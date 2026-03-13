Teacher chaperones a kindergarten field trip and shares 3 moments that perfectly capture how little kids think

A middle school teacher, Mr. Lindsay, chaperoned his son’s kindergarten field trip to the zoo. He explains in his TikTok video 3 funny moments that perfectly capture how little kids think.
If you ever need proof that young kids see the world a little differently, just listen to what they have to say on this field trip. From a silly animal mix-up to a candid family comment, this recap by Lindsay captures why kindergarteners are some of the funniest storytellers on earth.
Excited To See The Leprechauns
Lindsay describes the first experience, “A kid walks up to me, and he goes, ‘Mr. Lindsay, I can’t wait to see the leprechauns.’” Lindsay responds that the zoo doesn’t have leprechauns, to which the kindergartener says, “No, I’m serious, the leprechauns. The ones with the spots.” The child was talking about the leopards.
A pretty cute mistake that commonly occurs with younger children. They often reshape unfamiliar words to fit sound patterns they already know. A 2023 study of speech-sound substitution in the National Library of Medicine explained that the near matches of words can be termed “markedness.” The simple mistakes gradually end after they gain better control of their mouth.
My Stepdad Is Much Younger
In the second story, a kindergartner walks up saying that he is thirsty. Lindsay suggests getting some water when the kid suddenly stops, stares, and says, “My one dad is 53, but my other dad, who’s my stepdad, is 21.” Lindsay offers a surprised look to the camera after recounting the unexpected honest exchange.
A 2024 study in Nature Human Behaviour reported that researchers studied kindergarten students to see whether trust would encourage honesty. They found that kids who were shown trust cheated less often. The research suggests that when adults instill trust in young people, they can encourage greater honesty.
Gross And Unfortunately Familiar
In the third story, when he catches one of the kindergartners picking his nose, Lindsay tells the child not to do that. The kid then wipes the booger on the ground and exclaims, “Well, I wiped it on the ground. It’s natural.” Yikes. Lindsay wraps the video saying, “So, not much different than teaching middle schoolers, but some good moments.”
Kindergarten-aged kids are still learning basic hygiene habits. A 2024 review in the National Library of Medicine found kids were especially vulnerable to infections because of poor hygiene. Teaching healthy practices like hand washing, body hygiene, and oral care in school helped children stay healthier.
Kids Speak Their Truth
There were some cute comments from fellow TikTokers who appreciated the stories and added a few of their own:
“My son started kindergarten in the fall of 2020 so it was it all virtual on google meets. There was a kid in his class that would occasionally pop on camera in a Batman costume and say ‘I’m Batman.’ It was hilarious.”
“Bless Kindergartner teachers- hardest job of them all!”
“And this is why I teach kindergarten.”
“One of my pre-k students came over to me during indoor recess, I thought the kid need help or someone hit him, he was making a face, when I asked ‘What’s wrong’ he gave a serious look and proceeds to tell me ‘I just needed to fart’ it was a nasty one”
“Yup, sounds like kindergarteners! “
Kindergarteners may not always know the right thing to say, but they certainly can say the honest thing. It’s a good reminder that teaching young kids means being ready for absolutely anything. Lindsay’s video offers a fun way to remind us.