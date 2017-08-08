19 Countries Photoshopped One Man to Fit Their Idea of the Perfect Body

Launch Slideshow Or, view as list

If you ask people what they think the “perfect” body looks like, you’re sure to get a range of answers, depending on where the person is from. Last year, Superdrug Online Doctor created a project, “Perceptions of Perfection” that showed what people in 18 countries think the “perfect” woman looks like. The project was a viral hit. They’ve recently released the male version.

This time, they asked graphic designers—11 women and eight men—in 19 countries to photoshop the same image to highlight the male beauty standards for their country.

Some of the images are certainly amusing, but the collective result is an interesting look at what people find attractive around the world.