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Teacher shares 5 specific examples of how chaotic an average middle school day really is

“Just a normal day in the life of a middle school teacher.”

By

Mark Wales

By  Mark Wales
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classroom, TikTok, middle school, chaotic, teacher, education, kids
Photo credit: CanvaAn exasperated teacher (left) and happy middle school students (right).

Middle school seems to operate on its own strange laws of physics. One minute, two kids are arguing over who stole someone’s seat. The next, a student reports every detail of lunch gossip like breaking news.

Navigating that restless energy is middle school teacher Mr. Lindsay. In his TikTok video, he shares some of the chaotic moments that have viewers laughing while perfectly capturing the goofiness of teaching adolescents.

@mr_lindsay_sped

This is just a few moments from my day! 😂 #teachersoftiktok #middleschoolersbelike #middleschoolteacher #teach #teacher ♬ original sound – Mr. Lindsay

Mischievous moments from his day

Lindsay offers a small peek behind the curtain at a day in the life of a middle school teacher. It’s even funnier because he captures the experience in such a visceral way. Here are some highlights from his day teaching middle schoolers:

  • “It started off bright and early with brain-rot attendance. So I called out their names, and they were one-upping each other about, like, using brain rot to say that they’re here.” (Brain rot is a slang term describing a shortened attention span caused by overconsumption of online content.)
  • “And then we’re doing some review for state testing. So we’re talking about fractions, and one kid’s like, ‘How do I get, uh, how do I turn a whole number into a fraction again? I’m trying to turn two into a fraction—do I put the one on top?’” Lindsay explains that you place the one underneath, because it’s two divided by one. “Two wholes divided by one.” The kid starts laughing: “Two holes.” Lindsay says the student couldn’t contain himself, so he had to address it with a conversation.
elementary school, lockers, school hallways, learning
Lockers in the hallway.
Photo credit: Canva
  • One kid stands up and asks, “Mr. Lindsay, would you slap me for a million dollars?” Lindsay responds, “And I was like, ‘Dude, give me $10.’” Even though the whole class erupted in laughter, he acknowledges that he probably shouldn’t have said that.
  • “Another kid’s like, ‘This class smells like farts.’ And another kid across the room is like, ‘It’s probably ’cause of your breath.’”
  • He describes two kids walking quickly around the room. Lindsay says, “What are you doing? You should be working. Why are you not, like, sitting somewhere?” One of the students responds, “Well, he keeps telling me to sit down. Good boy. So I’m not going to sit down anymore.”

What makes the scenarios even more entertaining is the energy and performance Lindsay brings to describing the events. He sums up the experience, sounding a little tired yet exhilarated: “And so that is a little bit of what teaching middle school is like.”

Teaching interactions, ecosystem, typical school day, comment section
A teacher gestures as students raise their hands.
Photo credit: Canva

People flood the comment section with appreciation

Sometimes, a teacher’s perspective might sound more like a comedy than the reality of a typical day. In this case, people filled the comment section with appreciation and validation. Middle school has its own ecosystem, and many people can relate:

“Middle school teachers are champions of patience and masters of chaos!”

“Highly accurate. I had most of these today. Except as an art teacher, I also have to deal with people making butts and other body parts out out of clay as well.”

“He is not exaggerating”

“Love this. makes me feel so much better. “

“‘Is Santa Clause a religion?’ – a question one of my students asked me today”

“Just a normal day in the life of a middle school teacher”

“Herding cats would be easier!”

“My college students LIVE for your updates. Keep doing the good work”

science, learning, school structure, identity-building
Students and a teacher in science class.
Photo credit: Canva

The video offers more than just humor

Lindsay accurately captures what many of us remember about middle school. It’s a time when kids feel things deeply. Every tiny inconvenience can feel like a major catastrophe. Relationships can swing wildly from “friends for life” to “don’t even talk to me.” It’s simply one of the most awkward times in our lives.

A 2025 study found that middle school is often a mismatch between developmental needs and rigid school structures. This age group craves independence, identity-building, and peer recognition.

Another 2025 study found that almost every small social or academic moment feels monumental. Each day, classroom experiences directly impact how students feel emotionally.

teacher impact, labor of love, stressful classroom, motivation
A student raises his hand in class.
Photo credit: Canva

How teachers interact with students matters

Among the many moments to reflect on and laugh about from the video, it’s important to remember that middle school teachers have a significant impact on their students’ lives. Teachers are constantly diffusing tension, redirecting chaos, and keeping lessons on track. More often than not, educating young people is a labor of love.

A 2025 systematic review covering 165 studies found that teachers capable of course-correcting a stressful classroom moment have remarkable value. They foster stronger student engagement while creating a better classroom atmosphere.

A 2026 study on middle school motivation found that students want classrooms with not only emotional breathing room, but also space to ask questions and make mistakes. Blurting out random thoughts, oversharing, and derailing a lesson with unrelated questions are all normal parts of development.

After all the interruptions, mini-dramas, and systematically weird moments in the classroom, Lindsay’s enthusiastic recap of the day is simply fun. The video captures what we all remember but may have forgotten over time. Middle school is full of friendship, emotions, growth, chaos, and lessons that begin to shape us into young adults. We can all laugh at these moments, but it’s the patience and guidance of teachers like Lindsay that give them depth and meaning.

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  • During one of Peter Gabriel’s final Genesis shows, a roadie got naked for one amazing prank
    Photo credit: Unknown photographer via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication, cropped (left) / Canva (Africa images), cropped (right)A roadie got naked for a hilarious prank during one of Peter Gabriel's final shows with Genesis.
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    During one of Peter Gabriel’s final Genesis shows, a roadie got naked for one amazing prank

    He went the extra mile for the ‘Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ show.

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    The 1974 Genesis double-LP, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, is one of the most ambitious (and, to some, inscrutable) concept albums in rock history, following a character named Rael along a cosmic journey through the shadowy New York City streets, elaborate chambers of 32 doors, surreal cages filled with stalactites and stalagmites, underground rivers, and caves with spooky creatures. It was like a proggy Pilgrim’s Progress as envisioned by Alejandro Jodorowsky.

    When it came time to translate that vision to the concert stage, Genesis made a risky choice: debuting the entire 94-minute saga, front to back, with large chunks of the audience likely unfamiliar with the songs. (The first date of the tour, November 20, 1974 in Chicago, occurred two days before The Lamb hit stores.) The visual side of the project was as trippy as the lyrics, including scene-setting projections and a number of bizarre costumes for front man Peter Gabriel—like one particularly grotesque monstrosity, The Slipperman, that drummer Phil Collins later called an “inflatable dick.” (“It was all very Spinal Tap,” he said in an interview for the album’s 2007 reissue.) 

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    “There was a point in The Lamb where Rael sort of splits, and we did that on stage,” Gabriel told filmmaker John Edginton in a full-band documentary interview. “I would be in the Rael outfit, and there was a dummy on the other side in exactly the same outfit. There wasn’t a lot of lighting, so it would explode, and you wouldn’t know [which was which]…Of course, for the crew, as we approached for the end of things—first of all, [Rael’s] jeans would have their flies undone with a banana hanging out. Gradually, they’d have more and more fun…”

    Keyboardist Tony Banks also talked about this infamous moment in a passage from the 2007 book Genesis: Chapter and Verse. “No one apart from the group, and the immediate circle of the group, knew that Pete was leaving and that this could well be our last tour ever,” he said. “And the roadies always had to have some fun. There was this moment in the show where Pete would be on one side of the stage with a dummy on the other side, and the strobe lights would flash on them so you couldn’t tell which was which. And, of course, for one of the last shows, one of the roadies got up there naked on the other side and took up the pose in place of the dummy…There were people watching this, my wife, for instance, practically in tears because they thought that it might be all over for Genesis, and we had a naked roadie on stage[—]was this how it was all going to end?”

    But all’s well that ends well, and Genesis managed to carry on after Gabriel’s departure by upgrading Collins to the dual role of drummer-singer. In a testament to their continued friendship, Genesis even reunited with their old singer in 1982 to help him escape mounting debts. 

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  • 41 years ago Bono’s Live Aid stage antics ended up saving a female fan from being crushed
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  • Catherine O’Hara’s tear-jerking eulogy for John Candy was a master class in memorializing a true friend
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    After the eulogy video resurfaced on Reddit, dozens of fans shared their emotions.

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