This awesome chart shows you how far you can drive on empty.

Recently on GOOD
-
Male birth control pill passes human safety test. A breakthrough that could change sex forever.
-
Marijuana legalization – a rare issue where women are more conservative than men. What’s behind this gender gap?
-
Our new calculator will guess how many healthy years of life you have left. How many healthy years of life do you have ahead of you?
-
Nearly half of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People are women. Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people has more women than ever.
-
This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need. They wanted to be sure the person really needed the help.
-
Managers reveal why the 15 reasons new employees quit on the first day. Sometimes the job just isn’t what you expect it to be.
Recent
Male birth control pill passes human safety test. Marijuana legalization – a rare issue where women are more conservative than men. Our new calculator will guess how many healthy years of life you have left. Nearly half of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People are women. This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need. Managers reveal why the 15 reasons new employees quit on the first day. Michelle Obama is a surprise textbook example of how women thrive and grow through adulthood. These tree-planting drones are firing ‘seed missiles’ into the ground. Less than a year later, they’re already 20 inches tall. The letter that preceded one of Hollywood’s most epic downfalls. Pete Buttigieg magnificently shut down anti-gay hecklers during a campaign speech. What if Fox News covered Trump the way it covered Obama? It would look like this. A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy