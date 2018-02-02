the good news: The Trump Presidency has given photojournalists a lot of opportunities to take insightul and sometimes funny images.

It’s been a long year.

In the 12 months since Donald Trump stepped into the White House, a lot of great photojournalism has been generated documenting his time in office and the protests that pushed back against his policies.

“Year One” is a new exhibition that showcases a “visual reflection of the first year of the Trump Presidency,” featuring images from photographers and photo agencies including Redux Pictures, V11 Agency, Noor, and The New York Times.

Curated by Laura McClintock and Marcel Saba, the exhibition opened at SVA BFA Photo and Video Department in New York City and runs through February 9.

Below, curator Laura McClintock shares a few images from the show and comments on why these photos affected her.

“This series from Mark Peterson was the catalyst for my exhibition idea. I was so moved by his skill in capturing the tension and anger in Charlottesville that I wanted to find another platform for the work. Mark’s work is always such a good example of photographic skill but also patience, waiting for a moment.”

“In my approach for this exhibition, I was determined to choose images that reflected on the events that had happened but were also visually interesting and hopefully outside of the images many publications had chosen for their ‘year in review posts.’”

“This image from T.J. encapsulates many things I think make a strong image: use of light, a thoughtful placing of the subject, meaning open to interpretation. It makes me think — and, not to editorialize too much, but how well do we know Donald Trump?”

“The powder-blue double-face cashmere dress and coat suggested that Melania Trump had studied up and was prepared to assume the starring role she played as the first lady later in the evening. I love this image for its simplicity and use of color. And for providing a different perspective on an inauguration image.”

“The Comey testimony was one of the major moments throughout the year. I thought this image was a behind the scenes view of government and also photojournalists.”

“Steve Bannon is such a mysterious figure in many ways. With his recent departure from the White House, I thought this was a somewhat symbolic image.”

“This image from inauguration made me laugh. If you were being facetious you may say that his presidency was off to a ‘shitty’ start from the beginning. He also based his campaign on the average American worker, and the symbolism and possible divide are visible in this image too.”

“I chose this protest image because it felt somewhat timeless. Maybe that means not much has changed?”

“2017 was a year full of protests. I wanted a protest image that didn’t look like a typical example of one. And, for me, this summed up what it is to go out of your way to make your voice heard and stand up for what you believe in. ”

Share image by Sam Hodgson/The New York Times/Redux Pictures.