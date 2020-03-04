GOOD
The brilliant Simone Giertz turned a Tesla into a pickup truck

via Simone Giertz / YouTube

Simone Giertz really wanted an electric pickup truck. "More specifically, I want a Tesla pickup truck," she clarified. It's going to be like years until you can actually have one and I don't have time for that," she told her 2 million YouTube followers.

Giertz is the self-proclaimed "queen of shitty robots" and runs a YouTube channel where she creates robots to automate everyday tasks.

Here, she gathers a group of friends to try to turn a Tesla Model 3 into an actual functioning pickup truck.

www.youtube.com

