when it came to swimwear. Many female athletes felt that most modest swimwear options leave them feeling weighted down or wondering if their hijabs would stay in place while swimming.


Introducing the Nike Victory Swim Collection | Nike youtu.be

Keep Reading Show less
hijab modest swimwear nike
Culture