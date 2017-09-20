Launch Slideshow Or, view as list

Cheyenne Randall is not your typical tattoo artist. The Seattle-based artist uses photoshop as his needle and ink to show us what some of the most iconic people of the last 70 years would look like if they were tatted up. Whether you think his work is blasphemous or just really cool, you’re sure to see these beloved celebrities in a new light.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​June 12, 2015.