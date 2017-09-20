Slideshow Lifestyle

Photographer Creates Haunting Photo Series By Removing Phones From Every Image

by Craig Carilli

September 20, 2017 at 23:15
Copy Link
Launch Slideshow
Or, view as list

There’s a good chance you’re reading this on your phone or tablet right now. Most of us can’t imagine going very long without looking at a screen these days. With this thought in mind, photographer Eric Pickersgill created a brilliant photo series, “Removed” that captures our addiction to these devices. To create the haunting images, Pickersgill had his subjects perform activities we see every day and then he removed the tablet or phone from their hands but had them hold their stance and stare as he took the pictures. 

Pickersgill was inspired to do this project after watching a family interact at a Cafe in Troy, NY. He shared the experience on the project’s website.

“Family sitting next to me at Illium café in Troy, NY is so disconnected from one another. Not much talking. Father and two daughters have their own phones out. Mom doesn’t have one or chooses to leave it put away. She stares out the window, sad and alone in the company of her closest family. Dad looks up every so often to announce some obscure piece of info he found online. Twice he goes on about a large fish that was caught. No one replies. I am saddened by the use of technology for interaction in exchange for not interacting. This has never happened before and I doubt we have scratched the surface of the social impact of this new experience. Mom has her phone out now.”

You can check out the fascinating photos in the gallery above.

Share this on Facebook?

Update: This article originally appeared on ​October 04, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

This 73-Shot Badminton Rally Might Be The Most Impressive Athletic Display You See This Year

One competitor winds up so exhausted she’s unable to move.  by Penn Collins
Sports

Andy Murray Is The Feminist Ally Sports Needs Now

The tennis star rails against sexism in sports in a powerful new op-ed. by Robert Silverman
The Planet

A Stunning New Paper Says We Have More Time To Prevent Climate Apocalypse Than We Thought

We still have a chance to put out this fire — if we act fast. by James Gaines
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Photographer Creates Haunting Photo Series By Removing Phones From Every Image
Recent
IKEA's Augmented Reality App For iPhone 8 Might Just Change The Way You Decorate Your Home about 11 hours ago This 73-Shot Badminton Rally Might Be The Most Impressive Athletic Display You See This Year about 13 hours ago Andy Murray Is The Feminist Ally Sports Needs Now about 13 hours ago A Stunning New Paper Says We Have More Time To Prevent Climate Apocalypse Than We Thought about 14 hours ago Kevin Durant Pretty Much Admitted To Using A Fake Twitter Account To Criticize His Old Team  1 day ago Wentworth Miller Uses A Fat-Shaming Meme To Share An Empowering Message About Depression 1 day ago Andrew Hou’s Art Shows the Simple Power of Love 1 day ago 16 Wonderful Words For Love That You’ll Wish Existed In English 1 day ago U.K. Brothers Create An Adult-Size Version Of The Little Tykes Cozy Coupe 1 day ago Nope, They’re Not Lazy. Teens Really Do Perform Better When School Starts Later In The Morning 1 day ago The Chicago Gym Using Fitness As Political Resistance 1 day ago The Eagles’ Chris Long Is Donating Six Game Checks To Fund Scholarships in Charlottesville 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers