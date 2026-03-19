Second-grade teacher asks her students for marriage advice. Here’s their 7 best responses.

Children form strong worldview opinions at a very young age. Naturally curious, their thinking and insights can lead to blunt but brilliant relationship advice.

Klarissa Trevino, a second-grade teacher, had a fun idea: to ask her students for advice ahead of her marriage. In a TikTok post, she shared some of their favorite responses, which they were genuinely thrilled to share. @itsklarissat This was so cute to do with them before I came back as a “MRS” after spring break 🥹🤍 *TEMPLATE is NOT mine its from TPT #teachersoftiktok #weddingadvice #lifeofateacher ♬ original sound – ✶𝓵𝓸𝓾𝓲𝓼𝓮✶

Teacher hands out worksheets

Trevino wanted to find a way to involve her second-grade students in her wedding, so she printed out worksheets with the prompt, “The marriage advice I give my teacher is…”

Sharing some of her favorite responses in a TikTok post, Trevino quickly went viral. She told People, “Being able to get a glimpse of their version of marriage and love was very sweet. It made me so happy that they have homes that have shown them the true meaning of it.”

One of her favorite responses was, “do not eat each other’s snacks.” Students write.

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Marriage advice from second graders

This is the best marriage advice these second graders had to offer—some might argue it’s as helpful and supportive as any professional’s opinion. Here are some of their responses to the prompt, “The marriage advice I give my teacher is…”:

“to be kind and love each other.”

“care and care for each other! Happy marriage!”

“do not eat each others snacks.”

“is to give her flowers.”

“get her Starbucks evrey day.”

“to take her on a date/ and go to a five star restraunt.”

“care for [each other] And Love her. do not hurt her!” Students raise their hands in class.

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People are delighted by insightful second graders

Viewers in the comments were delighted by the second graders’ advice, and some of their own responses were just as insightful as the kids’.

“Kids are so smart.”

“The best advice ever..”

“Imagine how many marriages could’ve been saved if ppl just left eachother’s snacks alone”

“This is legitimately better marriage advice than you see on TikTok.”

“You should publish this, because people could really learn a thing or two from your students”

“I’m teaching the wrong grade!!”

“These are signs that these kids have wonderful parents and figures in there life’s …. and a wonderful teacher who loves and cares for them” Students pose for a picture.

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Studies show that kids have meaningful insights

These second graders shared straightforward, thoughtful insights. Yet research shows that children offering meaningful perspectives is nothing new. A 2025 study found that kids begin to understand other people’s feelings, beliefs, and even motivations at a very young age. They aren’t boxed in by adult expectations, which helps keep their thinking fresh and profound.

A 2025 study found that even children as young as four understand far more than we might think. They’re capable of problem-solving and experience “aha!” moments that can make others grin.

Kids often cut straight to the truth because they’re naturally curious. A 2025 study found that adults underestimate how organized children’s ideas can be. Like adults, kids’ beliefs shape how they act and feel, forming a worldview that is surprisingly detailed, consistent, and stable.

These young students’ advice may seem simple, but that’s exactly what makes it so powerful. They remind us that kindness and honesty don’t require much effort to make a lasting impact on any relationship. Sometimes the truth comes from the smallest voices, and Trevino understood the value of listening.