Taiwanese Model Speaks Out About the Meme That Ruined Her Life

Recently on GOOD
Frequency of Hard Fouls on Jeremy Lin Raise Suspicion of Racial Bias Among NBA Officials “It's disheartening to see Lin's mistreatment by the NBA referees.”
Teenage Girls Staged A Gorgeous Quinceañera Event To Fight For Sanctuary Cities They followed their colorful display with a march to meet with lawmakers.
Lost Paperwork Could Lead To Billions In Student Loans Being Wiped Off The Books This fantasy scenario may come true for thousands of indebted grads.
President Trump’s Confusing Statements About The Cost Of Health Care Is he that out of touch?
Ksenija Pavlovic Defies White House Media Blackout By Live-Streaming Press Briefing Hopefully other reporters will join her.
Female Track Star Crushes Man Who Challenged Her To A Race It was never even close.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.