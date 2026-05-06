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How workplace stress hijacks the nervous system to cause headaches − and a neurologist’s guide to managing them

Why work stress can make head pain worse.

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Good Partner

By  Good Partner
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Ongoing stress can send the nervous system into a state of heightened sensitivity.
Photo credit: Sean Gladwell/Moment via Getty ImagesOngoing stress can send the nervous system into a state of heightened sensitivity.
Danielle Wilhour

Danielle Wilhour

Many people finish the workday not just tired but wired. Their mind keeps racing, their body feels tense, and even in moments that should be restful they feel a lingering sense of urgency. Conversations replay in their mind, unfinished tasks resurface, and their nervous system seems unwilling to power down.

You may recognize this experience. It has become so common that it is often accepted as the norm in modern professional life. Yet this persistent state of activation carries consequences for physical health, especially for people prone to headaches.

As a board-certified neurologist who specializes in headache medicine, I see a lot of patients whose pain increases from the high-pressure work culture prevalent today. While it might seem beyond your control, there are some steps you can take.

Stress and the nervous system

Stress is not inherently harmful. In fact, when experienced in short bursts, stress can be beneficial by increasing focus, improving performance and preparing the body to handle challenges. However, problems arise when stress becomes chronic and relentless.

The nervous system perceives and processes both stress and pain. Built to be highly adaptable, it continually responds to internal signals and external factors, constantly recalibrating to maintain balance. When the brain continuously perceives ongoing demands without adequate recovery, it keeps the body in a prolonged state of alertness.

During these periods of ongoing stress, hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline remain persistently elevated. In this sensitized state, signals that would typically be ignored or interpreted as minor can start to feel much more intense.

This state leads to an increase in heart rate and sustained muscle tension, with the nervous system transitioning into continuous fight or flight mode. In the context of headaches, this sensitization can lower the threshold for pain, making it easier for a headache to start and harder for it to stop.

Over time, this constant activation can disrupt the body’s natural balance and create an environment for headache disorders to develop or worsen.

Chronic stress acts as both a trigger and an exacerbating factor for migraines. The neurological system of people who experience migraines is comparatively more responsive to environmental changes, including variations in sleep patterns, the environment, hormonal fluctuations and stress intensity.

This means that persistent exposure to stress may drive up frequency and severity of migraine episodes. In addition, muscle tension in the neck, shoulders and scalp – a frequent effect of stress – can cause tension headaches, too.

Extended periods of sitting, sustained concentration and physical tension during the workday can contribute to the development of tension headaches in the later hours of the day.

Young desk worker at a desk in an office, looking at charts, straining his eyes and holding up his head
Poor sleep, too much desk time and other factors can exacerbate the effects of stress on the nervous system, leading to headaches. ChadaYui/iStock via Getty Images Plus

The role of sleep

Chronic stress can also have a profound impact on sleep quality. Many people who feel persistently wired at the end of the workday struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep. That fitful sleep may lack the restorative qualities necessary for recovery.

Poor sleep can, in turn, perpetuate the stress cycle, leaving the brain further sensitized and increasing the likelihood of headaches the following day. This loop can be difficult to break, as fatigue reduces resilience and amplifies the sense of being overwhelmed that comes with stress.

In addition to affecting sleep, chronic stress impairs concentration and cognitive function. When the brain remains in a state of constant vigilance, scanning for demands and threats, it becomes harder to focus, be creative and solve problems. As a result, productivity declines, errors become more frequent and frustration mounts, adding to the overall stress burden.

Headaches that occur alongside these cognitive challenges can further disrupt daily life, making even routine tasks feel difficult.

Managing work stress

Understanding the connection between stress and the nervous system points to some steps you can take to shift the nervous system out of its constantly activated state. You’ll never eliminate stress entirely – that’s neither realistic nor necessary. But it is possible to create intentional space for the body to reset:

Small, consistent strategies that address both biological and lifestyle causes of headaches can minimize the effects of chronic stress and encourage nervous system regulation. Over time, these strategies can gradually reduce headache frequency and severity, improving overall quality of life.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • Photographic memory is a myth – here’s what research really says about remembering
    Photo credit: F.J. Jimenez/Moment via Getty ImagesYour memory is not a camera.
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    Photographic memory is a myth – here’s what research really says about remembering

    Memory is not a camera.

    Good Partner

    Gabrielle Principe

    Gabrielle Principe

    Hollywood loves a superpower. Not all involve capes or cosmic rays. Some are cognitive: characters who can remember everything. In movies and on TV, viewers repeatedly encounter those with extraordinary minds who glance once at a page, a room or a face – and later recreate every detail with surgical precision.

    You see it everywhere: “Suits,” “Sherlock” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” Even in children’s literature there’s fifth grader Cam Jansen, who activates her photolike memory by saying “Click!”

    Most recently, it appeared in the television series “The Pitt,” set in a hospital emergency department. When the digital patient board suddenly went offline, medical student Joy Kwon saved the day by effortlessly reciting from memory every lost detail – names, rooms, doctors, conditions, vitals. It’s a gripping moment. The stakes are high, recall is perfect, and the implication is clear: Some people have minds that function like high-resolution cameras.

    The idea of photographic memory is simple and powerful: Experience is captured objectively, stored completely and retrieved perfectly. See it once, keep it forever.

    There’s just one problem. There’s no scientific evidence it exists.

    Your memory doesn’t record, it reconstructs

    As a memory researcher, I understand that belief in photographic memory is common and the idea is compelling. But it is simply wrong.

    Human memory does not work like a recording device. It’s a reconstructive process even among those with the most extraordinary skills. When you recall an event, memory doesn’t just hand you your experiences the same way every time. It’s never a matter of simply accessing, retrieving and playing back a static record of a stored slice of the past.

    hands with photo negatives on a lightbox, with magnifying glass
    Memory doesn’t scan through a bank of static, stored memories. janiecbros/iStock via Getty Images Plus

    Rather, you reconstruct the past by piecing together the remnants of experience available to you in the moment of recollection. It’s a process shaped by a range of factors, including the search cues you use; your present knowledge, attitudes and goals; and your current state of mind or mood.

    Because each of these factors is dynamic and changing, you’ll remember the past differently today – if ever so slightly – from how you remembered it yesterday, and differently from how you’ll remember it tomorrow. What you remember is not only incomplete but also inexact.

    A closer look at extraordinary memory

    Some people, such as memory competition champions, do have extraordinary memories. They can memorize thousands of digits or entire decks of cards in minutes. Their feats are real, but they don’t come from a memory that takes mental snapshots.

    Instead, these people rely on strategies – mental frameworks built through thousands of hours of deliberate practice to scaffold their memory in specific domains. Without these strategies and in other aspects of life, their recall looks pretty much like everyone else’s. Experts’ performance reflects better methods, not different machinery.

    In the scientific literature, the ability that comes closest to photographic memory is eidetic imagery: a form of visual mental imagery in which people claim they can briefly continue to “see” pictures they carefully studied and that are then removed from view.

    This ability is rare, is seen mostly in children, and usually disappears by adolescence. Even at its peak, however, it falls short of the Hollywood ideal. Eidetic images fade quickly and are not perfectly accurate. They can include distortions and even details that were not seen.

    It’s exactly what you’d expect from a reconstructive memory system – and exactly what you would not expect from a literal recording.

    Forgetting is a feature and not a flaw

    The myth about photographic memories feeds into the idea that your memory has failed if you can’t remember – that if your memory worked right, it would operate like a camera. When you can’t retrieve information or you lose it entirely, it can feel like something has gone wrong.

    In reality, forgetting is functional. Without it, we’d never get by.

    For instance, people use their memories of the past to forecast the future. Perfect memory would be a liability. Forgetting washes out the details of specific episodes and retains the gist so you can apply past experiences to novel situations, not just those that exactly match what happened before.

    Forgetting also guards your emotional health. The dulling of memories for negative events, like say an embarrassing episode, makes it easier for you to move on than if you reexperienced all the details in full force every time the event came to mind.

    Forgetting protects your sense of self as well. Memories of your past form the foundation of your identity. To help maintain a stable self-concept, people selectively modify or even forget those memories that challenge their views of themselves.

    view from above of two people looking at black and white photos in an album
    Even mundane moments can be recalled by the rare people with highly superior autobiographical memory. Slavica/iStock via Getty Images Plus

    The rare individuals who come closest to having near-perfect memory often reveal the downsides. People with highly superior autobiographical memory can remember nearly every day of their lives in vivid detail. If you ask one of these people to recall what they did on Nov. 24, 1999, they likely can tell you.

    Their extraordinary ability seems to come from a habitual, even compulsive, reflection on their past and a focus on anchoring memories to dates. However, this skill is limited to autobiographical events, and they are prone to various kinds of memory distortions and errors just like everyone else.

    While this ability might sound like an advantage, many people with highly superior autobiographical memory describe it as exhausting. They struggle to move past negative experiences because their memories make them seem as sharp as ever.

    Accurate – and empowering – view of memory

    Beliefs about “perfect memory” shape how people judge studentseyewitnessespatients and even themselves. They influence legal decisions, educational practices and unrealistic expectations about what human minds can – and should – do.

    Letting go of the camera metaphor could be a step toward better understanding how memory works. The brain is not a roll of film, it’s a storyteller – one that edits, interprets and reshapes the past in light of the present.

    And that’s not a limitation. It’s a superpower.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • Pollen allergies are brutal this year – a doctor explains why, and how to find relief
    Photo credit: Science Photo Library/Getty ImagesSneezing, wheezing … it’s allergy season.
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    Pollen allergies are brutal this year – a doctor explains why, and how to find relief

    Why this allergy season hits harder.

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    Levi Keller

    Levi Keller

    Spring means beautiful flowers, fragrant lilacs – and lots of tree pollen coating cars and setting off sneezing, wheezing and headaches.

    As an allergist and immunologist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, I help patients with seasonal allergies and associated allergic diseases manage their conditions, and one question comes up year in and out: Will this season be worse than last year?

    With a record warm start to spring 2026 in much of the U.S., the answer is a teary-eyed “yes.”

    What are allergies?

    More than 1 in 4 U.S. adults suffer from seasonal allergies. That number is expected to increase as climate change results in longer and more intense pollen seasons.

    When someone talks about having allergies, they are referring to a condition called allergic rhinitis or allergic conjunctivitis – inflammation of the nose or eyes related to allergen exposure. This results in itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, congestion and nasal passage itching. They show up when allergens are in the air, during spring, summer and fall.

    The big driver of seasonal allergies is a protein in pollen. Pollen is the male reproductive material that plants release to spread their species.

    Pine cones release pollen on a windy April day in Fairfax County, Va.
    Pine cones release pollen on a windy April day in Fairfax County, Va. Famartin/FlickrCC BY-SA

    Those pollen proteins become problems when the immune system develops an allergic antibody known as IgE to these proteins. When several IgE molecules bind to the allergen when it lands on the tissues of the eye or nasal passages, the cells release molecules such as histamine, prostaglandins and leukotrienes. These molecules interact with blood vessels and nerves to trigger the symptoms that allergy sufferers know all too well.

    Which pollens cause allergy symptoms?

    Pollen season starts with the trees.

    In late winter and early spring, trees begin releasing pollen in many places in the United States. Not all trees follow this schedule – mountain cedars, or juniper trees, for example, can release clouds of yellow pollen from November through January in Texas, causing a condition known as cedar fever.

    As the year progresses, grasses will emerge and their pollen will cause symptoms through most of the summer – typically April to July.

    Then ragweed and other weeds release pollen that causes symptoms into the fall until a freeze stops their pollen production.

    What makes one pollen season worse than others?

    Several factors can influence how bad a season can be when it comes to seasonal allergies. The two big ones are the length of the growing season and the amount of pollen in the air. Both are expanding.

    Over the past several decades, as global temperatures have risen, the growing season has lengthened in many parts of North America. Once temperatures begin to be above about 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 Celsius), trees will begin to emerge from dormancy.

    That’s what the Western U.S. saw in 2026, as an unprecedented warm spring drove the early emergence of tree pollen. In some locations, growing season is two weeks longer on average than in the 1990s and more than four weeks longer than in the 1970s.

    A map shows some areas seeing growing seasons 60 days longer than in the 1970s
    Growing seasons are getting longer across the United States. Climate CentralCC BY

    Another factor driving pollen production is the increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide, largely from the burning of fossil fuels. Higher carbon dioxide levels increase plant growth, leading to longer pollination periods and more pollen produced by plants. With higher pollen counts, more people can develop symptoms. Consequently, I have been seeing more patients who are experiencing allergies for the first time.

    Windy days can also blow pollen into the air and spread it over a wider area.

    Rain and humidity can affect pollen counts as well. Rain can temporarily scrub pollen from the air. But humidity and moisture after the rain will result in ruptured pollen granules, resulting in pollen that is easier to carry on the wind and breathe in. This is particularly the case with grass pollen.

    So, how can you avoid allergy symptoms?

    There are many ways to manage allergy symptoms.

    The first is to try to avoid the allergen by making changes in your home to reduce exposure. Keeping windows closed during the pollen season will reduce the amount of allergen that can enter your home. Wiping down pets with a damp towel can reduce the amount of allergens they bring in. Avoiding using clotheslines can reduce pollen levels on washed items.

    Changing clothes or showering after being outdoors can reduce the amount of allergens that remain on you.

    Someone drew a smiley face and the word Lollen on a car hood covered in yellow pollen grains.
    Pollen on a car hood offers a sense of just how much pollen can get into the air. Scott Akerman/FlickrCC BY

    Using HEPA air purification in the home can reduce household allergen levels. Look for non-ionizing air purification; ionizing air filters can generate ozone, which worsens indoor air quality.

    To know when allergens are getting worse outside, watch the pollen forecast from the National Allergy Bureau. As a general rule, pollen counts are highest in the morning. However, outdoor air pollutants can increase in the afternoon when pollution, including particulate matter (PM2.5) and ozone, reach peak levels in the midday and afternoon heat.

    Do medications work?

    Medications can help alleviate symptoms. A saline nasal rinse can reduce mucus and allergens inside the nasal passages. For mild symptoms, daily nonsedating, or second-generation, antihistamine can be effective.

    Daily use of nasal steroids can be helpful for people with moderate to severe allergies, but they can take several weeks to reach peak effect. A nasal antihistamine spray can provide additional benefits.

    Antihistamine eye drops can also be helpful. In a dry climate like Colorado’s, nasal dryness can contribute to congestion, so using nasal hydration such as saline sprays can ease symptoms.

    If medications don’t help, you could speak with an allergist about the possibility of immunotherapy – allergy shots – but they require weekly and monthly shots over several years. While allergy shots are effective at reducing allergy symptoms and the need for medications, they do have side effects, such as local site reactions and asthma symptoms, and they may trigger a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis.

    Allergies can be miserable but manageable – even in an overproductive year like much of America is seeing in 2026. Understanding what’s causing them and finding the right solutions for you can make it easier to enjoy those flowers and walks in the sunshine.

    This article originally appeared on The Conversation. You can read it here.

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  • A year after revolutionary pig kidney transplant, man shares his new philosophy on life
    Photo credit: WCVB/YouTubeTim Andrews getting his pig kidney transplant checked by his doctor.
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    A year after revolutionary pig kidney transplant, man shares his new philosophy on life

    “I don’t care if I die the next day as long as you learn something.”

    Erik Barnes

    Like over 101,000 people in the United States, retired grocery store manager Tim Andrews needed a kidney transplant. He had stage 3 kidney failure and had a heart attack after nine months of dialysis. In short, he was dying and was told it would take five years until he was at the top of the list for a kidney transplant.

    He found that doctors needed a willing patient for an experimental surgery. Andrews eagerly volunteered. That’s how Andrews went under the knife to replace his failing organ with a pig kidney.

    Andrews would be testing a xenotransplantation operation, a procedure that replaces human organs with modified animal ones. The animal organ is gene-edited to prevent the human immune system from rejecting the transplant. Andrews would be the fourth person to undergo a procedure to see if a gene-edited pig kidney would effectively keep him alive.

    Andrews’ life-changing decision

    To him, the decision to undergo this experimental operation was easy. He mostly slept between dialysis appointments, unable to walk or keep food down. He figured that he had little to lose by becoming a test subject.

    “I’m gonna die anyways, why wouldn’t I do something for all these [other people with kidney disease] that are suffering?” Andrews told USA Today. He recalled telling his doctor, “I don’t care if I die the next day as long as you learn something.”

    Andrews figured that, at best, this procedure would buy him some time; his physicians felt the same. Surviving the operation was a success, but Andrews did more than that. He thrived.

    The pig kidney gamble paid off

    After recovering from surgery, Andrews started to regularly cook and vacuum his home. He went on long walks with his dog. He even got the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game with his family. Andrews wasn’t just surviving; he was living.

    “I was alive, and I hadn’t been in a long time,” Andrews told CNN.

    Andrews blew past all previous records for surviving a pig kidney transplant, just shy of nine months. Unfortunately, the immunosuppressive drugs Andrews took to help his body tolerate the pig kidney no longer worked. He would have to have it removed and return to dialysis.

    While a person could obviously feel discouraged, Andrews was grateful for the additional time he was given off dialysis. He was also grateful to the pig and the organ, both of which he affectionately nicknamed “Wilma,” for being a partner. He praised the pig for not only extending his life but also helping create medical history.

    “Wilma the genetically edited pig is a major part of this medical breakthrough and a major part of my soul as long as I live,” Andrews wrote on Facebook, according to CNN. “I LOVE YOU WILMA! Donate a Kidney and be a HERO!”

    A new donor renews hope

    This could have been where Andrews’ story ends, but Wilma bought him enough time for another chapter. Andrews got to the top of the kidney transplant recipient list, and his doctors found a perfect human match. Andrews was just as grateful for the human kidney transplant as he was to Wilma.

    “When a human has to die for you to live, that’s a lot of responsibility,” he told USA Today.

    While approaching life with humor, Andrews has promised to “preach” for organ donation for the rest of the days he is given. He’s grateful to continue on for a while longer, enjoying life with his family.

    Thanks to Andrews taking the chance and potentially sacrificing whatever life he had left, scientists are closer to having permanent pig organ transplants when human donations are scarce. For now, though, there is consideration of using xenotransplantation as a bridge between dialysis and human kidney transplants in the near future.

    If you want more information about becoming an organ donor, you can find answers to questions and sign up through the Health Resources & Services Administration.

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