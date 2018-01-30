  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Naked People Took Over A Coffee Shop And The Customer Reactions Are Awesome 
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    Stephen Colbert Calls Out Trump For His Reaction To The Orlando Tragedy 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Inside North Korea's Literary Fiction Factory
    by Meredith Shaw
  4. 4 4
    Man Gets Hilariously Shamed By His Mom After Sexist Facebook Post
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    16-Year-Old Burn Victim Shows Resilience By Wearing A Dress To Her Prom
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Hockey Fan Flies Nearly 900 Miles To See A Game … At The Wrong Stadium
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Paramedic Shares Awesome Facebook Post About Minimum Wage Increase
    by Craig Carilli
Innovation

Millions of Refugees Could Benefit From Big Data — But We're Not Using It

by Anirudh V. S. Ruhil

January 30, 2018 at 6:00
Copy Link
Hindu women, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to collect aid at refugee camp in September 2017. Photo by Dar Yasin/Associated Press.

Today, 65 million people live as refugees or are displaced within their home countries — more than at any other point since the U.N. Refugee Agency began collecting data. Many countries have opened their borders to those displaced by war and famine, but struggle to handle the large influx.

This global crisis is often misunderstood as an overwhelming challenge for which no one can offer a satisfactory solution. But there are a set of tools that would help us, as a global society, take major leaps forward in addressing this crisis. I’m talking about predictive analytics — the statistical science (some would say art) that mines current and past data to predict future outcomes.

As a long-standing practitioner of predictive analytics, I know the field is ready to take on this challenge. But political and financial roadblocks are keeping us from addressing the crisis.

Refugee Flows

All the rage for the better part of the recent decade, predictive analytics are now used in a wide range of fields: predicting which students are in danger of dropping out of a university, helping Los Angeles social workers find possible cases of fraud, and shaving millions of unnecessary miles per year off UPS drivers’ routes. Data from the past helps the algorithms anticipate problems before they arise.

When it comes to refugees, a lack of forethought has made an already unstable geopolitical situation even worse. Few host countries had the ability to absorb refugees, and nobody fully anticipated the challenges the front-line states of Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece would face as temporary homes for thousands fleeing to Europe. When many European states stopped accepting migrants, that only exacerbated the strain on front-line states.

Meanwhile, even willing countries like Germany left thousands stuck in refugee camps far longer than anyone thought would be required.

Migration data is already being collected by a variety of sources, including national population censuses, sample surveys, smartphones, border crossings, and administrative sources like population registers.

Such rolling data could be a game-changer for officials on the front lines of the crisis. Sophisticated analytics could help experts confidently chart where refugees are likely to head next. Policymakers, spotting signs of a future influx, might re-route refugees to different countries. This real-time data could also help organizations quickly and accurately shunt money and goods to the locales that need them the most.

Success may not come easy. But if the predictions are even small improvements on current “best guesses,” refugees would benefit from not being bottled up in overcrowded refugee camps.

In theory, perhaps algorithms could account for the political will, public opinion and the logistical capabilities of a potential host state. Similarly sophisticated statistical models have long been used to study interstate conflicts and civil wars. If front-line states are at breaking point or distracted by an ongoing regional crisis, then refugee aid organizations would be forewarned to develop alternative routes equipped to deal with refugees.

Obstacles Ahead

It requires political will for countries to work with multistate and intergovernmental organizations, share migrant pattern data, and decide how to provide resources to host countries who need them most. But, to put it bluntly, figuring out how to welcome the most refugees possible is not a top priority for most countries.

There are also major technical challenges that will need to be addressed if an international effort around predictive analytics is to succeed. One of the biggest is establishing a system to house all of the data securely. Accidental data releases could lead to targeted violence against these vulnerable populations.

Of course, these solutions would also take a hefty financial investment. Both private entrepreneurs and multinational organizations like the U.N. have devoted more attention but limited resources to the problem. Last June, Data for Democracy, a data science initiative, won a U.N.-sponsored challenge to estimate and locate internally displaced persons. Machine learning and vast amounts of online data were an integral part of the winning solution. However, challenges like these rely on volunteers rather than a permanent arm of the U.N.

The ConversationProviding humanitarian assistance to those most in need — there could be no higher purpose. While implementing a data-driven solution to the refugee problem may sound daunting, the hard work could pay off in the future — for the children of today’s Syrian and Rohingya refugees, for people fleeing the threat of climate change, or for other threats that we have not yet foreseen.

Anirudh V.S. Ruhil is a professor of leadership and public affairs at Ohio University

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Share image photo by Dar Yasin/AP.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Latin American Art Goes Global With These Expansive Exhibitions

The country’s largest Latin American arts exhibition is coming to a city near you.  by Liz Ohanesian
Sports

A Blind USC Football Player Has A Remarkable Way Of Finding Out Where His Teammates Are

You don’t connect on 20-yard passes without knowing how to find your receiver.  by Penn Collins
Sports

The Super Bowl Generates 40 Tons Of Trash. It's Possible None Of It Will Go To A Landfill.

It's a small step on one of the world’s biggest stages. by Erin Canty
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Millions of Refugees Could Benefit From Big Data — But We're Not Using It
Recent
Lindsey Vonn Hits The Slopes in A Captain America Speed Suit 12 days ago Gay Olympian Adam Rippon Slams Inclusion Of Mike Pence On U.S. Delegation 12 days ago Team’s ‘Practice’ For Soccer Goalies Involves Flaming Obstacles, Mud, And Jumping Out Of Trains 12 days ago Hockey Fans React To Kid Rock’s Upcoming Performance At The NHL All-Star Game 12 days ago North Korea And South Korea Agree To Form A Joint Olympic Team 12 days ago Colin Kaepernick Is Completing His $1 Million Pledge To Help Fight For Social Justice 12 days ago NBA Player Shuts Down Tomi Lahren's 'Shithole' Response With A Moving (And Scathing) Tweet 12 days ago The 76ers Tricked A Blindfolded Fan Into Thinking He Made A 3-Pointer In This Brutal Prank 13 days ago Leonard Fournette Gets Into A Fender Bender, Autographs Dented Bumper For Highway Patrolman  13 days ago Hawaiian Golfer Keeps Playing After Rumored Missile Launch  13 days ago Ultimate Frisbee Faces A Growing Gender Battle 13 days ago LeBron James Chastises President Trump For Emboldening Racists  14 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers