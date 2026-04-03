She was afraid that becoming paralyzed would end her marriage. He refused to leave.

“For better or worse, till death do us part” is the traditional ending to wedding vows. After a woman suffered a devastating injury that left her paralyzed from the waist down, those promises were no longer just words.

In a Reddit post titled “ ,” a 31-year-old woman shared her challenging situation. Despite being married for five years and raising two children together, her spinal cord injury left her questioning the strength of their marriage. A happy family smiling.

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He refuses to leave

In the thread, she explains that she has a loving, supportive husband. They’ve been together for eight years, and he’s always been amazing. She then explains the current situation:

“Recently, I suffered a spinal cord injury that has left me paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll walk again. Since this happened, I can’t shake the feeling that my husband should leave me. I know it sounds awful, but I’ve seen so many stories online about partners leaving after someone becomes seriously ill or disabled. It’s made me incredibly insecure.”

She believes her husband deserves to be more than a simple caretaker:

“I brought it up with my husband, telling him he deserves better than being a caretaker for the rest of his life. He completely broke down, saying he married me because he loves me and isn’t going anywhere. We cried, he reassured me, and we cuddled for awhile, but the fear is still there.“

She continues to explain her fear that her husband will eventually feel trapped and resentful, turning to Reddit in search of advice that might alleviate those fears. A woman wheeled around in a wheelchair.

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People share compassion and kindness in a difficult situation

This post has not been independently verified, and there is no guarantee that the details presented are true. However, the story of a woman fearing her marriage might unravel after a life-altering injury clearly struck a deep emotional chord. People wanted to share their own experiences:

“First. Believe him. If my husband was paralyzed, I’d be honored to take care of him.”

“Through sickness and health. He loves you and he’s choosing you. Love isn’t defined by your body.”

“No way I’d leave my wife due to that reason. And I know she wouldn’t leave me.”

“If he says he loves you and wants to be with you, don’t push him away because you’re paralyzed.”

“Trust that he knows what he is doing. He loves you and cares for you. Although you are the one paralyzed, he feels helpless for you too, and helping you actually helps him.”

“How do you get past those fears? Therapy, probably.”

“My wife suffered for years with different health issues. She was unable to work or do much of anything else. We couldn’t be intimate either. But I never considered leaving her.” A serious car crash.

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When life changes everything in a marriage

No one is ever truly prepared for a difficult challenge like paralysis. In such circumstances, having a loving partner can be crucial to a person’s emotional well-being. But is it a test some relationships can’t withstand?

A 2024 study examined how husbands and wives face serious spinal cord injuries. Couples who worked together, navigating stress instead of facing the challenge alone, were more resilient. Emotional and mental growth after the injury also helped them emerge stronger from the experience.

A 2022 study found that spinal cord injuries require strong support systems. When a partner becomes the sole caregiver, there’s excess stress, pressure, sadness, and worsening of their own physical health. However, support from others, family education, and learning how to handle the challenges help people do much better.

Success rates for couples facing severe injuries are not determined by the seriousness of the event itself. Instead, the greatest risk to a relationship’s stability is more closely linked to work-related health limitations and financial strain. A 2022 study found a significantly higher divorce rate over time compared to couples without these challenges.

Statistics from SpinalCord.com show that divorce rates are 1.5 to 2.5 times higher when an injury first occurs. However, after three years, the rate falls back to the national average. The data also highlight the importance of maintaining social connections with family and friends, as isolation can increase stress on a marriage. Placing a wedding ring on her finger.

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She recently shared an on Reddit. Here’s some of what she had to say:

“The last few weeks have been good. He’s been a really good support, very loving, and has gone above and beyond. I’m very lucky. I still have my moments when I cry because of my life change, but I’ve gotten used to it now. My husband is genuinely a wonderful guy. I always knew he was, but since then, he’s just proven it even more. — I’ve started working again from home and am happy to be working again. Life is going back to normal and delighted by that.I want to thank everyone on my original post. Who had nice comments thank you.”

She goes on to share that her husband wants to renew their vows. Her fears and doubts that he might leave her have begun to fade. She has even started writing her own vows for their renewal ceremony.