Surfing Under The Northern Lights Is As Beautiful As It Sounds

Some people (ahem, me) may never get up onto a surfboard — not just because, like, balance, but because being attacked and perhaps eaten by a shark belongs so far down on any human being’s priority list.

But if the opportunity arises to surf under a night sky set aglow with the planet’s most famous spectral visual display, well, how do you say no?

Don’t ask surfer Mick Fanning, who — yes — has done his fair share of beating back hungry sharks. Amid his ongoing quest for the tastiest of waves, Fanning managed to hit the waves beneath the Northern Lights off the coast of Norway — and, naturally, it’s all on video, ready for your holiday viewing pleasure.

