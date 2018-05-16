These 10 Photos Show Soviet Hippies Secretly Kept Flower Power Alive  

Recently on GOOD
-
This Poop Project Helps Scientists Study The Body’s Bacteria Biome More than 10,000 people had their poop studied by the American Gut Project.
-
Let’s Be Honest – Everyone Really Wants A Lando Movie Are you Team Solo or Team Lando?
-
The Chinese Government Invested Millions In A Trump Property. Now The President Vows To Bail Out A Chinese Company. Trump wants to help the company he once deemed a threat to U.S. security.
-
ESPN And Netflix Team Up To Produce A 10-Hour Documentary Series On Michael Jordan It’s directed by the man who made HBO’s critically-acclaimed “Andre the Giant.”
-
Hilarious New Song Uses ‘Seinfeld’ Clips To Prove Why Jerry And Elaine Should Have Stayed Together It features fantastic vocals by Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino.
-
How To Deal With A Boring Job Finding interest, purpose, and meaning in boring moments can enable us to play the long game with our career.
Recent
Let’s Be Honest – Everyone Really Wants A Lando Movie The Chinese Government Invested Millions In A Trump Property. Now The President Vows To Bail Out A Chinese Company. ESPN And Netflix Team Up To Produce A 10-Hour Documentary Series On Michael Jordan Hilarious New Song Uses ‘Seinfeld’ Clips To Prove Why Jerry And Elaine Should Have Stayed Together How To Deal With A Boring Job Pakistan Passes Widespread Reforms To Grant Transgender Rights Los Angeles Youth Get A Safe Place To Play Soccer Close To Home Leagues React To The Supreme Court’s Decision To Legalize Sports Betting Nationwide Oakland Residents Come Together After A Family Was Racially Profiled At A Park Why Fear Of Childbirth Must Be Studied In The U.S. Paralympian Mallory Weggemann Challenges Donald Trump On His Ableist ‘Tough To Watch’ Comment Why ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Is The Perfect Movie For Today’s #TimesUp Movement
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy