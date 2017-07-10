While people have rightfully criticized advertising for promoting unattainable beauty standards, evidence is beginning to show that social media might have an even greater impact on how young women see themselves. Social media allows vulnerable people to earn approval and disapproval for their looks while exposing them to images of Photoshopped models and celebrities.

A recent study found that female college students who spend a lot of time on Facebook were more likely to connect their self-worth to their looks. While women more often report body image disturbance and eating disorders attributed to social media, it affects young men as well. That’s why a recent post by fitness celebrity Anna Victoria is so important.

Earlier this year, Victoria posted a shot of herself trying on bikinis for an upcoming vacation.

Trying on bikinis for an upcoming trip Ladies, tag your fav bikini companies below! #fitbodyguide www.annavictoria.com/guides A post shared by Anna Victoria (@annavictoria) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

The next day, Victoria posted another photo of herself in the same bikini from an unflattering angle. You can see from the second shot that looking good on Instagram has a lot to do with camera angles and posture. The photo came with the caption, “Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. Good or bad angles don’t change your worth.” She then shared a story about a woman who practices radical body acceptance.

“I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn’t see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body

I will fuel it

I will challenge it

AND I will love it”

Since it was first posted in January, Victoria’s photo has over 350,000 Likes.