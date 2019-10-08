GOOD

South Park's new episode is a hilarious wake up about China that everyone should see

Tod Perry
10.08.19

Since normalizing relations with Communist China back in 1979, the U.S. government and its companies that do business with the country have, for the most part, turned a blind-eye to its numerous human rights abuses.

In China's Muslim-majority province of Xinjiang, it's believed that over a million members of its Uighur population are being arbitrarily imprisoned and tortured in concentration camps. Female Uighurs in detention are being given forced abortions and subjected to sexual mistreatment.

For the past four months, mass anti-government protests in Hong Kong have been savagely beaten in the streets. The gathering began as a peaceful demonstrations of an extradition bill and have expanded to become protests against oppression by the Communist party.

Elsewhere in the country, the government attempts to control society through mass surveillance systems and DNA samples. It's also working to develop a social credit system to reward and punish its citizens.

RELATED: Dick's CEO reveals he destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons after storewide ban

The country has a long history of imprisoning those that disagree with the party sees homosexuality is seen as a mental illness.

Comedy Central's "South" Park produced a hilarious and eye-opening take down of how U.S. businesses have allowed Chinese influence to help shape the arts in America.

The October 2 episode, "Band in China" follows Randy March in his attempts to export his brand of marijuana to China, while his son Stan's death metal band attempts to make a biopic that's approved by Chinese censors.

Randy is imprisoned for bringing marijuana to China where his is brainwashed by his captors. "Party is more important than the individual," he reads off a card.

Meanwhile, to make a biopic that can be exported to the Chinese market, Stan's documentary has any mentions of freedom or the Dalai Lama removed from the film.

The episode also takes shots at Disney for kowtowing to China censors so it can profit of exporting its lucrative Marvel and "Star Wars films to the country.

The company notably minimized the image of "Star Wars" star actor John Boyega (who is black) on its Chinese marketing for fear it would drive away movie-goers.

The South Park episodes also featured stars of the NBA. The league recently extended a $1.5 billion deal to stream its games in China.

The episode proved eerily prescient four days later when Houston Rockets general manager Darly Morey, tweeted to express his solidarity with Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.

via Daryl Morey / Twitter

The NBA immediately chastised Morey for speaking out against the Chinese oppression saying his tweet "deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable."

RELATED: Another research study proves what we already knew: Deportations have no affect on crime

Morey deleted his tweet and issued an apology.

The NBA's response to Morey's tweet seemed hypocritical. It's players and coaches have always been encouraged to discuss social justice issues in the United States — which makes sense give in its younger, urban fan base.

But the moment someone spoke out about social injustice in China, a country where the NBA has billions at risk, they were quickly silenced.

"You gotta lower your ideals of freedom if you wanna suck on the warm teat of China," the manager of Stan's band says in the episode.

You can watch the entire episode, here:




china south park matt stone trey parker disney south park china episode
Culture

Dick's CEO reveals he destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons after storewide ban

One of the biggest obstacles to getting assault weapons banned in the United States is the amount of money they generate.

There were around 10 million guns manufactured in the U.S. in 2016 of which around 2 million were semiautomatic, assault-style weapons. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms industry's trade association, the U.S. industry's total economic impact in 2016 alone was $51 billion.

In 2016, the NRA gave over $50 million to buy support from lawmakers. When one considers the tens of millions of dollars spent on commerce and corruption, it's no wonder gun control advocates have an uphill battle.

That, of course, assumes that money can control just about anyone in the equation. However, there are a few brave souls who actually value human life over profit.

Keep Reading Show less
ed stack ceo cbs news gun control dicks sporting goods ban guns NRA sporting goods dick's ceo assault rifle ban
Health

An ancient tree is the first ever found to have a record of Earth's magnetic field reversal

via Reddit and NASA / Wikimedia Commons

Trees give us a unique glimpse into our past. An examination of tree rings can show us what the climate was like in a given year. Was it a wet winter? Were there hurricanes in the summer? Did a forest fire ravage the area?

An ancient tree in New Zealand is the first to provide evidence of the near reversal of the Earth's magnetic field over 41,000 years ago.

Over the past 83 million years there have been 183 magnetic pole reversals, a process that takes about 7,000 years to complete.

Keep Reading Show less
earth's magnetic field magnetic field reversal tree rings new zealand new zealand ancient tree
The Planet

Researchers believe that after death, you know you've died

via Pixabay

The final episode of "The Sopranos" made a lot of people angry because it ends with mob boss Tony Soprano and his family eating at an ice cream parlor while "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey plays in the background … and then, suddenly, the screen turns black.

Some thought the ending was a dirty trick, while others saw it as a stroke of brilliance. A popular theory is that Tony gets shot, but doesn't know it because, as his brother-in-law Bobby Baccala said, "You probably don't even hear it when it happens, right?"

So the show gives us all an idea of what it's like to die. We're here and then we're not.

Keep Reading Show less
life after death the sopranos ekg meter cardiac arrest death science CNN Health health after death you know you're dead
Health

Federal judge blocks Georgia abortion ban after ACLU lawsuit

upload.wikimedia.org

If you were worried about the country turning into one big Handmaid's Tale scenario, you can sleep a little easier tonight. A federal judge blocked the bill from going into effect while it's being challenged. The restrictive law, which would ban abortion after a heartbeat is detected in the fetus, was supposed to go into effect on January 1st of next year. Abortions would be illegal at around six weeks into pregnancy, a point where many women don't even know they're pregnant. Currently, Georgia allows an abortion up to the 20th week of pregnancy, and that's the way it's going to stay for now.

In his ruling, Judge Jones noted that the U.S. supreme court has "repeatedly and unequivocally" held up Roe vs. Wade, and that the Constitution allows a woman to receive an abortion about 24 weeks into her pregnancy. "By banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, HB 481 prohibits women from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy at a point before viability," District Judge Steve C. Jones said.

Keep Reading Show less

300 ex-national security officials say Trump committed 'an unconscionable abuse of power'

He tried to blackmail the president of Ukraine.

via Wilder Foote / Twitter

Around 300 former national security officials, diplomats, and ex-White House staff have signed a letter that says President Trump committed "an unconscionable abuse of power" when he attempted to blackmail the president of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, notes from a phone conversation between the two leaders were released to the public and they were disturbing to say the least. During the call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate his presumed political opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden, in exchange for $400 in military aid.

Keep Reading Show less
national security action donald trump zelensky joe bide ukraine The Pentagon NBC News 300 national security sign trump letter
Politics