Artist Recreates Iconic Images of Celebrities Covered in Tattoos
Cheyenne Randall is not your typical tattoo artist. The Seattle-based artist uses photoshop as his needle and ink to show us what some of the most iconic people of the last 70 years would look like if they were tatted up. Whether you think his work is blasphemous or just really cool, you’re sure to see these beloved celebrities in a new light.
Update: This article originally appeared on June 12, 2015.
Bryan Cranston
All Images by Cheyenne Randall
Marlon Brando
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Audrey Hepburn
Drew Barrymore
Prince William and Kate Middleton
J.F.K and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
Lucille Ball
Marilyn Monroe
Jack Nicholson
John Lennon
Muhammed Ali
Winona Ryder
Johnny Cash
Carrie Fisher
Leonard Nimoy
President Barack Obama
