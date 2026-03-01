Restaurant owner turns a fake 1-star tamale review into a social media frenzy

A restaurant owner shared a strategic, fake one-star review that became a social media frenzy. Posing as Rebecca O., the first review described the tamale-eating experience as “absolutely awful tamale.” A second review followed, joking that Rebecca didn’t know to remove the husk before eating it.
Restaurant owner Pauline Alvarado dreamed up the creative marketing tactic. She came up with the idea after a woman had expressed a similar experience just days before.
One-star tamale review goes viral
Located in Phoenix, Arizona, The Tamale Store is a family-owned Mexican restaurant. After Alvarado craftily posted the first one-star review, the second earned a full four stars. It read, “OK, I was just told I’m not supposed to eat the cornhusk. That just changed the whole experience. Seriously the best thing I’ve ever tried omg. Sorry I don’t know how to delete my other review, my bad.”
The review has gone viral on multiple platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. The Internet delivered thousands of comments and a flood of exposure for the restaurant—an excellent outcome for any successful marketing strategy.
In a 2026 article in Newsweek, Alvarado shared the story behind her winning idea:
“The idea came from a woman who purchased a hot tamale the day before and came back to complain. When I went to see which one she had been eating, I realized she had eaten part of the corn husk. We both laughed, and I gave her another tamale on the house so she could try again. That moment inspired the Rebecca character. In our 18 years in business, I cannot count how many Rebecca O’s we have had. I wanted to showcase that in a lighthearted and funny way!”
People share their thoughts with Rebecca
One of the reasons behind the success of the fake one-star review was its relatability. Here are some of the comments shared on one of the Instagram posts:
“Welcome to the wonderful world of tamales, Rebecca.”
“Had a friend from Ohio also eat the husk and was trying to be polite and still said it was good. Such a good laugh lol.”
“Like when my dad said he didn’t like mango and come to find out it’s because he ate it like an apple”
“They really should tell people or give instructions not to eat the skin I had my first one a couple years ago and I didn’t know either.”
“I didn’t eat a tamale until I was almost 30 and I was so confused about this too”
Why relatability sells
Alvarado isn’t the first business owner to craft a successful sales and marketing tactic through social media. Credibility and engagement are often tied to relatability.
A 2025 study published on Springer Nature Link revealed that “authentic” influencers drive stronger engagement and significantly affect consumer response and purchases. Similarly, a 2025 engagement study found that increased user interaction on platforms like Instagram suggested relatable content influenced sales.
When studies reveal that relatable, story-driven content drives engagement, it’s easy to see why Alvarado’s fake one-star tamale review was so successful. Turning confusion into comedy and connection created real buzz. The idea, based on real-life experience, was simple, human, and funny.