Lifestyle

This awesome chart shows you how far you can drive on empty.

by Trisha Leigh Zeigenhorn

April 22, 2019 at 18:00
Copy Link
via OER training / Flickr

There are two types of people in this world – those who panic and fill up their cars with gas when the needle hits 25% or so, and people like me who wait until the gas light comes on, then check the odometer so you can drive the entire 30 miles to absolute empty before coasting into a gas station on fumes.

I mean…it’s not empty until it’s empty, right?

But just how far can you drive your car once that gas light comes on? Should you trust your manual?

Now, thanks to Your Mechanic sharing this information in a recent post, you can know for sure. Of course, they also want to warn you that driving on a low fuel level or running out of gas can actually damage your car.

Proceed at your own risk.

via Your Mechanic

These are, of course, approximations that depend on several factors, including how you drive, your car’s condition, etc. So don’t automatically blame your mechanic if you find yourself stranded on the side of the road.

 

This article was originally published by our partners at Did You Know Facts. 

Share image via Your Mechanic.

This awesome chart shows you how far you can drive on empty.
