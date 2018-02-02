Recently on GOOD
America’s Cities Have A Hunger Problem That Can't Be Solved With Food Alone Getting surplus food to those who need it is only the beginning of curing hunger.
White Supremacists Recruiting On College Campuses Has Hit ‘Unprecedented’ Levels One group accounts for nearly half the incidents.
Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't Even the basic, low-dollar questions stumped the players.
NFL Foundation And Minnesota Vikings Refurbish Youth Fields In Minneapolis Before Hosting The Super Bowl “It was a great improvement to come in, as a player, and play for the first time in my life on a real field.”
What Colin Kaepernick Can Teach Us About Citizenship Kaepernick’s message is also critical to understanding and addressing recent environmental hazards and disasters.
Mental Health Advocate Perfectly Explains Why Depression Makes People Tired “For me, ‘I’m tired’ is not a complaint or pessimistic. It’s merely a fact of life.”
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy