A former Miss World contestant was disqualified for being a mom. Now she's fighting back.

Heidi Lux
12.12.19

Some beauty pageants, like the Miss America competition, have done away with the swimsuit portions of the competitions, thus dipping their toes in the 21st century. Other aspects of beauty pageants remain stuck in the 1950s, and we're not even talking about the whole "judging women mostly on their looks" thing. One beauty pageant winner was disqualified for being a mom, as if you can't be beautiful after you've had a kid. Now she's trying to get the Miss World competition to update their rules.

Veronika Didusenko won the Miss Ukraine pageant in 2018. After four days, she was disqualified because pageant officials found out she was a mom to 5-year-old son Alex, and had been married. Didusenko said she had been aware of Miss World's rule barring mother from competing, but was encouraged to compete anyways by pageant organizers.

However, pageant rules (which were created in 1951) state the women competing "must not be married or have given birth to children." They want to make sure the winner "is free and able to commit, often at short notice, to travel globally in support of the sick and disadvantaged which may be for long periods of time, often to areas devastated by natural disasters," Miss World said in a statement.

Didusenko wants that rule to change. "Why should a woman be excluded from entering, just because she's a mother? It doesn't make any sense. Being a mum doesn't have any implication on my ability to be professional or be a successful model or do my job," Didusenko told the BBC.

Didusenko says it's "patronizing" the organization thinks being a mom would stop her from fulfilling her Miss World duties. "It's not up to Miss World to decide my ability to balance career and parenting," she told CNN.

She also says the UK registered company is violating the Equality Act 2010, which flat out says you can't discriminate against marriage, maternity, and sex. "The reason Veronika was not allowed to compete in Miss World is because she was married and had a child. Quite simply, denying her the chance of competing on those bases would seem to breach those protections against discrimination," Didusenko's lawyer, Ravi Naik, said in a statement.

Didusenko says doesn't want to regain her Miss Ukraine title. She's fighting a larger fight. "I don't want the crown back. I want to get the rules changed for wider society," she wrote in an Instagram post. "These rules are a systemic, widespread and international policy that results in discrimination on large scale across many countries."

Didusenko wants other woman to actually have the opportunity she almost had. "I felt so bad because it's not just my story, it's the story of thousands of women around the world who maybe want to take part but I don't have the possibility to enter because they are mothers," she told BBC Newsbeat.

It's time we relax some of the beauty pageant standards that were set in the last century. Sexism isn't a good look on anyone.

Americans agree on at least one thing in new poll: it stinks that we're divided

For over 20 years, our country has perceived itself as more divided than united, and it's not getting better. Right after the 2016 election, a poll conducted by Gallup found that 77% of Americans felt the country was divided on the most important values, a record high.

The percentage of Americans who agree that we disagree got higher. During the 2018 mid-term elections, a poll conducted by NBC News/Wall Street Journal found that 80% of Americans felt the nation was "mainly" or "totally" divided.

We head into the 2020 presidential election more divided than ever. A new poll from USA Today found that nine out of ten respondents felt it was important to do something about the conflict in our country. We can't keep on living like this forever.

Anti-vaxxer arrested for spreading fake news during the deadly measles outbreak in Samoa

via NZ Stuff / Twitter and Leakblast / Twitter

A state of emergency has been declared in Samoa, an island with a population just below 200,000 in the South Pacific, after a measles outbreak has infected over 4800 people and killed over 70, mostly young children.

For perspective, the U.S., a country with a population of 327,000,000 has had around 1,300 causes of measles in 2019, the country's largest outbreak since 1992.

At the time of the outbreak only 31% of the island's population was vaccinated.

Bill Gates explaining the internet to a smug David Letterman in 1995 is hilarious in hindsight

Looking back, the year 1995 seems like such an innocent time. America was in the midst of its longest streak of peace and prosperity. September 11, 2001 was six years away, and the internet didn't seem like much more than a passing fad.

Twenty-four years ago, 18 million U.S. homes had modem-equipped computers, 7 million more than the year before. Most logged in through America Online where they got their email or communicated with random strangers in chat rooms.

According to a Pew Research study that year, only 32% of those who go online say they would miss it "a lot" if no longer available.

Imagine what those poll numbers would look like if the question was asked today.

"Few see online activities as essential to them, and no single online feature, with the exception of E-Mail, is used with any regularity," the Pew article said. "Consumers have yet to begin purchasing goods and services online, and there is little indication that online news features are changing traditional news consumption patterns."

"Late Night" host David Letterman had Microsoft founder and, at that time the richest man in the world, on his show for an interview in '95 to discuss the "the big new thing."

During the interview Letterman chided Gates about the usefulness of the new technology, comparing it to radio and tape recorders.

Gates seems excited by the internet because it will soon allow people to listen to a baseball game on their computer. To which Letterman smugly replies, "Does radio ring a bell?" to laughter from the crowd.

But Gates presses Letterman saying that the new technology allows you to listen to the game "whenever you want," to which Letterman responds, "Do tape recorders ring a bell?"

Gates then tells Letterman he can keep up with the latest in his favorite hobbies such as cigar smoking or race cars through the internet. Letterman shuts him down saying that he reads about his interests in magazines.

The discussion ends with the two laughing over meeting like-minded people in "troubled loner chat room on the internet."

The clip brings to mind a 1994 segment on "The Today Show" where host Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric have a similar discussion.

"What is internet anyway?" an exasperated Gumball asks. "What do you write to it like mail?"

"It's a computer billboard but it's nationwide and it's several universities all joined together and it's getting bigger and bigger all the time," a producer explains from off-stage.





