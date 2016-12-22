The Time Pro Wrestling Shockingly Fooled Trump

Where’s the line in reality TV between reality and illusion? How much does it matter? And who wins and loses when that line is moved around?

All fascinating questions for contemporary social theorists, and all the sorts of things you might find yourself ruminating on when you hear about the time Donald Trump checked in to make sure Vince McMahon didn’t really die in a 2007 limousine-consuming explosion scripted into a climactic WWE wrestling scene.

Yes, in a gaffe unparalleled in presidential history, Trump needed a confirm on just how real the stunt turned out to be — news circulating only now even though wrestler Triple H spilled the beans to Opie and Anthony a year after Trump’s call (reportedly) happened.

Naturally, the interview’s relevant clip has provided instant mockery fodder. Theoretically, Trump might have been concerned there was some kind of horrible accident. It’s not 100 percent clear from Triple H’s account just what was going on in Trump’s brain, or even what came out of his mouth.

But a postmodern morality tale seems to be lurking somewhere in there: live walking the line between reality and fakery, die walking the line — or at least die of embarrassment. That, of course, would require embarrassment to survive the long era of reality TV.

Anyway, it’s hard to put too much blame on pro wrestling. The sport gave us Dwayne Johnson, who’s now both the world’s highest-paid actor and America’s genuine sweetheart.