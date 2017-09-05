100 Years of Fashion in Two and a Half Minutes
The fine folks over at Mode have made a fun video in which two models try on typical clothing from each decade over the last 100 years. Whether you like vintage dainty and dandy or prefer the wacky wonders of ’80s style, this gals-vs.-guys recap is a fun walk down memory lane. But it raises a question: Has anything interesting happened style wise in the United States over the past 20 years? Will anyone in the future wish they had lived in the era of skinny jeans or baby-doll dresses and chokers?
Our models decked out in their birthday suits.
She looks like the star of a John Hughes movie. He looks like an extra in Miami Vice.
The new millennium ushered in a new sense of “blah” when it came to fashion.
You heard it here first: In 10 years, skinny jeans are going to look rather silly.