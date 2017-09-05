Slideshow Culture

100 Years of Fashion in Two and a Half Minutes

by Tod Perry

September 5, 2017 at 11:10
The fine folks over at Mode have made a fun video in which two models try on typical clothing from each decade over the last 100 years. Whether you like vintage dainty and dandy or prefer the wacky wonders of ’80s style, this gals-vs.-guys recap is a fun walk down memory lane. But it raises a question: Has anything interesting happened style wise in the United States over the past 20 years? Will anyone in the future wish they had lived in the era of skinny jeans or baby-doll dresses and chokers?

