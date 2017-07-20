Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Media Loves Muslims Right Now. So Why Are Hate Crimes Against Them Up 91%?
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  2. 2 2
    Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  4. 4 4
    CEO Offers Foolproof Resume and Cover Letter Advice
    by Rich DeMuro
  5. 5 5
    The Skin-Bleaching Industry Is Laughing At Sammy Sosa's Face All The Way To The Bank
    by Liz Dwyer
  6. 6 6
    Overly Patient Husband Doesn't Swing At Wife's Pitch, Ruining Gender Reveal Event
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Ksenija Pavlovic Defies White House Media Blackout By Live-Streaming Press Briefing
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    Courageous Dog Saves A Drowning Fawn
    by Tod Perry
Innovation

Taiwanese Model Speaks Out About the Meme That Ruined Her Life

by Tod Perry

July 20, 2017 at 16:55
Copy Link
Via YouTube

Two years into her career, Taiwanese model Heidi Yeh was landing some big, high-paying gigs. Then she took a small job she had no idea would nearly ruin her life. The ad was a funny, limited-run print ad for a South Korean plastic surgery company. The ad featured an attractive couple and their kids, and the three children had suspiciously different-looking eyelids from those of their parents. For the shoot, the children’s eyes were Photoshopped and the copy read, “The only thing you’ll have to worry about is how to explain it to the kids.” It’s common in Asian countries for affluent people and models to have double eyelid surgery, which creates a defined crease above the eye, giving them a Western look. Yeh had never even gone under the knife.

Unbeknownst to Yeh, the photo soon became widely circulated on the internet. “Later, people made up a story about the woman in the photo and spread it on the internet,” Yeh said. “They said her husband figured out she had lied to him about not having plastic had surgery done … [the kids] didn’t look anything like her. Then he sued her and won.” The meme was so popular that even her family questioned her about it. “When a friend told me about this I thought it was just rumors. Then I realized the whole world was spreading the story and in different languages,” she said. “People actually believed it and thought this had happened to me. Even my relatives and fiance’s family have asked me about it.”

Yeh went to the BBC to share her story because of the terrible impact the meme has had on her life and career. “I decided to speak out because I wanted to give myself some courage to deal with this problem,” she said. “People refuse to believe that I have never had plastic surgery. After this, I only got small roles in advertisements. Because of this, I haven’t been able to sleep well and have broken down many times crying.” In order to recoup her losses, Yeh is suing the ad agency, J. Walter Thompson (JWT), and a cosmetic clinic that used the photo in an online ad campaign that may have led to its being spread across the globe. According to Yeh’s contract, it was supposed to be used in only one print campaign. 

More GOOD
 

Did you catch the recent amazing performance by the Glass Animals at #GOODFest? Not to worry, you can check out one their incredible songs here: 


In honor of #GivingTuesday, the Glass Animals played a concert for generosity at BAMcafé in Brooklyn, New York on November 29th. GOODFest Generosity was a celebration of progress, positivity, and the power of people to push the world forward. The show also featured performances by Madame Gandhi and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Check out http://www.goodfest.live for more clips. And support a classroom at http://www.donorschoose.org.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

A New HBO Show Will Imagine The Confederacy Survived — And People Are Furious 

The creators of “Game of Thrones” are the brains behind “Confederate” — but people are giving it a wintry reception. by Liz Dwyer
Sports

Son In Wheelchair Completes Tough Mudder Challenge With Dad’s Help

With Dad behind him, he's Tough Mudding and taking on every challenge he can after his accident. 
Money

How O.J. Simpson Will Profit From His Parole

He won’t have to look for work anytime soon. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Taiwanese Model Speaks Out About the Meme That Ruined Her Life
Recent
Fox News’ Shepard Smith Outraged By Trump’s Constant Lying About Russia 3 days ago ‘Burial Pods’ Break Down Organically To Minimize Waste And Help Grow Trees 3 days ago Delta Airlines Hits Back At Ann Coulter After Her Vicious Twitter Attack Over $30 3 days ago A Former LPGA Athlete On How The Battle Over Trump And Women’s Golf Didn’t Help The Sport 3 days ago The Sudden Closure Of A Bridal Chain Leaves Thousands Of Brides-To-Be Panicking 3 days ago Is It Really Worth It to Invest in a Home? 3 days ago Science Teachers Turned Their Classroom Into A Study About The Best Way To Fight Fake News 3 days ago How To Start A Business That Helps Make The World A Better Place 4 days ago Kelsey Wells’ Side-By-Side Photos Prove That Weight Doesn’t Equal Health 6 days ago Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like 6 days ago New Video Shows How to Find Your Vestigial Organs 6 days ago Wentworth Miller Uses a Fat-Shaming Meme to Share an Empowering Message About Depression 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers