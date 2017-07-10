Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Disney Ditches Controversial Wench Auction On Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride
    by Liz Dwyer
  2. 2 2
    This Picture Of Nike Clothing Has Viewers Rabidly Taking Sides Over What They See
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Asos Leaves The Stretch Marks In Its Swimsuit Ads
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    11 Incredible Photos of President Obama That Will Go Down In History
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    Obama’s White House Photographer Trolls Trump With A Beautiful Photo Series 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The Only Muslims Hollywood Likes Are The ‘Secular’ Ones
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    How the 50/20/30 Rule Can Help You Create a Safety Net
  9. 9 9
    Republicans Asked People To Share Their Obamacare Horror Stories, And It Backfired
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram

by Tod Perry

July 10, 2017 at 13:00
Copy Link
Anna Victoria via Instagram

While people have rightfully criticized advertising for promoting unattainable beauty standards, evidence is beginning to show that social media might have an even greater impact on how young women see themselves. Social media allows vulnerable people to earn approval and disapproval for their looks while exposing them to images of Photoshopped models and celebrities.

A recent study found that female college students who spend a lot of time on Facebook were more likely to connect their self-worth to their looks. While women more often report body image disturbance and eating disorders attributed to social media, it affects young men as well. That’s why a recent post by fitness celebrity Anna Victoria is so important. 

Earlier this year, Victoria posted a shot of herself trying on bikinis for an upcoming vacation. 

The next day, Victoria posted another photo of herself in the same bikini from an unflattering angle. You can see from the second shot that looking good on Instagram has a lot to do with camera angles and posture. The photo came with the caption, “Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth.” She then shared a story about a woman who practices radical body acceptance.

 

Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth. I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it. If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls #realstagram www.annavictoria.com/guides

A post shared by Anna Victoria (@annavictoria) on

“I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of!

So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things:

I will not punish my body
I will fuel it
I will challenge it 
AND I will love it”

Since it was first posted in January, Victoria’s photo has over 350,000 Likes.

Recently on GOOD
Education

Standardized Tests Don’t Show What Kids Know

So why are teachers in 40 states being evaluated with them? by Christopher Tienken
Money

The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife

She went on record asking legislators to reverse his actions by Penn Collins
Communities

The Activist Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Jihad’ Wasn’t Talking About Violence

Her critics don’t understand what the word really means. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram
Recent
Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram about 2 hours ago How People Greet Each Other Around The World about 2 hours ago Simone Biles Fires Back At An Instagram Troll With One Brutal And Perfect Comment about 3 hours ago Facebook Plans To Build A Complete Real-World Town By 2021 about 3 hours ago Chelsea Clinton Fires Back At Trump After He Insulted Her Mother  about 4 hours ago What Is A College Degree Worth? about 6 hours ago Standardized Tests Don’t Show What Kids Know about 9 hours ago The Illinois Budget Crisis Has Publicly Pitted The Governor Against His Wife 3 days ago The Activist Under Fire For Using The Word ‘Jihad’ Wasn’t Talking About Violence 3 days ago The Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Feud Isn’t Just About ‘Revenge’  3 days ago China Builds The World's First Panda-Shaped Solar Farm 3 days ago Government Ethics Officer Quits After Clashes With Trump 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers