Students go for a world record with group drumming rendition of “Beggin”

Drum instructor Patrick Abdo doesn’t simply direct a children’s recital—he launches into a full-body celebration of music. In an Instagram post gaining widespread attention, he leads 10 children, ages 5 to 10, in a drumming rendition of the Måneskin song “Beggin’.”

As the kids bang the drums in rhythmic unison and parents watch, beaming with pride, the room pulses with energy. But what makes the performance all the more magnetic isn’t simply the precision of the young drummers—it’s Abdo’s infectious excitement. View this post on Instagram

Abdo guides kids to an impressive musical moment

In the video, captioned “A record like no other!,” the 10 kids each have their own drum kit arranged in a circle around a large room. As the music starts, Abdo takes the lead, instructing the young musicians and wildly raising his arms to the rhythm. He keeps perfect time with his air drumming, and the kids follow.

These young drummers do a fantastic job, fully committed and bringing the focus and skill needed to pull off such a high-octane song. Yet it’s nearly impossible not to have your attention drawn to the teacher. Abdo radiates an infectious belief in every child in the room.

This type of wholehearted encouragement feels increasingly rare, and it’s wonderful to watch. As proud parents smile from the sidelines, he moves through the room, connecting with each student. With each burst of encouragement, the recital transforms into something special.

There is little publicly available information about Abdo’s background. His breakout visibility appears tied to short-form drum lesson videos posted on his Instagram page. His profile lists Dubai as his location, and his bio reads, “My dream is to recreate School Of Rock MENA [Middle East North Africa] version.” View this post on Instagram

The good-vibes energy inspires people

The video quickly became impossible to scroll past. Views steadily increased, and so did the comments. The appreciation for both the synchronized performance and Abdo’s teaching style offers a moving example of mentoring at its best. As much as viewers loved the kids’ musical showcase, many seemed even more inspired by Abdo’s uplifting and engaging style:

“They shut it down for real !!!The instructor deserves an applause”

“I love the teacher !! So enthusiastic, motivating and you can tell he loves these kids!!!”

“well done to that teacher and all the children — luv this”

“This teacher has incredible enthusiasm which inspires all the kids to work so hard to get it!”

“Wow, the instructor’s patience and passion for his work are truly admirable!”

“This is called perfection.”

“The teacher’s passion! The talented, focused kids!” View this post on Instagram

Great teachers and mentorship matter

There is simply no denying the value of great teachers and mentors. Everyone benefits from guidance and encouragement, especially young people. Research in 2025 found that mentored youth were 20% more likely to attend college, earn higher incomes, and exhibit better behavior. A 2023 trial conducted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America found measurable improvements in social and emotional well-being.

A 2022 study found that mentorship increased retention and promoted success. The benefits extend to mentors as well, offering opportunities to build enduring relationships that evolve and provide value over time.

The music recital had the Internet buzzing over its great energy and the joy of watching kids go for it. Inspiring mentorship may be the real power behind Abdo’s musical instruction. Whether viewers remember a beloved teacher or recognize the one they wish they’d had, the right mentor can stay with a child long after the music stops.