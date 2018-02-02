  • Trending
Design

9 Incredible Photos Of A Year In Trump’s America

by Sophie Fabbri

February 2, 2018 at 15:05
Eight prototypes of a new border wall sit on the U.S. side of an existing border wall with Mexico in Otay Mesa, Calif., near San Diego, Oct. 30, 2017.  Photo by Josh Haner/The New York Times.

the good news: The Trump Presidency has given photojournalists a lot of opportunities to take insightul and sometimes funny images.

It’s been a long year.

In the 12 months since Donald Trump stepped into the White House, a lot of great photojournalism has been generated documenting his time in office and the protests that pushed back against his policies.

“Year One” is a new exhibition that showcases a “visual reflection of the first year of the Trump Presidency,” featuring images from photographers and photo agencies including Redux Pictures, V11 Agency, Noor, and The New York Times.

Curated by Laura McClintock and Marcel Saba, the exhibition opened at SVA BFA Photo and Video Department in New York City and runs through February 9.

Below, curator Laura McClintock shares a few images from the show and comments on why these photos affected her. 

A gathering of hundreds of white nationalists in Virginia took a deadly turn when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters and killed one person. Photo by Mark Peterson/Redux Pictures.

“This series from Mark Peterson was the catalyst for my exhibition idea. I was so moved by his skill in capturing the tension and anger in Charlottesville that I wanted to find another platform for the work. Mark’s work is always such a good example of photographic skill but also patience, waiting for a moment.”

President Trump in the White House’s Rose Garden on June 1, 2017, announcing America will pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick/Redux Pictures.

“In my approach for this exhibition, I was determined to choose images that reflected on the events that had happened but were also visually interesting and hopefully outside of the images many publications had chosen for their ‘year in review posts.’”

“This image from T.J. encapsulates many things I think make a strong image: use of light, a thoughtful placing of the subject, meaning open to interpretation. It makes me think — and, not to editorialize too much, but how well do we know Donald Trump?”

 Melania Trump, wearing Ralph Lauren, was introduced before Donald Trump was sworn in as president at the Capitol building on Jan. 20, 2017. Photo by Damon Winter/The New York Times/Redux Pictures.

“The powder-blue double-face cashmere dress and coat suggested that Melania Trump had studied up and was prepared to assume the starring role she played as the first lady later in the evening. I love this image for its simplicity and use of color. And for providing a different perspective on an inauguration image.”

James Comey, the dismissed FBI director, appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8, 2017, to testify about his encounters with Donald Trump. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux Pictures.

“The Comey testimony was one of the major moments throughout the year. I thought this image was a behind the scenes view of government and also photojournalists.”

Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, at the White House, on Feb. 24, 2017. Photo by Al Drago/The New York Times/Redux Pictures.

Steve Bannon is such a mysterious figure in many ways. With his recent departure from the White House, I thought this was a somewhat symbolic image.

An inauguration parade worker cleans up in front of the president’s viewing stand in Lafayette Park, near the White House, on January 20, 2017. Photo by Sam Hodgson/The New York Times/Redux Pictures.

 “This image from inauguration made me laugh. If you were being facetious you may say that his presidency was off to a ‘shitty’ start from the beginning. He also based his campaign on the average American worker, and the symbolism and possible divide are visible in this image too.”

A protester in front of the Trump International Hotel during the Women's March the day after Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 21, 2017. Photo by Tomas van Houtryve/VII/Redux Pictures.

“I chose this protest image because it felt somewhat timeless. Maybe that means not much has changed?”

Lindley Hanlon rides the A train leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport, where she dressed as the Statue of Liberty to welcome people entering through the terminal. Photo by Sam Hodgson/The New York Times/Redux Pictures.

2017 was a year full of protests. I wanted a protest image that didn’t look like a typical example of one. And, for me, this summed up what it is to go out of your way to make your voice heard and stand up for what you believe in. 

 

Share image by Sam Hodgson/The New York Times/Redux Pictures.

9 Incredible Photos Of A Year In Trump’s America
