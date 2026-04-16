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Seeing women govern encourages support for women in politics – with no apparent backlash among men

Visibility changed minds more than policy did.

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Good Partner

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Supporters of the South West Africa People’s Organization gather at a campaign rally in Windhoek, Namibia, on Nov. 24, 2024.
Photo credit: Simon Maina/AFP via Getty ImagesSupporters of the South West Africa People’s Organization gather at a campaign rally in Windhoek, Namibia, on Nov. 24, 2024.
Vladimir Chlouba

Vladimir Chlouba

Quotas designed to bring gender parity to parliaments have an overall positive impact on support for female political leadership – especially after women members of parliament take office. Furthermore, there is no evidence of a backlash among men.

That’s what I found in a study published in October 2025 looking at the impact of gender-parity quotas in Namibia, in sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2013, Namibia’s dominant political party, the South West Africa People’s Organization, or SWAPO, quietly rewrote its internal rules. From that point forward, every spot on its parliamentary candidate list would alternate between a man and a woman.

Most prior research on measures to encourage gender parity in politics focuses on national or legislative policies rather than voluntary party quotas. Namibia offers an unusually “clean” case in that SWAPO is electorally dominant and did not face grassroots pressure to adopt its quota policy. That makes it possible to isolate the effects of the quota itself, rather than any preexisting trend in public attitudes.

And the impact on the subsequent 2014 election was clear. Women’s representation in the National Assembly nearly doubled overnight, rising from 21% to 41%.

But the more surprising story unfolded outside Parliament. Using several waves of nationally representative surveys from 2006 to 2017, I traced how ordinary Namibians reacted when women suddenly became far more visible in national politics.

Support for female leaders increased after SWAPO quotas were brought in. But the biggest increase was after more women became MPs in early 2015.
Support for female leaders increased after SWAPO quotas were brought in. But the biggest increase was after more women became MPs in early 2015. Vladimir ChloubaCC BY-SA

The findings are striking. Women who lived in SWAPO strongholds, the communities where the surge in female MPs was most evident, became more supportive of women’s right to hold political office. Their attitudes tilted upward by about four-tenths of a standard deviation on a four-point scale of support for female leadership. Put simply, women were more likely to endorse the statement “women should have an equal chance to be elected to political office” over “men make better leaders” when asked to pick one of the two claims.

Just as striking is what did not happen. Men did not move in either direction. They did not become more supportive of women in politics, but they did not become less supportive, either.

The absence of backlash is as important as the positive change among women. It suggests that the fear that quotas will inflame male resentment – a common concern in culturally conservative settings – did not materialize in this case.

Perhaps the most striking point is the timing. Public opinion did not shift when the quota was announced. It shifted only after women actually took office and became plainly visible as political leaders.

Why it matters

Around the world, women hold fewer than 3 in 10 parliamentary seats. In sub-Saharan Africa, the average share of women in parliaments is 27%. However, this masks wide variation. A handful of trailblazers, such as Rwanda, pull the figure up, while women remain severely underrepresented in many countries across the continent.

In many countries, deeply entrenched cultural norms cast politics as a male domain and lead citizens to doubt women’s capacity to lead. Yet exposure to women who defy stereotypes can begin to challenge these assumptions, reshaping what people believe is possible.

The case of SWAPO in Namibia shows that quotas, introduced voluntarily by a political party rather than imposed by law, can challenge people’s gender bias without triggering the backlash many observers predict.

What still isn’t known

This study shows that voluntary quotas shift attitudes, but several questions remain. First, we do not yet know how durable these changes are. Do they last only as long as female leaders remain highly visible in Parliament, or do they persist across election cycles?

Second, visibility is almost certainly not the only mechanism encouraging change. The next step is to examine how media coverage, local campaigning and community-level engagement shape perceptions of women leaders.

It is also important to think about how these effects might vary country to country. Namibia is in some ways a special case. SWAPO has dominated Namibian politics for over three decades. Whether my findings travel to more competitive environments or to regions beyond Africa is a question worth pursuing.

What this study does make clear is that quotas adopted voluntarily, without legal coercion, can change how ordinary citizens think about leadership.

Sometimes the most convincing argument for women in politics may simply be watching women govern. The symbolic impact is too often overlooked, and in places where formal reforms are politically difficult, it may be the most promising starting point.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • A connection to nature fuels well‑being worldwide, according to a study of 38,000 people
    Photo credit: nymphoenix/iStock via Getty Images PlusAcross cultures, languages and economic systems, feeling connected to the natural world is consistently linked to living a more hopeful, purposeful and resilient life.
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    A connection to nature fuels well‑being worldwide, according to a study of 38,000 people

    Why we understand ourselves better through our closest friends

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    Stylianos Syropoulos

    Stylianos Syropoulos

    Christina Jinhee Capozzoli

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    Lea Barbett

    Lea Barbett

    When life feels overwhelming, many people instinctively turn to nature. A walk in a park. Sitting by the ocean. Watching a sunset. Is this just a pleasant feeling, or is there something deeper at work?

    A multitude of studies have linked spending time in nature with different aspects of mental health and wellness. For example, immersing oneself in outdoor natural spaces seems to lift depression and influence brain activity patterns. The effect may be especially relevant in children. But most research on this question has looked at people living in so-called WEIRD societies – Western, educated, industrialized, rich and democratic.

    As environmental psychologists based in the U.S. and in Germany, we were part of a team of more than 100 researchers who set out to examine this phenomenon on a global scale and determine how consistent it is around the world.

    Across countries as diverse as Brazil, Japan, Nigeria, Germany and Indonesia, we saw a clear pattern: People who felt more connected to nature also reported higher well-being.

    Worldwide oneness with nature

    Researchers who study people’s relationship with the natural world often use the term “nature connectedness.” This phrase doesn’t simply mean going hiking or visiting a park. Nature connectedness refers to the extent to which people see nature as part of who they are – whether they feel an emotional bond with the natural world and experience a sense of oneness with it.

    Someone who has a high degree of nature connectedness might agree with statements like, “My relationship to nature is an important part of who I am.” It reflects identity and meaning, not just exposure.

    We drew on data collected between 2020 and 2022 from more than 38,000 participants through a large international collaboration that was established to gauge how people responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants came from 75 countries and were on average in their teens, 20s or 30s. They completed questionnaires that explored the link between people’s bond with nature and several aspects of well-being.

    The questionnaires probed people’s sense of purpose in life; their feelings of hope, life satisfaction and optimism; their sense of resilience and their ability to cope with stress they felt; as well as whether they practice mindfulness as they go through their everyday life.

    Across this large international sample, we found that people who felt more connected to nature consistently reported higher levels of well-being and mindfulness. This was true not just for feeling satisfied with life but also for deeper aspects of flourishing, such as having a sense of direction and meaning. And these associations held even when accounting for age and gender.

    Does national context matter?

    We also explored whether specific characteristics of a country strengthen the benefits of feeling connected with nature.

    For example, we looked at things such as how well countries take care of their air, and water systems and ecosystems, as well as whether citizens have equal access to education, democratic participation, and other key social and financial resources, and whether cultures tend to prioritize collective well-being over individual priorities. There were some differences, but the main takeaway was pretty clear: A connection with nature and well-being shows up across a wide range of economic, cultural and environmental contexts.

    In other words, the psychological benefits of feeling connected to nature do not appear to be limited to wealthy Western nations or specific cultural worldviews.

    A child plays with sand in in front of a rock formation in Monument Valley
    Bonding with nature may make people more resilient. Mike Tauber/Tetra Images via Getty Images

    Why might connection matter?

    One reason why feeling a connection with nature may be linked to well-being is that nature connectedness fosters mindfulness – the ability to be present and attentive.

    In our data, people who had a stronger sense of nature connectedness tended to have a higher degree of mindfulness, which is itself strongly linked to mental health.

    Another possibility is that bonding with nature may also make people more resilient. People who feel connected to something larger than themselves may find it easier to cope with stress and uncertainty. A sense of belonging – even to the natural world – can provide psychological grounding in a world characterized by stressors. There may also be a feedback loop: Feeling better may encourage people to engage more deeply with nature, strengthening the bond over time.

    Implications for policy and everyday life

    These findings matter beyond academic debates. Around the world, policymakers are increasingly recognizing the links between human health and environmental sustainability. International agreements such as the Convention on Biological Diversity, a landmark treaty signed by 196 countries in 1992, emphasize the importance of restoring humanity’s relationship with nature.

    These policy actions seek to protect Earth’s ecosystems, but our results suggest they may also benefit people’s psychological well-being. Similarly, designing cities with accessible green spaces, incorporating nature-based experiences into schools and supporting community engagement with local environments may do more than beautify neighborhoods – they may also help people flourish.

    Across cultures, languages and economic systems, feeling connected to the natural world is consistently linked to living a more hopeful, purposeful and resilient life. At a time when mental health challenges are rising globally, reconnecting with nature is not a luxury but a fundamental – and widely shared – human need.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • Making good choices when life gets messy – practical wisdom relies on human judgment, not rules
    Photo credit: Cavan Images/Cavan via Getty ImagesThis virtue helps you figure out when and how to apply the other virtues in real, varying situations.
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    Making good choices when life gets messy – practical wisdom relies on human judgment, not rules

    When rules fall short, good judgment steps in.

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    A few semesters into my teaching career as a psychology professor, I uncovered a cheating ring. I determined who the ringleader was and called him to my office.

    He admitted that he had illicitly obtained a copy of the exam and shared it with other students. He began to cry, telling me he was from a single parent family, the first in his family to go to college, and that his mother would be crushed if he was dismissed from the university for academic dishonesty.

    I did not know what to do. I was angry at what he had done, but I also felt sorry for his situation. For reasons I still don’t fully understand, I decided to call his mother. When I told her what he had done, she apologized repeatedly, then said coldly, “Let me speak to him.”

    I don’t know what she said, but as the color drained from his face and he was reduced to repeatedly saying, “Yes, ma’am,” I assumed he was being read the riot act. After he hung up, he headed home to, I suspect, more severe punishment than the university could have given. He received a “0” on the exam and an official reprimand in his student file, but I’m willing to bet that the most important lesson he learned didn’t come from the university or me.

    Though I didn’t yet know the word, the decision to call his mother was an example of phronesis, an ancient Greek word usually translated as “practical wisdom.” It refers to the ability to make good decisions in real-life situations, especially when there are no clear rules or easy answers.

    black-and-white engraving of an ancient Roman man standing in chariot holding reigns of four horses
    Like a charioteer steering the horses, phronesis guides you in how to apply the other virtues, like courage, justice and generosity. pictore/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images

    Charioteer of the virtues, guiding them all

    Phronesis provides you with the ability to deliberate well about what is good and bad in specific circumstances. Unlike theoretical knowledge (sophia) or technical skill (techne), phronesis is about judgment – how to choose the right action at the right time for the right reasons.

    When you think about wisdom, maybe you imagine a philosopher pondering big questions or a scientist unlocking the secrets of the universe. But phronesis is a different kind of wisdom, one that is less about abstract ideas and more about navigating the messy, unpredictable realities of everyday life. Phronesis helps you live well, not by following rules, but by making wise choices in the face of complexity. It’s what allows you to turn knowledge into action that is then beneficial.

    Phronesis is a central component of the virtue approach to character development and morality first described by Aristotle. Virtues like courage, generosity, justice and temperance tell you what goals you should aim for, but they don’t tell you how much, when or in what way you should act in a specific situation. Phronesis helps you think through and decide the right means to achieve the right ends in the moment.

    Aristotle called phronesis “the charioteer of the virtues” because it provides the guidance system that ensures the other virtues are applied correctly in real life. As he put it, “It is impossible to be good in the strict sense without practical wisdom.”

    Let’s take the example of courage. Everyone wants to be brave and stand up for their values. However, without phronesis, too much courage may become recklessness, or too little courage could result in cowardice. Phronesis allows you to know when to take a risk and when to hold back.

    Or consider justice, the virtue of treating others fairly. Phronesis allows you to choose what is fair in a specific situation. Virtues set the goals – for instance, “be courageous” or “be just” – but phronesis determines the right way to achieve them.

    Practice phronesis in the face of complexity

    Developing phronesis takes time and effort. It requires experience, reflection and careful reasoning. Because phronesis is social, it thrives in environments where people share their perspectives and challenge each other’s assumptions.

    You don’t have to be a philosopher or a scientist to practice phronesis. Modern life is full of complexity. We are regularly faced with questions that don’t have clear answers.

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    Staying up past bedtime to watch a big game as a family has value that a strict adherence to rules would overlook. AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

    Picture a parent who must decide whether to enforce bedtime or allow a child to stay up for a special family occasion. The rule says bedtime is nonnegotiable, but practical wisdom reminds us of the value of shared family experiences.

    Or consider a manager who notices an employee missing deadlines. Instead of simply reprimanding them, they might ask what’s going on and discover a family emergency. They could adjust expectations and offer support, balancing fairness with compassion.

    These kinds of decisions reflect practical wisdom because they anticipate future needs, not just rules or consequences.

    In a world obsessed with data and efficiency, phronesis reminds us that human judgment still matters. Algorithms can optimize processes, but they can’t weigh moral values or capture the subtleties of human relationships. Whether in education, health care, business or politics, decisions that affect lives require more than technical expertise. They require wisdom.

    Phronesis counters the illusion that life’s problems have simple, one-size-fits-all solutions. It helps us realize that good judgment takes time, empathy and reflection. So, the next time you face a tough decision, pause and ask: What’s the wise thing to do?

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • Professional speaker offers 5 polite yet effective ways to prevent people from interrupting you
    Photo credit: CanvaGet a word in and stay in control of the conversation.
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    Professional speaker offers 5 polite yet effective ways to prevent people from interrupting you

    Get your point across with poise and confidence.

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    Whether it’s at work or at the dinner table, no one likes being interrupted. It’s an awkward situation in which you’re left to either let it pass to keep the peace or stand your ground at the risk of seeming aggressive. It can feel like a no-win scenario. However, a communication expert offers five methods that could help.

    Vinh Giang is a public speaking coach who knows what it’s like to be interrupted and has found some great ways to help you maintain the floor and the flow of conversation. Better yet, these methods give you confidence and control without making you seem like a jerk.

    1. Set clear boundaries

    The best way to stop interruptions is to prevent them ahead of time. Simply starting with, “Hey, let’s be mindful and allow everyone to complete their thought before weighing in,” can be enough. By setting ground rules at the start of a meeting, or even during a friendly conversation, everyone is reminded of basic manners.

    Even if this doesn’t prevent interruptions, it can still help. These established boundaries give everyone the ability to say, “Excuse me, I’m not finished,” without looking like a bully.

    2. Learn and use “bridging phrases”

    Some folks get interrupted by accident because those around them mistake a pause for a sip of a drink or a breath for the end of a thought. Giang says a good way to work around this is to use “bridging phrases.”

    Bridging phrases are quick sayings that indicate there’s more to come after a pause. Some examples include:

    • “Let me add to that…”
    • “Before I finish…”
    • “Continuing on…”
    • “In addition…”
    • “And another thing…”

    Those are just a few examples, and there are many more to choose from. Using them can buy you time to collect your thoughts or take a sip of water while keeping everyone’s attention. It also helps to pause mid-gesture to signal nonverbally that you intend to continue.

    @askvinh

    If you want to stop being interrupted when you pause, the key is to be “mid-gesture” when you pause. Most people when they talk, they look and sound “done”. So when people interrupt you, it’s not because they’re being mean, they actually think you finished your sentence and that they can start talking. So the key to fixing this is to be gesturing mid-sentence or when you pause so you signal to people that you’re still going!

    ♬ original sound – Vinh Giang – Vinh Giang

    3. Make your presence known

    Giang says many people are easy to interrupt because they don’t assert themselves physically or vocally in a conversation. Speaking softly, meekly, or mumbling can make it difficult for others to maintain attention. Speaking upright, clearly, and with open hand gestures, on the other hand, makes your presence known and harder to interrupt.

    If you have trouble speaking confidently, there are classes, videos, and articles that can help you improve your public speaking.

    4. Acknowledge the interruption and keep the floor

    If the previous preventative measures don’t work and you’re interrupted, you can still keep your speaking time. Giang and other professionals say it’s best to acknowledge the interruption. If you let it go, you risk ceding the floor and might not get it back.

    It doesn’t have to be aggressive. It can be enough to say, “I would like to finish my thought, and then I’d love to hear your opinion. Is that okay?” This acknowledges the interruption while letting the other person know their opinion is still valued. Everyone can move forward.

    5. If the interrupter’s point is valid, integrate their thoughts into your own

    While interruptions may be rude, there are times when a good point is made. It’s a case of “good point, bad timing.” In these situations, that interruption can actually strengthen your ideas.

    When this happens, Giang recommends taking the interrupter’s point and incorporating it into your response when you regain the floor. Say something like, “I hear that, and it’s a big part of the rest of my point…” or “I’m confident the rest of my thought will address that question.” This allows you to acknowledge the interruption without disrupting your flow.

    Hopefully, these tips can help you feel heard and reduce interruptions while keeping the peace.

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