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Are women board members risk averse or agents of innovation? It’s complicated, new research shows

Board diversity can fuel patents or temper risk, depending on the stakes.

By

Good Partner

By  Good Partner
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The number of women on S&P 500 boards has increased in recent years.
Photo credit: Fang Xia Nuo/Getty ImagesThe number of women on S&P 500 boards has increased in recent years.
Stephen J. Smulowitz

Stephen J. Smulowitz

Do women board members make a company more innovative or risk averse? The answer is both, according to our recent study. It all depends on how the company performs relative to its goals.

Professors Małgorzata SmulowitzDidier Cossin and I examined 524 S&P 1500 companies from 1999 to 2016, measuring innovation through patent activity. Patents reflect both creative output and risk-taking. They require significant investment in novel ideas that might fail, disclosure of proprietary information and substantial legal costs. In short, patents represent genuine bets on the future.

Our findings revealed a striking pattern. When companies performed poorly in relation to their goals, they produced fewer patents after more women joined their boards.

However, companies exceeding their performance targets saw increased patent output as their number of women directors grew. Similarly, when companies were financially flush, there were more patents generated when their boards had more women.

The situation changed when we examined radical innovations, those patents in the top 10% of citations. For these high-risk, high-reward innovations, the risk-averse effect of women board members dominated.

When a company’s performance fell below aspirations, there were fewer radical innovations as its board gained female members. We found no corresponding increase in radical innovations when performance exceeded goals.

One finding surprised us. We predicted that boards with more women would reduce innovation when companies approached bankruptcy. Instead, it was the opposite: Boards with more women actually increased patent output as bankruptcy loomed. This suggests that women directors may fight harder for a company’s survival through innovation when facing existential threats.

Why it matters

Between 2000 and 2024, the number of women on S&P 500 boards increased from 27% to 34%. But previous research has painted conflicting pictures on the effect that women board members may have. Some studies showed that women reduce corporate risk-taking, while others demonstrated they increase innovation and creativity. Our work suggests both perspectives are correct under different circumstances.

For companies and regulators pushing for greater board gender diversity, this research provides practical guidance. Companies performing well can expect increased innovation by adding women to their boards. These directors can bring diverse perspectives, improved decision-making and better resource allocation that translate into more patents.

Conversely, poorly performing companies can expect boards with more women to focus on stability over risky innovation. This isn’t necessarily negative.

Research shows that banks led by women were less likely to fail during the financial crisis, and companies with more women directors experience less financial distress. Reduced innovation during tough times may reflect prudent risk management rather than risk aversion.

Traditional theories predict that poor performance triggers risky searches for solutions. But boards with more women appear to prioritize organizational survival over uncertain innovation when performance suffers. They may assess that failed innovation attempts could worsen an already precarious situation.

This research also speaks to the “glass cliff” phenomenon, where women often join boards during crisis periods. Our findings suggest these directors may bring exactly what struggling companies need: careful risk assessment and focus on survival rather than potentially wasteful innovation spending.

What still isn’t known

We measured innovation through patents, but many innovations never become patents. How women directors affect other forms of innovation – such as copyrights, trade secrets and first-mover advantage – remains unclear.

What are the mechanisms driving the differences? Do women directors actively advocate for different innovation strategies? Do they change board discussion dynamics? Do they influence CEO and management team decisions indirectly? Future research needs to open the “black box” of boardroom decision-making.

Finally, the long-term consequences need examination. We measured patent output, but not whether the patents translated into commercial success or competitive advantage. Understanding whether the innovation patterns we documented ultimately benefit company performance would provide crucial insights for decision-makers.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • Cashiers share the 10 craziest, most bizarre customer interactions they’ve ever had
    Photo credit: CanvaTwo cashiers behind the counter at work.
    ,

    Cashiers share the 10 craziest, most bizarre customer interactions they’ve ever had

    “He’d decided to put all his loose change in his mouth.”

    Erik Barnes

    GOOD Staff

    Many people have been a cashier at a business at some point in their lives. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are over three million cashiers working in the country today—and they all have stories. If you’ve ever worked behind the register, you might have some stories, too. Annoying stories about customers who irritated you, yelled at you, or were just jerks. Or positive stories like the time a customer bought you a coffee or offered a, “Have a nice day!” every time they showed up. Then, there’s the other category: the odd stories.

    For every hundred stories of an angry customer who brought an expired coupon or a customer that kindly bought the groceries of the person in line behind them, there is one bizarre tale from the world behind the counter. It could be a case of an odd but happy happenstance, over-the-top bad customers, acts of heroism, or just plain weird interactions that aren’t typically a part of a cashier’s day-to-day experience.

    @heavenlee971

    #greenscreen #customerservice #jobsbelike #karen #karensgonewild #cashier #cashierproblems #retail #retailstories

    ♬ Everyday BGM of warmhearted anime – Hazumi

    Here are ten of the most bizarre cashier stories that folks have shared on Reddit and other spots online:

    10 of the Weirdest Cashier Stories

    1. The money spit

    “Worked in a small corner shop, after a longish wait in line, the guy had apparently become so bored that he’d decided to put all his loose change in his mouth. When it was his turn he looked really embarrassed and sheepish when he spit all of it out into his hand. I was disgusted on various levels. The only upside was that it was the exact amount.”

    2. “Please do not give your cat a can of Red Bull for breakfast.”

    “A woman comes in wanting to feed her cat raw food. I explain how you can buy X or Y brand, but you need to buy specific supplements because there isn’t any taurine in it (a needed nutrient for heart/eye health in cats). She pauses a moment before asking, ‘Like in Red Bull?’

    ‘Yeah, similar.’

    ‘So I can just like…open a can of Red Bull on it?’

    ‘…No. Please do not give your cat a can of Red Bull for breakfast.’”

    “She left without buying anything because it would be ‘too hard.’” 

    @hunni.hanni21

    If you have any crazy retail stories like this I’d love to hear them and know that we’re all in this crazy world together ? #retail #petstore #crazystory

    ♬ original sound – hunni.hanni21

    3. How mom met grandad

    “Not me, but my mom worked at a grocery store for a few years. There was this strange older man who would come in a few days a week. He would walk over, pick a book up off the shelf, and just stand there reading for countless hours, only to eventually leave before closing without purchasing a thing. He came in fairly often to read, and everyone thought it was odd, but they just ignored him as he wasn’t causing any harm.”

    “Fast forward a year or two, my mom met my dad and they started dating. After they dated for a while, my mom finally went over to meet my dad’s parents, and as it turns out, that strange man that stood there reading for hours on end in the middle of the aisle? Well, he was soon to be my mom’s father in law, and is now my grandfather.”

    4. A sticky situation at a phone shop

    “A guy walked in and was very unhappy that he used up all of his mobile data while streaming movies tethered to his TV. This was back in 2014 or so, high data plans for this kind of thing were expensive and he had a contract with only a few gigs of data on there for about £15 per month or so with just a SIM plan… When he came in, he demanded more data or a cancellation of the contract and we had some policy for stores that meant cancellations could only go through the customer service line so we couldn’t help with that anyway. But he realized that we couldn’t just refresh his data or give him more for free so he literally pulled out a tube of super glue and poured it all over his hand and stuck it to the card machine.”

    “He said, ‘As you can see, I am not leaving this store until this is resolved.’”

    “We were amazed at the guy to be honest, so we unplugged the card machine and he walked out with it, still stuck to his hand with security.”

    5. A literal nothing burger

    “When I worked at a fast food restaurant, a girl came up and very smugly ordered a burger without the meat, bread, ketchup, mustard, or pickles. That’s right. She ordered a few pieces of lettuce and a couple slices of tomato. No matter the rationale, I hate her. She could have bought a head of lettuce and a tomato for the same price at a grocery store.”

    6. The friendly thieving tourist

    “I worked at a hotel in Oregon and some guy came in and got a room. He is staying for about a week so he asks about some sights around the city/little shops for souvenirs. We told him some and gave him some maps so he wouldn’t get lost. Over the course of the next few days he goes to these places and always reports back, which isn’t too strange because we gave him the recommendation so it was nice to hear he enjoyed it.”

    “The day he is supposed to check out, I come into work to see the police and my manager talking. I come to find out that this guy has not only gone to each place, but robbed each place and has been using the hotel as a base of operations. Because I have had a good relationship with the guy, I was tasked with going up and knocking on his door for a ‘wellness check’ before he checked out. When he answered the door, the police pushed me out of the way and tackled the guy to the ground. He was stashing the money in the ceiling above the bathtub. He was cooperative with the officers and didn’t seem too upset about being caught, even thanked us for his stay as they were walking him out.”

    7. “Act like you’re my mom, this lady is following me.”

    As reported in Amplify Upworthy, a ten-year-old boy was being followed by a stranger. Afraid that he could be abducted, the boy ran into a local shop that he recognized. He walked up to the 17-year-old cashier and asked her to “Act like you’re my mom, [because] this lady is following me.”

    The cashier, named Hannah, played along and got between the woman and the boy, and was able to shut and lock the door to the shop. This quick action kept the boy safe and scared off the stranger. Definitely not the typical work day for Hannah.

    8. Which fabric is the best against wrinkles and death rays?

    “Let’s just skim over the guy who bought about 10 yards of black fabric, all different kinds (cotton, felt, etc.), and when I (trying to make pleasant conversation while cutting) asked what he was doing with all that black fabric, he explained that the black fabric absorbed the death rays that THEY were aiming at him. He was experimenting with different kinds of fabric to see if one had better absorbency. Oookay.”

    9. They didn’t appreciate “pyramid power”

    “A guy comes in wearing a wire pyramid on his head and proceeds to lecture the cashier, the bagger, and other customers in line on pyramid power. He kept talking about how wearing the pyramid made him smarter, but apparently it didn’t make him smart enough to realize everyone thought it looked ridiculous and we were all trying our best not to laugh in his face.”

    10. The day Dillons employees became duck chaperones

    “I was a cashier at a Dillons grocery store in the Bible belt when I was a kid. One day a woman came up to my counter and, in a quiet voice, said, ‘Excuse me, you’ve got some ducks out in the parking lot. Um, they’re mating, and everyone can see it.’”

    “I didn’t know what the f**k she was talking about, so I just kinda joked about it being that time of year or something, but she continued. ‘Everyone can see what those ducks are doing, you need to send someone out there right now.’ The lady was serious. She wanted an employee to go outside and c**kblock a duck so kids wouldn’t know what banging was. I rolled it to my supervisor, who sent a cartpusher to make the lady feel better and ruin some ducks’ big day.” 

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • Want to reconnect with someone but aren’t sure what to say? Try this simple, no-risk way to reach out.
    Photo credit: CanvaA woman smiles as she looks at her phone.

    Want to reconnect with someone but aren’t sure what to say? Try this simple, no-risk way to reach out.

    Straightforward and zero pressure.

    Erik Barnes

    As time flies, relationships can naturally change and fade. Often, you mean to send a text or make a call, only to look up and realize it’s been two years since you last communicated with that person. So how do you reconnect without making it weird?

    Sara Sutton, the founder of FlexJobs and a networking expert, shared a simple, 10-word message that can help create reconnections: “You crossed my mind, and I wanted to say hi.”

    Sutton believes this straightforward message works whether you’re trying to reconnect with a colleague for professional reasons or rekindle a faded friendship.

    @keannasdigitaldiary

    like we’ve changed but we haven’t really

    ♬ bless the telephone – melo

    The message may seem too simple for some, but that’s the point. It’s simply a statement of fact: you’re thinking of the person. Offering a simple “hello” also acknowledges them without adding pressure to respond.

    An invitation, not an interruption

    People typically feel good when they know they’re being thought of, and this message offers a way to express that without making things awkward. It also avoids any sense of manipulation or pressure to respond. It puts the ball in their court to say thanks, reply and re-engage, or simply let it lie. In any case, you’ll likely get a sense of whether the person genuinely wants to reconnect.

    It can still feel awkward to reconnect with someone, even if the “You crossed my mind, and I wanted to say hi” message works. Plus, not every relationship is equal. Your connection with this person may have ended with unresolved conflict or lingering feelings.

    Other ways to reconnect

    Fortunately, there are other approaches if you want to rekindle a friendship. If it’s been a while since you last spoke, you might start by sending a friend request and a message on social media. You could also share a photo of the two of you and say, “Came across this and wanted to say hey,” or something similar. If you have a shared interest, such as having been teammates in college, you might reference a recent article about the team you both played for.

    With former colleagues, you may not have their personal contact information or feel comfortable using it after such a long time. Experts suggest using LinkedIn for initial contact, since that’s the platform’s purpose. Alternatively, sending a festive email during the holiday season with a quick reminder of who you are (“Happy holidays from your former cubicle mate at [Company]”) can help break the ice.

    @wallstreetjournal

    What’s the best way to reconnect with a former colleague? Host/Producer: @juliamunslow Reporter: Ray A. Smith #careers #jobadvice #network #wsj

    ♬ original sound – The Wall Street Journal – The Wall Street Journal

    Whatever method you choose, it’s best to make it easy for the other person to respond quickly, if they choose to. Make no mistake: initiating a reconnection can still feel awkward. But it’s likely the other person hasn’t reached out for similar reasons. At worst, they’ll feel good knowing you thought of them and move on. At best, they’ll thank you for taking the first step to reconnect.

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  • A farmer caught a person dumping 421 tires on his land and his response is legendary
    Photo credit: Canva(L) A pile of tires; (R) A farmer walks his land
    ,

    A farmer caught a person dumping 421 tires on his land and his response is legendary

    After years of his land being treated like a junkyard, Stuart Baldwin decided it was time to send a very large, rubbery message.

    Adam Albright-Hanna

    Living on a farm often means dealing with the beauty of nature, but for Stuart Baldwin, a livestock farmer in Haydock, it also meant dealing with the mess left behind by others. Baldwin says about 25 times a year his land is targeted by “fly-tippers,” people who illegally dump trash on private property. As the Manchester Evening News reported, the situation recently reached a breaking point when Baldwin discovered a staggering 421 tires scattered across his fields.

    Instead of just cleaning up the mess and footing the bill, Baldwin decided to check the CCTV cameras he had recently installed. The footage clearly showed a van arriving at the property and unloading the massive haul of rubber.

    Baldwin didn’t immediately call the authorities or retaliate. In a move that reflects a very grounded sense of fairness, he tracked the man down and gave him a chance to make it right. He offered the man a few days to return and clear the field himself.

    When the deadline passed and the tires remained, Baldwin decided that if the man wouldn’t come to the tires, the tires would go to the man. Utilizing a truck from his family’s recycling business, Baldwin and a group of volunteers loaded every single one of the 421 tires and drove them straight to the address associated with the van. As The Daily Mail reported, they carefully unloaded the entire pile into the man’s front garden, ensuring no property was damaged in the process.

    This wasn’t just about a “petty” dispute. Illegal dumping is a massive problem that places a heavy financial and emotional burden on farmers. According to official government data from the UK, authorities dealt with over 1.2 million fly-tipping incidents in the last year alone. Baldwin’s daughter, Megan, told reporters that the family simply wanted to prove a point about respect and accountability. They wanted to show that a farmer’s land is a livelihood, not a convenient trash can.

    The community response has been overwhelmingly supportive. Baldwin noted that people have even approached him on the street to thank him for standing up for the neighborhood. While he joked that the culprit was likely feeling “deflated” after the delivery, the message was serious. By returning the waste to its source, Baldwin turned a frustrating violation of his property into a legendary lesson in personal responsibility.

    This article originally appeared earlier this year.

    Keep Reading →

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