  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    These Augmented Reality Sculptures Make Any Environment An Art Installation 
    by Liz Ohanesian
  2. 2 2
    This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    What’s Next for U.S. Soccer? Teamwork, Says Hope Solo
    by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
  5. 5 5
    Knicks Fan Jon Stewart Appeared Tortured When This Opposing Player Sank A Shot
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Teams At The NFL Combines Are Asking Prospects Some Very Strange Questions
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry

by Tasbeeh Herwees

March 1, 2018 at 17:10
Copy Link

The road to legalizing recreational cannabis use in the United States has been a long and winding one, with plenty of bureaucracy-sized bumps along the way. Not only do states have to build out the infrastructure for licensing and regulation, as well as determine standards for growth and cultivation, they also have to contend with the country’s history of criminalizing underprivileged populations for marijuana-related offenses. Even as cannabis laws are being passed, it’s clear that black and brown people are not only still being arrested and incarcerated for such offenses at higher rates, they’re also being marginalized within the legal marijuana industry.

But they’re not the only group being edged out of legal weed. New federal and state laws are neglecting and disadvantaging a critical demographic population: Native Americans.

We pre-date the United States, so we plan on lasting longer than the United States government. So we have to think in long terms.

At first, it seemed likely that Native Americans would benefit from the legal marijuana industry. According to the 2012 Census, Native American farmers are responsible for over 50 millions acres of land and sold over $1 billion in agricultural business. Because they are located within sovereign borders, they’re not subject to the same income tax laws that U.S. citizens are subject to. Indian reservations have to comply by federal laws, but not by state ones. And a 2014 memo from the Department of Justice briefly permitted tribal nations to regulate the production and sales of cannabis products within their sovereign borders.

CannaNative co-founder Cedric Black Eagle. Photo courtesy CannaNative.

The conditions stipulated in that memo have since been revoked by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Native cannabis entrepreneurs have found themselves with a unique challenge. Although many states, like Colorado and California, have passed laws for recreational marijuana use, federal regulations still outlaw it. Which is trouble, because it’s the latter that tribes must comply with, says Anthony Rivera. He’s the CEO of CannaNative, a company that is helping Native American tribes develop economic and regulatory policies for localized cannabis industries.

“To have states legalize the cannabis and marijuana in different states causes a complex situation for us because we do not necessarily comply with state laws,” says Rivera. “And as the federal government refuses to get up to speed with the rest of the country, we have to deal with the federal side.”

Even before the DOJ memo was rescinded by Sessions, says Rivera, tribes were still challenged by interventions from the federal government. “We have the ability to pass our own laws and regulate ourselves, but we have to be very careful because in the past, tribes that have tried to do that ... have been [subject to] raids by federal agencies, the DEA, and federal marshals,” he says. “We don't want to have that again. We're trying to avoid that.“

In one notable incident in 2015, the DEA raided the Wisconsin reservation of the Menominee tribe, and seized 30,000 cannabis plants. The tribe pursued a lawsuit against the DEA for the raid, but it was summarily dismissed.

Photo courtesy of CannaNative.

Rivera says CannaNative is approaching the challenge from two sides: policy change and local development. He’s lobbying to insert language in the latest farm bill that would include Native American reservations in its amendments on the cultivation and sale of industrial hemp. The current 2014 Farm Bill allows the growth of industrial hemp for the purposes of educational and scientific research.

But he’s also working with tribal leaders to help them prove to the federal government that they have the resources and infrastructure in place to manage its own cannabis industry.

“With gaming, in the mid-80s, we had the same problem and we had to demonstrate that we could regulate ourselves,” says Rivera. “We took that issue all the way to the Supreme Court, and Indian tribes won, and that's what we have an exclusive right to regulate Indian gaming.”

The Indian gaming industry set a precedent that Rivera hopes they will be able to replicate with legalized cannabis. “We're following that same model, if you will, of self-governance and self-regulation, to demonstrate that we're responsible and accountable to do that with these industries,” he says.

“We've been around for centuries, and we plan on being around for many more centuries,” he says. “We pre-date the United States, so we plan on lasting longer than the United States government. So we have to think in long terms.”

Share and top photo courtesy of CannaNative. 

Recently on GOOD
Design

These Augmented Reality Sculptures Make Any Environment An Art Installation 

In AR, her works have soared above Malawi, dangled London, and floated down the Los Angeles River. by Liz Ohanesian
Communities

Dick’s Sporting Goods Pulls Assault Rifles From Shelves And Wants Them Banned Altogether

One of the America’s largest gun retailers isn’t afraid of taking a stand in the fierce gun debate. by Tod Perry
Sports

Knicks Fan Jon Stewart Appeared Tortured When This Opposing Player Sank A Shot

The player who sank the shot delighted in the comedian’s pained reaction.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
How Native Americans Are Fighting For Their Rights In The Cannabis Industry
Recent
This Art School Aims To Narrow The Wealth Disparity In Developing Countries 2 days ago Melania Trump Launches An Initiative To End Cyberbullying  2 days ago Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition 2 days ago Lindsey Vonn And Her Dog Took Some Adorable Photos With Her Bronze Medal 3 days ago Ivanka Trump Believes It’s ‘Inappropriate’ To Be Asked About Her Father’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct 3 days ago Dwyane Wade Is Saddened That A Parkland Shooting Victim Was Buried In His Jersey 3 days ago The Chameleonic Craft Of Darrell Thorne   3 days ago The 14-Year-Old Founder Of A Girls Football League Delivers One Powerful Speech 3 days ago Loneliness Is Bad For Your Health 3 days ago In The Final Event Of The Olympics, A Skier Took A Wrong Turn, Got Lost, And Cost Herself A Medal 4 days ago How Olympic Athletes Grapple With Life Once The Thrill Is Gone 4 days ago Ellen Uses Her Show To Praise The ‘Amazing’ Survivors Of The Parkland Shooting  4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers