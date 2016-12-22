  • Trending
The Planet

Surfing Under The Northern Lights Is As Beautiful As It Sounds

by James Poulos

December 22, 2016 at 18:15
Copy Link

Some people (ahem, me) may never get up onto a surfboard — not just because, like, balance, but because being attacked and perhaps eaten by a shark belongs so far down on any human being’s priority list. 

But if the opportunity arises to surf under a night sky set aglow with the planet’s most famous spectral visual display, well, how do you say no?

Don’t ask surfer Mick Fanning, who — yes — has done his fair share of beating back hungry sharks. Amid his ongoing quest for the tastiest of waves, Fanning managed to hit the waves beneath the Northern Lights off the coast of Norway — and, naturally, it’s all on video, ready for your holiday viewing pleasure.

[/new_image]​

If you’d prefer to catch a frigid wave under cover of shimmering darkness without venturing so close to the North Pole, don't worry, you can go ahead and check that box. There’s an artificial wave on Munich’s Eisbach river — created decades ago by sinking some concrete ramps — that’ll do the trick. “It was first surfed in 1972 and has been developing a dedicated and enthusiastic following ever since,” according to Wavelength, “even in the middle of winter where snow lies on the ground and the water gets down to 1 degree.” Gnarls.

[
/new_image]​

